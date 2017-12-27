Wednesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.27.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 2 PROVIDENCE DAY 64, FORT MYERS (FLA) 61
Providence Day 17 16 13 18 64
Fort Myers 13 13 17 18 61
Never miss a local story.
PDS: Devon Dotson 36, Trey Wertz 12, Isaac Suffren 14, Miralia 2
FM: Coleus 14, Cox 5, Gabriel 1, Roberts 7, Gergley 4, Luttrell 9, McCollum 20
Records: PDS 13-4, FM 6-5
NO. 5 BUTLER 55, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 44
Butler. 10. 13. 18. 14. 55
VC. 7. 8. 9. 20. 44
Butler: Gerrale Gates 17, D.J. Little 10, Muhammad 7, Gibson 6, Connor 6, McPhatter 5, Brown 4.
VC: J. God 20, B. Monaey 10, Ayab 8, Krebs 2, Erain 2, Giuie 2.
Notable: Butler 10-2 plays at 2 PM tomorrow vs Concord First Assembly @ Providence Day School.
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 71, CENTRAL PAGELAND 60
Forest Hills 17 21 10 23 -- 71
Pageland 21 10 12 17 -- 60
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 24, Jai Rorie 16, Jaleel McLaughlin 12, Belin 6, Richardson 3, Blakeney 2, K. Tyson 5, Owens 3
PAGELAND -- Chambers 12, Cofield 9, Wall 9, Edmund 5, Price 12, Hickman 4, Rushing 9
Records: Forest Hills 7-1, Pageland 4-4
NOTABLE: This was the 1st Round of the Chesterfield HS Invitational. Forest Hills plays Lugoff-Elgin (9-1, #7 4A) tomorrow in the semi-finals at 7pm.
NO. 11 HICKORY 73, NEWTON-CONOVER 37
Newton-Conover 14 3 13 7 -- 37
Hickory 20 15 24 14 -- 73
NEWTON 37 -- McCarthern 5, Noah Smith 10, Davis 6, Johnson 4, Ja’Quan Carlton 10, Kennedy 2
HICKORY 73 -- Amos 5, Jaquan Thurman 15, Ables 4, Cody Young 14, Harper 6, Abernathy 8, James 6, Devalle 4, James Freeman 11
NO. 13 MORGANTON FREEDOM 74, ASHEVILLE ERWIN 33
Erwin: 13 08 10 02 = 33
Freedom: 22 31 15 06 = 74
Freedom: Jakari Dula 19, Fletcher Abee 16, Tobias Kanipe 12, Pearson 7, Birchfield 6, Tolbert 6, Davis 4, Logan 4.
Erwin: Brank 8, Chaffin 7, Thompson 6, Burton 4, Ball 3, Silver 3, Dover 2.
Records: Freedom 8-1 (1-1)
OTHERS
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 53, BUNKER HILL 41
Bunker Hill 15 8 7 11 - 41
Alexander 7 16 13 17 -- 53
BUNKER HILL 41 -- Fletcher 9, Cummins 5, Isenhour 8, Ramseur 7, McDaniel 2, Murrary 7, Sigmon 3
ALEXANDER 53 -- Mahaffey 2, Strickland 9, Flowers 4, Blan Hodges 18, Barr 9, Elder 6, Lowrance 5
CONCORD 63, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 46
Concord 15 22 8 18 63
Crest 8 13 7 18 46
Concord Jackson Lippard 10, Jackson Threadgill 11, Jalen O’Neal 20
Crest Jason Wray 10
EAST FORSYTH 63, MOUNT TABOR 55
East Forsyth - 13-10-16-24 -- 63
Mount Tabor - 8 -10-14-23 --55
EAST FORSYTH (8-2) Shemar Watkins 16, Tanis Samuels 13, Tyren Hairston 12, Mahaffey 7, Sparrow 6, Brintley 4, AJ Hall 3. Nichols 2.
MOUNT TABOR (10-1) Isaiah Wilkins 21, Quest Aldridge 10, Jakob Moore 8, Jayland Moore 6, Aaron Muse 3, Andrew Muse 2, Paige 2, Bullard 1.
GREENSBORO CALDWELL ACADEMY 72, EAST BURKE 43
Caldwell Academy 72, East Burke 43
Caldwell Academy 16 23 15 18 -- 72
East Burke 6 13 15 9 -- 43
Caldwell Academy 72 -- Greyson Collins 28, Ty Cressman 15, William Collis 13, Garrett 9, Young 4, Miller 2, Childers 1
East Burke 43 -- Smith 7, Kistler 7, Lor 6, Gilbert 6, Weaver 4, Morrison 4, Lowman 3, Melton 3, Teague 2, Brittain 1
Records: Caldwell Academy 8-3, East Burke 2-10
HARDING 98, HARRISBURG PREP 48
HUHS 37 26 19 16
HP 7 17 8 16
Harding: Arvydas Jones 18, Decedrick Campbell 11,Nahshon Taylor 11, Deandre Allen 13, Ross 7, Thomas 6, Alexander 9, Bowman 4, Haynes 7, Brown 6, Funderburk 6
Records: Harding: 10-3; HP: 2-5
HICKORY GROVE 80, CAROLINA DAY 67
CDS- 10 18 19 20= 67
HGC- 15 15 23 27= 80
CDS: Devin Elliot 22, Navante Johnson 13, D'Angelo Elliot 11, Lee Langstaff 10, Giger 7, Booth 2, Von Bismark 2
HGC: Austin Hadden 28, Regin Larson 15, AJ Smith 14, Hargett-Boyce 6, Freeman 4, Hinton 4, Henderson 4, Eason 3, Holtzclaw 2
Records: Hickory Grove 7-6 .
