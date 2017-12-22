Friday’s Girls Roundup: Janay Sanders leads No. 2 Mallard Creek to title

Elevator
↑Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: named to all-tournament team at Doc Maples Holiday Tournament in Tennessee.
↑Monroe Parkwood girls: 11-0 after Friday’s win in Union County showdown game with Union Academy.
↑West Charlotte: Lions had 20 steals in a 51-39 win over Independence in the semifinals of the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day School. West Charlotte will play Carmel Christian in Saturday’s championship. Tykema Nesbit had 12 points and five blocks for the Lions, who got a game-high 17 from DaNya Hamilton.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill: 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks in a 76-22 win over Sun Valley.
Christiana McLean, Ashlynn Dotson, Carmel Christian: McLean had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 67-41 win over Pinewood Prep. Dotson had 21 points. Carmel advanced to Saturday’s championship game at the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day School.
Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek: LaSalle recruit had a career-high 29 points, seven rebounds in a 79-64 win over Fayetteville Northwood Temple in the championship game of the Queen City Classic at Northside Christian. Northwood Temple (7-2)
Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood: 20 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists in a 59-51 win over Union Academy (8-2).
Bella Sheprow, Emily Walters, Metrolina Christian: scored 24 of their team’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 52-46 win over Charlotte Country Day at the Queen City Clash. Metrolina rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.
Friday’s Roundup
Butler 66, St. James (SC) 21: Like the Butler boys, the Bulldogs’ girls advanced to the championship game of the YC Winborn Tournament in Rock Hill. Butler’s Destiny Lewis had 15 points and Payton Sutton added 10 points, eight steals and six assists.
