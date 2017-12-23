Carmel Christian's Christiana McLean (Center) drives to the basket for two points during early first half action. BSN Queen City Clash Women's Final December 23, 2017.
Carmel Christian's Christiana McLean (Center) drives to the basket for two points during early first half action. BSN Queen City Clash Women's Final December 23, 2017. Jonathan Aguallo
Carmel Christian's Christiana McLean (Center) drives to the basket for two points during early first half action. BSN Queen City Clash Women's Final December 23, 2017. Jonathan Aguallo

High School Sports

Saturday’s girls roundup: Carmel Christian wins Queen City Clash Tournament

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 23, 2017 11:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Elevator

Queen City Clash All-Tournament team: Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day; Katie Baich, Lincoln Charter; Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian; Anna King, Pinewood Prep (SC); A.J. Allard, Summerville (SC); Braylyn Milton, Independence; Christiana McLean, Sherise Jones, Carmel Christian; Qyataisha Champy, D'nya Hamilton, West Charlotte

Carmel Christian vs West Charlotte 2017-6
Junior D'Nya Hamilton (00) of West Charlotte goes to the basket strong and attempts a shot against a Carmel Christian defender.
Jonathan Aguallo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Statesville Christian: beat Davie County 70-34 to improve to 12-0 for the first time in school history. Mallory Sherrill had 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Monroe Parkwood girls: 3A team is 12-0 after a win over 4A Richmond Senior Saturday.

YC Winborn all-tournament team: Makenna Thompson, Abriana Green, Rock Hill; Michaela Lane, Butler; Cherish Washington, St. James; Amanda Cherry, Sun Valley; Payton Howell, Buford; Caliegh Corbitt, Airport; Adi Moore, Gray Collegiate; Brooke Grant, Lugoff-Elgin; RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill, MVP

Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers

RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill: 15 points, 16 rebounds, two assists in a 46-27 win over Butler in the YC Winborn championship game.

Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: 13 points, 14 rebounds in a 43-41 win over Lincoln Charter at the Queen City Clash. It was her ninth double-double of the season. Her sister, Lindsey, had nine points, six rebounds, three steals.

Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in Queen City Clash championship game.

Braylyn Milton, Independence: freshman point guard had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 53-46 win over Pinewood Prep to finish third at the Queen City Clash.

Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood girls: 17 points, four assists in a 70-64 win over 4A Richmond Senior. Setliff made four 3-point shots for 3A Parkwood.

Saturday’s Roundup: Carmel Christian wins Queen City Clash

Carmel Christian 54, West Charlotte 46: Carmel Christian won its fifth straight game and claimed the championship at the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day. Christian McLean, Ashlynn Dotson (14 points) and Sherise Jones (11 points, 12 rebounds) had big games for Carmel (9-6). West Charlotte got 14 points from Qyataisha Champy. The strong defensive performance sent Carmel Christian’s coach, Ashley Raley-Ross, to social media:

No. 12 Rock Hill 46, Butler 27: Butler was down two at halftime of the championship game of the YC Winborn Classic at Rock Hill, but only scored 11 points in the second half. Rock Hill scored 29. The Bearcats got 12 points, four steals, four assists and two rebounds from Abriana Green to improve to 10-2. Erika McPhail added nine pints, 10 rebounds and two assists. Michaela Lane and Payton Sutton had eight apiece for Butler.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video