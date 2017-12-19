Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.19.17

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 9 HICKORY 85, NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 74
FREEDOM: 19 12 14 29 74
HICKORY: 18 25 26 16 85
Freedom: Jakari Dula 24, Fletcher Abee 21, Michael Logan 17, Kanipe 3, Tolbert 3, Birchfield 2, Johnson 2, Davis 1, Pearson 1.
Hickory: Torey James 22, Cody Young 20, James Freeman 16, Jackson Bell 14, Thurman 7, Ables 3, Harper 2, Amos 1.
Notable: Freedom 5-1, 1-1 next at East Burke 12/21/2017 Thursday JV games start at 12pm
NO. 11 ROCKY RIVER 81, HOUGH 68
Rocky River--21 14 21 25=81
Hough-- 21 8 14 25=68
Rocky River High Narique Smith 3, Elijah Sidbury 2, Jordan Campbell 9, D-Stone Dubar 20, Jaden Springer 23, Marcus Evans 9, Kahlil Brantley 8, Trayden Williams 4, Jaylen Lewis 3
Hough Crawford 13, Barnes 1, Praeger 2, Washington 18, Maye 2, Dean 2, Mantague 2, McCormick 16, B. Maye 1, Early 9.
NO. 13 ARDREY KELL 71, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 58
AK: 25 13 21 12 -- 71
MC: 7 16 8 25 -- 58
AK: David Kasanganay -26, Christian Pickens 11, Harper Hendricks 9, Stankavage 3
MCA: Stephen Clark 20, Tate Johnson 15, Tyler Nelson 10, Major McWhorter 9, Larry Barnes 2
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 8-7, Conf. (0-1); AK 9-2
Metrolina Notes: Jr. Stephen Clark 20pts, 10rebs, 3asts, 1blk; Sr. Tyler Nelson 10pts, 11 rebs, 3asts, 1blk, 1stl ; Jr. Tate Johnson 15pts, 3asts, 2rebs, 2stls
AK Notable: AK next vs.East Meck in opening round of Ashbrook Tournament Dec 27th.
Records: AK (9-2)
Others
ALEXANDER 64, WATAUGA 62
Watauga 15 10 21 16 - 62
Alexander 17 15 9 23 -- 64
WATAUGA 62 -- McClannon 9, Alex Marinakis 21, McConnell 4, West 1, Bryant Greene 13, Hayes Henderson 11, Bond 3
ALEXANDER 64 -- Barr 2, Mahaffey 3, Lyndon Strickland 20, Flowers 7, Blan Hodges 15, Stikeleather 4, Elder 2, Jem Lowrance 11
CATAWBA BANDYS 81, LINCOLNTON 73 OT
Lincolnton 15 15 18 18 7 == 73
Bandys 16 23 14 13 15 == 81
Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 28, Kris Robinson 17, Tyshawn Harris 13, Jamal Littlejohn 8, Skylar Evans 4, Lane Hoover 3
Bandys: Ja Tay Culliver 22, Austin Gwyn 17, Hunter Clenton 15, Laz Maxwell 12, Charlie Stiborski 9, David Clenton 4, Alex Reavis 2
Records: LHS Overall 5-2, Conf. 2-1
Notes: LHS is scheduled to play Draughn Thursday at home
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 76, BRADFORD PREP 14
CSD 26 27 13 10 — 76
BP 3 5 3 3 — 14
COMM SCH OF DAV (76) - Alexander 11, Ellington 12, Renshaw 6, Hosse 14, Johnson 11, Boone 7, Holshouser 5, Chiara 2, Fuller 4, Vahey 4
BP (14) - Edwards 3, Barksdale 3, Price 2, Horton 1, Jeter 3, Simotwo 2
Records: CSD 6-1, 2-0 BP 1-8, 0-3
Notes: Four Spartans scores in double figures led by Harrison Hosse with 14.
