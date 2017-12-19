High School Sports

Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: No. 3 Hickory Ridge romps past Concord

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 19, 2017 10:54 PM

Elevator

Watauga defense: Pioneers allowed Alexander Central two points in the third quarter. That led to an 81-40 win.

East Lincoln girls: Beat North Lincoln 52-30 to pull within one game of Maiden (7-0, 3-0) for first-place in the conference. Destiny Johnson (20 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists) and Caira McClain (16 points, 10 rebounds) led East (5-2, 2-1).

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Sydney Bowen, Gastonia Forestview: 14 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 53-34 win over North Gaston. Yasmine Love had 12 points, 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (8-2).

Madie Darner, Watauga: 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals in an 81-40 win over Alexander Central.

Mallorie Haines, Catawba Bandys: freshman had 31 points in a 55-33 win over Lincolnton.

Jordan McLaughlin, Kendall Terry, Berry: 16 points, six steals for McLaughlin in a 42-27 win over Myers Park. Terry had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.

Gabby Smith, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals in a 79-28 win over Concord.

