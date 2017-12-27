Dazia Lawrence and Ahlana Smith of Mallard Creek High helped the Mavericks pick up a signature win Wednesday at the John Wall Holiday Classic in Raleigh
High School Sports

Wednesday’s Girls Roundup: No. 2 Mallard Creek gets big win at John Wall Holiday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 27, 2017 11:33 PM

Mallard Creek: Mavericks beat one of the state’s top teams, High Point Wesleyan, 69-61 in overtime at the John Wall Holiday tournament in Raleigh

East Burke: East beat Asheville Erwin 54-28 to improve to 12-0. Josie Hise had 20 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Maiden shooting: Unbeaten Blue Devils (9-0) made 9-of-20 3-point attempts in a 69-47 win over Newton Foard Wednesday at the DICKS’ Sporting Goods Classic. Gracie Arrowood made 5-of-10 and finished with a game-high 19 points.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Dazia Lawrence, Ahlana Smith, Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek: Mavericks “Big 3” led the Mavericks to a 69-61 win over NCISAA 3A state title favorite High Point Wesleyan in overtime at the John Wall Holiday Tournament in Raleigh. Lawrence had 24 points, Smith -- a UCLA signee -- had 23. Sanders, signed to LaSalle, added 15.

Mallory Sherrill, Statesville Christian: game-high 26 points in a 60-44 win over Gaston Day at the Craze Sports Invitational at Harding.

Shamicah Sturdivant, Sugar Creek Charter: 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in a 45-24 win over Bessemer City.

Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian: had her fourth straight double-double in a 58-53 win over Augusta Prep at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston. Walker finished with 23 points, 27 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Mariya Williams, Berry: 22 points, nine rebounds in 58-48 win over Kings Mountain. Teammate Jordan McLaughlin had 16 points, nine rebounds.

