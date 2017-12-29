North Meck’s Jessica Timmons had 34 points against East Lincoln Thursdsay
High School Sports

Thursday’s girls HS Roundup: No. 11 North Meck rolls at East Lincoln Jam

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 29, 2017 12:27 AM

Elevator

Sugar Creek Charter: Won the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic with a 48-22 win over Piedmont Charger. Tournament MVP Shanyia Verene had 10 points.

Statesville Christian: beat Harding at the Craze Sports Tournament to improve to 14-0. Mallory Sherrill, a junior, had 15 for the Lady Lions. Statesville Christian will play Gaston Day in the championship Friday at 3 at Harding High.

Gastonia Forestview: Beat Vance 57-53 to improve to 9-2 for the season. Forestview faces Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at 4 p.m. Friday in the East Lincoln Winter Jam semifinals.

East Burke: Improved to 13-0 with Wednesday’s 88-70 win over Canton Pisgah. Josie Hise had 25 points in the win and Brooke Arney had 20.

Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: 17 points, six steals in a 63-42 win over Lawndale Burns.

Thursday’s Feature Game

Southeast Raleigh 62, Mallard Creek 47: In a game that could be a preview of the N.C. 4A state championship game, Southeast Raleigh outscored Mallard Creek 27-6 to rally from a 41-35 deficit and take a decisive win at the John Wall Holiday Classic in Raleigh. Jada McMillian had 19 points to lead Southeast. Dazia Lawrence and Janay Sanders had 11 each for Mallard Creek (11-2).

Thursday’s ‘By The Numbers’

27, 14, 16: Hickory St. Stephens’ Tori Tomlinson had 27 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in a 48-47 win over Claremont Bunker Hill. Teammate Katie Morgan had 16 rebounds to go with her six points, two steals and an assist.

2, 1: No. 1 Ardrey Kell allowed Wilmington Ashley two points in the second quarter and one in the third of a 55-21 win. AK is 11-1.

34: Jessica Timmons of North Meck had 34 points in a 74-47 blowout win over East Lincoln at the East Lincoln Winter Jam.

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers

Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: 32 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists for UNC signee in a 52-46 win over Cardinal Newman (SC).

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover: 23 points, 21 rebounds, 11 blocks in a 58-54 loss to Maiden. Maiden’s Grace Herman had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three steals

Tanajah Hayes, Vance: 21 points, nine steals, five assists in a 57-53 loss to Gastonia Forestview. Teammate Amhyia Moreland had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: 15 points, 12 rebounds, four steals in the Vance win. Sydney Bowen had 18 points, six assists.

Addie McGinnis, North Lincoln: 20 points in a 63-33 win over East Gaston.