HICKORY ST STEPHENS 45, SOUTH CALDWELL 34
South Caldwell 8 13 11 2 -- 34
St Stephens 6 9 14 16 -- 45
SOUTH CALDWELL 34 -- Anderson 6, Trent Black 12, Raynor 1, Anderson 5, Kirby 4, Eggers 6
ST STEPHENS 45 -- Zeque Figueroa 11, Pyatte 7, Scott 6, Joyner-McCorkle 10, Henry 5, Cline 6
HOPEWELL 64, BERRY 63
Hopewell 17 | 16 | 13 | 18 - 64
Berry 11 | 18 | 15 | 19 - 63
Hopewell: Dixon-12, Jones-7, Williams-31, Harris-2, Cannady-5, Roberson-1, McManus-2, Forney-4
LAKE NORNMAN 84, WEST IREDELL 55
Lake Norman 24 28 15 17 -- 84
West Iredell 11 17 23 4 -- 55
Lake Norman: Zach Schulz 19, Zane Haglan 16, Austin Edds 14, Johnson 8, Adams 7, Robinson 5, Hudson 4, Welsh 4, Brazil 3, Rigby 2, Woods 2
West Iredell: Brandon Gregory 14, Hayden Blohm 13, Matt Hooks 10, Gillespie 8, Davis 5, Williams 3, Ward 2
Records: Lake Norman (8-3), West Iredell (2-9)
MAIDEN 58, FRED T FOARD 16
Foard 3 3 9 1 -- 16
Maiden 9 17 21 11 -- 58
FOARD 16 -- Todd 3, Whitener 3, Pena 3, Abernathy 1, Sollid 6
MAIDEN 58 -- Coulter 6, Caleb McDaniel 10, Richardson 5, Avery Boyles 10, High 8, Diciuccio 2, Laney 3, Bohemier 4, Ly 2, Cooke 8
ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON (SC) 68, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 62
MCA - 6 14 21 21 = 62
OW - 10 16 19 23 = 68
MCA: Tate Johnson 19, Tyler Andersen 15, Stephen Clark 11, Larry Barnes 9, Tyler Nelson 4, Saylor Tsangarides 3, Stowe Griffin 1
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 9 - 8, Conf. (0 - 1)
Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is away against the winner of Manning and Calhoun County at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School at 5pm on December 28th.
R-S CENTRAL 77, CANTON PISGAH
RS-Central: 14 21 21 21 = 77
Pisgah: 10 15 22 30 = 70
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 81, GRACE CHRISTIAN 45
SouthLake Christian 13 25 23 20 = 81
Grace Christian. 09 16 08. 12 = 45
SouthLake Haughton 11, Hendrix 3, Celestine 12, Monroe 10, Foutch 2, McLaughlin 6, Reed 9, Wazan 3, Jackson 12, Clarke 13
Grace Christian O'Conner 4, Singletary 8, Shuttle 4, Hegar 9, Pereira 7, Pankey 7, Keen 6
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 87, MONROE FIRST ASSEMBLY 20
SM - 36 26 11 14 = 87
First Assmbly - 3 0 12 5 = 20
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 14, Chris White 9, Kevin Tate 6, Trey Jackson 4, Barrett Funderburke 10, Veljko Lazarevic 2, Jason Ivey 10, Jaylen Gaddy 11, Matt Kuoreanuc 12, Jack Mallory 9
First Assembly (Monroe): Hercules Burgess 3, Eric Lundford 2, Riley Nance 8, Zion Selent 7
ST. FRANCES (MD) 61, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 57
St. Frances 13 16 13 19 -- 61
Carmel 14 19 7 17 -- 57
ST FRANCES 61 -- Rajeir Jones 12, Baldwin 9, Murphy 2, Elijah Epps 11, Diop 2, Edward Ferguson 12, Toles 3, Koran Moore 10
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 57 -- Marten Maide 19, Price 9, Cooper 7, Donovan Gregory 15, Pierre 3, Boggs 2, McDonald 2
Late Tuesday
METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 58, EDISTO HIGH SCHOOL 42
MCA - 8 22 16 12 = 58
EHS - 9 14 5 14 = 42
MCA: Stephen Clark 14, Tate Johnson 12, Tyler Nelson 13, Tyler Andersen 6, Zack Brozik 2, Larry Barnes 5, Major McWhorter 6
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 9 - 7, Conf. (0 - 1)
Comments