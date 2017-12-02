Leaky Black and Cox Mill beat Kings Mountain Friday in a battle of Sweet 16 teams
High School Sports

Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.01.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 02, 2017 01:28 AM

SWEET 16 RESULTS

NO. 1 COX MILL 68, NO. 11 KINGS MOUNTAIN 60

KM-13-6-12-29—60

CM-8-24-17-19—68

COX MILL 68 -- Wendell Moore 33

KINGS MOUNTAIN 60 -- Adrian Delph 27, Zeke Littlejohn 18, Eli Paysour 11.

NO. 5 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 68, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 55

CCS- 15 17 19 17 - 68

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY - 55

CCS: Paul Hudson 15, Blake Preston, Tharrington 11, Bennett 11, Shrader 9, E-Udosomwan, Brown 1

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY: Cameron Caroway 15, Brandon Palmer 12, Sell 9, Walton 9, Kitanovic 4, Singleton 4, Baller 1

Records: CCS: Overall 5 - 0, Conf. 0 - 0; FCDS Overall 4-2, Conf. 0-0

Notes: Charlotte Christian plays Saturday at 2p versus Southlake Christian.

NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 86, DRAUGHN 63

FREEDOM: 10 22 29 25 = 86

DRAUGHN 21 06 22 14 = 63

Freedom: Fletcher Abee 34, Jakari Dula 14, Tobias Kanipe 13, Ben Tolbert 11, Logan 6, Money 3, Davis 2, Pollard 2, Pearson 1.

Draughn: Bryson Price 22, Jeremiah Daye 13, Davonte Reid 10, J. Abee 9, Poteat 7, Monroe 2.

Notes: Freedom 1-0 next at Patton on Tuesday December 5th; Draughn 3-1

NO. 12 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 80, NO. 14 UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 73

Forest Hills 18 10 32 20 -- 80

Piedmont 17 12 25 19 -- 73

FOREST HILLS --Nas Tyson 25, Jai Rorie 21, Trey Belin 15, K. Tyson 6, Owens 5, Richardson 3, McLaughlin 4, Blakeney 1

PIEDMONT -- Hunter Tyson 37, Camden Baucom 13, Climingbear 7, Fesmire 6, Hall 2, Ruettgers 4, Helms 2

Records: Forest Hills 3-0, Piedmont 4-1

FORT MILL COMENIUS 69, NO. 15 EAST LINCOLN 59

East Lincoln 8 15 20 16 59

Comenius 25 11 13 20 69

East Lincoln (0-0, 0-1): Kabian McClendon 9, Michael DeMattia 0, Sidney Dollar 12, John Bean 11, Allden Horne 13, Coleson Leach 13, Ben Zirkle 1, Justin Kuthan 0

Comenius (0-1, 6-3): Nilous Hodge 12, Chandler Speight 0, Brandon Burford 19,Sean Hodge 5, Quincy Oglesby 0, Benny Inetanbar 0, Monte Horne 7, Dillon Harrision 11, Anthony Chaffey 5, Quan Hemphill 0, Quese Hemphill 2, Josh Rubio 8

OTHERS

BELMONT SOUTH POINT 51, NORTH GASTON 49

North Gaston 12 7 6 24 49

South Point 15 10 14 12 51

North Gaston (4-1) - Austin Primm 19, Tyrese McNeal 14, LT Thomas 12, Shaw 2, Finger 2

South Point - Charles Cason 13, Blake Turner 13, Moses Neuman 11, Zieske 6, Baker 4, Little 2, Grier 2

Notes: Down by 14 going into the 4th quarter the Wildcats used full court pressure to climb back into the game and cut it to 1 point under a minute, and had the final shot. North Gaston goes on the road to play East Gaston on Tuesday.

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 77, MORGANTON FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 47

FCS: 18 4 11 14 47

CCS: 21 27 16 13 77

FCS: Jamahri Harvey 13, Stajcic 9, Carter 8, Murray 6, Alvarado 4, Toussaint 2, Jones 2, Kirkland 2, Ellis 1

CCS: Donovan Gregory 21, Myles Pierre 16, Josh Price 11, Marten Maide 8, Jake Boggs 7, Greg McDonald 6, Cooper 2, Lenhardt 2, Gwynn Jr 2, Morris 2

DAVIE COUNTY 60, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 44

Alexander 9 8 11 16 -- 44

Davie 11 16 17 16 -- 60

ALEXANDER 44 -- Mahaffey 2, Flowers 3, Hodges 7, Wooten 5, Stikeleather 3, Lowrance 3, Maddox Kerley 10, Lyndon Strickland 11

DAVIE COUNTY 60 -- McCormack 8, Jacob Hendrix 13, Michael Walton 10, Wall 9, Wilson 3, Wood 3, Brooks Johnson 12, Barnette 2

