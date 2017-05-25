Six Observer-area high school football players nominated for US Army All-American game

Six Observer-area high school football players have been nominated for the 2018 US Army All-American game.
The game, which features some of the top seniors nationally, will be held next January in San Antonio and will be televised by NBC.
The area invitees are:
▪ West Mecklenburg WR Dyami Brown.
▪ Mallard Creek defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
▪ Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield.
▪ Concord defensive lineman Rick Sandidge.
▪ Mallard Creek defensive lineman Charles Johnson.
▪ Rock Hill South Pointe athlete Derion Kendrick.
The athletes were nominated by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection committee. Out of more than 400 nominees, 100 will be selected and invited to play in the Bowl game.
Other N.C. invitees were Greensboro Dudley DB DJ Crossen; West Forsyth DL KJ Henry; Havelock OL Avery Jones; Wake Forest RB Devon Lawrence; Raleigh Sanderson DL Alim McNeil; Greensboro Page DB Alan Tisdale; Northwest Guilford WR Tre Turner; Hillsborough Orange LB Payton Wilson; and Scotland County RB Zamir White.
South Carolina nominees were: Blythewood WR Jordyn Adams; Richburg Lewisville DT Josh Belk; Byrnes LB Khalid Jones; Fort Dorchester ATH Dakereon Joyner; Central Daniel LB Jake Venables; Anderson Hanna DL Stephon Wynn;