CONCORD 73, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 70
Concord 14 15 22 22 73
Hickory Ridge 9 16 21 24 70
Concord Jalen O’Neal 18 Dashawn Mason 18 Jackson Threadgill 14 Jaylen Stowe 11 Lippard 7 Haywood 5
Hickory Ridge D. Bell 16 K. Meertins 20
EAST LINCOLN 70, NORTH LINCOLN 62
East Lincoln 16 17 21 16 70
North Lincoln 16 16 14 16 62
East Lincoln (2-1, 5-2): Kabian McClendon 16, Michael DeMattia 0, Sidney Dollar 17, Jake Mott 5, John Bean 14, Allden Horne 3, Coleson Leach 8, Ben Zirkle 7, Justin Kuthan 0
North Lincoln (1-2, 4-4): Luke Johnson 5, Will Thornhill 6, Lance Bailey 19, Jack Carter 8, Nick McKinney 5, Reed McCrorie 9, Ryan Dolan 0, Matt McMahan 8, Keilan Vega 2, Jake Quilla 0
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 68, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 39
Ashbrook 18 15 18 17 68
Crest 9 7 9 14 39
Ashbrook - Cameron June 16, Ja'Quail Brown 12, Byron Sanders 11, Justin Lucas 7, Elijah Fife 6, Tykel Roseboro 6, Jacob Warnock 4
Crest - Austin Jones 9, Jason Wray 8, Jason Merritt 5
Notable: Ashbrook is 6-2 (3-0) and hosts South Point on 12/22/17
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 66, MAIDEN 55
LNC 22 16 9 19 66
Maiden 10 16 14 15 55
LNC: Connor Reed 26, Allen 17, Ashford 10, Martino 4, Calton 4, Cal Reed 3, Selden 2
Maiden: Cooke 11, High 10, Mcdaniel 8, Couter 8, Boyles 8, Stinson 6, Richardson 4,
MARION MCDOWELL 70, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 54
St. Stephens 9 11 14 20 -- 54
McDowell 19 16 19 16 -- 70
SS: Carter Powell 14, Teavius Henry 13, Pyatte 9, Figueroa 6, Cline 5, Joyner-McCorkle 4, Bullock 3, Walker, DeSantis, Rose
McDowell: Antoine Lindsey 26, Skyler McKinney 12, Kevin Silver 12, Dylan McRary 11, Corpening 7, Olivio, England, Grande, Randolph
Records: McDowell: 8-1 (2-0) SSHS: 3-4 (0-2)
MORGANTON PATTON 61, EAST BURKE 22
Patton 12 22 16 11 -- 61
East Burke 3 7 5 7 -- 22
Patton 61 -- Tripp Causby 17, Ty Causby 12, Butler 8, Rigsbee 7, Conley 4, Holsclaw 4, Scott 3, Taylor 2, Davis 2, Streppa 2
East Burke 22 -- Lor 8, Brittain 6, Kistler 4, Dillon 2, Teague 2
Records: Patton 7-2 (3-0 NWFAC), East Burke 2-8 (1-1 NWFAC)
MYERS PARK 61, BERRY 55
Berry - 8 19 9 19 = 55
Myers Park - 14 9 24 14 = 61
Berry - Brown 19, Filmore 11, Sherrill 10
MP - Caleb McReed 18, Jake Rutledge 14, John Ingram 12
NORTH GASTON 67, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 43
North Gaston 18 13 20 16 - 67
Forestview 12 10 13 8 - 43
North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 22, Drew Shaw 16, LT Thomas 10, Primm 7, Hall 5, Walker 4, Finger 3
Forestview - Darian Anderson 15, Neely-Baldwin 9, Golightly 6, Richards 6, Miller 3, Williams 1
PINE LAKE PREP 72, CHRIST THE KING 46
Christ The King 13 12 8 11 46
Pine Lake 17 27 13 15 72
CTK - John Kuhn 10 Buchsbaum 9 Zuhakst 7 Hendershott 7 Butterfield 5 Edmiston 4 Sides 3
PLP - Josh Barnette 19 D’Marco Small 11 Sam Schoore 11 Workman 8 Doroodchi 6 Cluff 5 Bushrod 4 Johnson 3 Finizio 2
SALISBURY 77, NORTH DAVIDSON 63
SHS 16-20-15-26=77
NDHS 17-14-11-21=63
SHS- Isaac Baker 23, Xavier Kesler 16, Lonnie Rodgers 10, Bill Fisher 10, Robinson 8, Davis 5, Canon 2, Gill 2, Moss 1
NDHS- Satchel Hester 22, Themus Fulks 12, Jamarien Dalton 11, Everhart 9, Yokley 6, Wilson 2, Green 1
Records: Salisbury 7-0 conf, 7-0 overall
UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 57, CENTRAL CABARRUS
Piedmont 21 13 13 10 57
Central Cabarrus 14 9 16 11 50
Piedmont Climbingbear 2, Trip Fesmire 10, Baucom 8, Topper 2, Hunter Tyson 28
Central Cabarrus Cornish 2, Jones 3, Bennett 6, Mitchel 7, Butler 8, Roller 8, Z. Bessette 16
Records: Piedmont 7-2 (2-1)
Notable: Piedmont travels to Bluffton, SC for the Bobcat Classic December 28-30