FORT MILL NATION FORD 88, GAFFNEY 71

Nation Ford 22 23 24 19 88

Gaffney 13 24 11 23 71

Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 17 Khy Smith - 10 Zeb Graham - 28 Drew Wilkie - 4 Sean McCabe - 7 Ben Tuipulotu - 7 Shaman Alston - 10 Cade Chatham - 2 Lucas Heckaman - 2

Gaffney Top Scores Chris Manning - 11 Rook Tate - 2 Bradley Childers - 18 Sadarius Bowser - 11 Nick Agapion - 6 Stan Ellis - 4 Nyon Peeler - 5 LaDarius Foster - 16

GASTON DAY 73, DAVIDSON DAY 46

Gaston Day 21 16 24 12 73

Davidson Day 4 13 12 17 46

Gaston Day Stats: Quan McCluney 27points 9rebounds, Nate Hinton 17points 10rebounds, MJ Armstrong 13, Demilade Adelekun 6, Brooks Reiber 5, John Crump 3, Ty Owens 2

Davidson Day Stats: Breunig 15, Rickard 13, Coble 9, Harrison 4, Huntley 2

Notes: Gaston Day Record: 5-2; Next Game: 12/2/2017 Freedom Christian @ 1:00pm

GREENSBORO DAY 66, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 60

Country Day (60) 21 11 10 18

Greensboro Day (66) 12 21 14 19

Country Day (60) Alex Tabor 32, DeAngelo Epps 17, McLaurin 4, R. Gillespie 3, W. Gillespie 2, Browner 2

Greensboro Day (66) Alex Michael 17, Will Dillard 14, Tripp Greene 10, Austin Inge 10, McCorkle 7, Fowler 4, Dunn 4

Records: Country Day 4-3; Greensboro Day 10-0

HICKORY 63, NEWTON-CONOVER 24

Hickory 25 20 13 5 - 63

Newton 9 4 7 4 - 24

Hickory : Torey James 22, Bell 9, abernathy 6, young 6 thurman 6, freeman 4 , develle 5, amos 3, ables 2

newton: Jaheem McCathern 12, smith 6, davis, 3 covington 3

HICKORY GROVE 64, CHRIST THE KING 14

HGC - 16 15 22 11 = 64

CTK - 6 8 2 2 = 14

HGC: KJ Freeman 14, Austin Hadden 11, Regin Larson 13, AJ Smith 11, PJ Holtzclaw 5, Henderson 4, Hinton 1, Owens 4

CTK: Buchsbaum 10, Kuhn 2, Schroeder 3, Todd 3

Records: Hickory Grove 5-2

R-S CENTRAL 75, EAST BURKE 42

R-S Central 17 27 17 14 -- 75

East Burke 12 9 7 14 -- 42

R-S Central 75 -- Zyrion Wilkins 16, Josh Wharton 12, Watkins 9, Carson 9, Whiteside 8, Waddell 5, Knox 5, Twitty 3, Woods 2, Hipp-Smith 2, Williams 2, Wilson 2

East Burke 42 -- Cody Kistler 11, Dillon 7, Smith 6, Lor 5, Weaver 4, Lowman 3, Lail 2, Morrison 2, Melton 2

Records: R-S Central 5-0, East Burke 0-4

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 57, WEDDINGTON 50

SM - 21 8 13 15 = 57

Weddington - 28 13 16 21 = 50

South Meck: Chris White 23, Kevin Tate 5, Darien Hayes 3, Trey Jackson 5, Jaylen Gaddy 9, Barrett Funderburke 2, Veljko Lazarevic 2, Matt Kupreanik 2,Jason Ivey 4

Weddington: Brock Peeler 11, Caleb Dixon 22, Charles Pinner 11, Jared Applegate 6, Austin Jones 3, Caleb Wetherbee 5, Noah Weisberg 4, Trevor McGee 4, George Holevas 2, Seth Frazier 1, Justin Zurawski 1, Saul Strosser 1, Max Brimigon, Wayne Dixie 1

UNITED FAITH 61, MYRTLE BEACH CHRISTIAN 48

United Faith: 16 16 11 18 -- 61

Christian Academy: 6 16 12 14 -- 48

United Faith 61: Jaylen Sims 20, Brett Swilling 16, Sam Wolfe 9, Malcolm Wade 9, Nate Springs 4, Rafael Jenkins 4

Christian Academy: Mike Green 24, Robert Guyton 11, Davis Guyton 6, Sam Woods 4, Brandon McCauley 3

Notes: Jaylen Sims 20pts 6rebs | Nate Springs 4pts 10rebs 5blks | Raf Jenkins 4pts 10ast

Record: United Faith: 4-3 overall, 1-0 Conference | Christian Academy: 3-2

Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 2 v. Heritage Academy at United Faith

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 58, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 36

Victory Christian 58, Hickory Christian 36

VCCS- 19, 6, 16, 17 =58

HCA- 8, 8, 12, 8= 36

Victory Record: 4-3; 1-0 conference; Next game is at Vance High School against West Meck in the Southeastern Hoops classic at 12:00

