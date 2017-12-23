Saturday’s girls roundup: Carmel Christian wins Queen City Clash Tournament

Elevator
↑Queen City Clash All-Tournament team: Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day; Katie Baich, Lincoln Charter; Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian; Anna King, Pinewood Prep (SC); A.J. Allard, Summerville (SC); Braylyn Milton, Independence; Christiana McLean, Sherise Jones, Carmel Christian; Qyataisha Champy, D'nya Hamilton, West Charlotte
Never miss a local story.
↑Statesville Christian: beat Davie County 70-34 to improve to 12-0 for the first time in school history. Mallory Sherrill had 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
↑Monroe Parkwood girls: 3A team is 12-0 after a win over 4A Richmond Senior Saturday.
↑YC Winborn all-tournament team: Makenna Thompson, Abriana Green, Rock Hill; Michaela Lane, Butler; Cherish Washington, St. James; Amanda Cherry, Sun Valley; Payton Howell, Buford; Caliegh Corbitt, Airport; Adi Moore, Gray Collegiate; Brooke Grant, Lugoff-Elgin; RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill, MVP
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill: 15 points, 16 rebounds, two assists in a 46-27 win over Butler in the YC Winborn championship game.
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: 13 points, 14 rebounds in a 43-41 win over Lincoln Charter at the Queen City Clash. It was her ninth double-double of the season. Her sister, Lindsey, had nine points, six rebounds, three steals.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in Queen City Clash championship game.
Braylyn Milton, Independence: freshman point guard had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 53-46 win over Pinewood Prep to finish third at the Queen City Clash.
Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood girls: 17 points, four assists in a 70-64 win over 4A Richmond Senior. Setliff made four 3-point shots for 3A Parkwood.
Saturday’s Roundup: Carmel Christian wins Queen City Clash
Carmel Christian 54, West Charlotte 46: Carmel Christian won its fifth straight game and claimed the championship at the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day. Christian McLean, Ashlynn Dotson (14 points) and Sherise Jones (11 points, 12 rebounds) had big games for Carmel (9-6). West Charlotte got 14 points from Qyataisha Champy. The strong defensive performance sent Carmel Christian’s coach, Ashley Raley-Ross, to social media:
So proud of my ladies for buying in and BEING GREAT TEAMMATES to each other!! #10Tight #LadyCougars— Ashley Raley-Ross (@CoachRaleyRoss) December 24, 2017
No. 12 Rock Hill 46, Butler 27: Butler was down two at halftime of the championship game of the YC Winborn Classic at Rock Hill, but only scored 11 points in the second half. Rock Hill scored 29. The Bearcats got 12 points, four steals, four assists and two rebounds from Abriana Green to improve to 10-2. Erika McPhail added nine pints, 10 rebounds and two assists. Michaela Lane and Payton Sutton had eight apiece for Butler.
Comments