Saturday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball scores

Saturday
Arby’s Classic
(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
Ninth place – Greeneville (TN) 61, Bristol (TN) Tennessee 53
Seventh place – Gate City (VA) 66, Lakota (OH) East 54
Fifth place – Dobyns-Bennett (TN) 80, Columbia (GA) 68
Third place – Knoxville (TN) Bearden 49, Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School 45
Championship – North Mecklenburg 62, Columbus (MS) 53
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Seventh place – Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 47, Cincinnati Moeller 44
Fifth place – Scott County (KY) 71, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 62
Third place – Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha 64, Cox Mill 63
Championship – Montverde Academy (FL) 70, Long Island (NY) Lutheran 42
East Lincoln Winter Jam
(at East Lincoln High)
Girls’ seventh place – Jay M. Robinson 60, Davidson Day 52
Boys’ seventh place – Cuthbertson 63, Garinger 41
Girls’ fifth place – Vance 67, East Lincoln 41
Boys’ fifth place – Davidson Day 68, Forestview 54
Girls’ third place – Forestview 74, Northwest Cabarrus 59
Boys’ third place – Jay M. Robinson 73, Northwest Cabarrus 69
Girls’ championship – Hickory Ridge 70, North Mecklenburg 43
Boys’ championship – Mallard Creek 65, East Lincoln 60
John Wall Holiday Invitational
Girls’ Championship -- SE Raleigh 44, Wake Forest Heritage 27
Girls third place -- Mallard Creek 67, Durham Hillside 17
Boys Championship -- University School (Fla.) 71, Hillcrest Prep (AZ) 66
Boys third place -- High Point Wesleyan 82, IMG (Fla.) 61
Boys fifth place -- Raleigh Word of God 68, Concord Cannon 64, 2 OT
Boys seventh place -- Wake Forest Heritage 76, Cary Panther Creek 32
Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
(girls bracket)
(at Wilmington Laney High)
Seventh place – Wilmington Ashley 61, Clinton 40
Fifth place – Wilmington New Hanover 45, Raleigh Millbrook 42
Third place – Wilmington Laney 55, Clover 41
Championship – Ardrey Kell 50, Wilmington Hoggard 40
Lewisville Lions Tournament
(boys only)
(at Lewisville, SC, High)
Seventh place – Northside Academy 71, Conway Christian 33
Fifth place – York Prep "B" 63, Great Falls 57
Third place – Spring Valley 78, Lewisville 63
Championship – Fort Mill Comenius 83, Elevation Prep 41
Lowe’s Roundball Classic
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
Girls’ seventh place – Chapman 63, Chesnee 38
Boys’ seventh place – Spartanburg Broom 67, Pjckens 26
Girls’ fifth place – Laurens Academy 53, Pickens 22
Boys’ fifth place – East Rutherford 61, Fort Mill 54
Girls’ third place – Fort Mill 44, Berea 30
Boys’ third place – Berea 81, Chesnee 65
Girls’ championship – East Rutherford 56, Gaffney 53
Boys’ championship – Anderson Westside 68, Anderson Christian 49
Myers Park Holiday Classic
(at Myers Park High)
Girls’ seventh place – Central Cabarrus 62, Northside Christian 12
Boys’ seventh place – South Pointe vs. Providence, score NA
Girls’ fifth place – Hough 63, Weddington 52
Boys’ fifth place – Hough 58, Weddington 42
Girls’ third place – Providence vs. Myers Park, score NA
Boys’ third place – Myers Park 46, Charlotte Country Day 44
Girls’ championship – South Pointe 59, Nation Ford 44
Boys’ championship – Northside Christian 63, Charlotte Latin 54
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston High)
Seventh place – Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 50, Summerville Northwood Academy 46
Fifth place – Goose Creek 47, James Island Charter 34
Third place – Charlotte Christian 61, Leonardstown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken 39
Championship – Porter-Gaud School 58, Linden (NJ) 40
Palmetto Winter Classic
(boys only)
(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)
Seventh place – Freedom Christian 64, Columbia Ben Lippen 55
Fifth place – West Charlotte 48, Myrtle Beach Christian 40
Third place – Miller School (VA) 65, United Faith 52
Championship – Independence 81, Fayetteville Village Christian 46
Sam Moir Christmas Classic
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
Girls’ seventh place – Davie County 54, North Stanly 30
Boys’ seventh place – West Rowan 56, South Rowan 45
Girls’ fifth place – East Rowan 28, North Rowan 25
Boys’ fifth place – North Stanly 50, East Rowan 35
Girls’ third place – Salisbury 69, West Rowan 57
Boys’ third place – Davie County 53, North Rowan 45
Girls’ championship – Jesse Carson 54, South Rowan 40
Boys’ championship – Jesse Carson 67, Salisbury 65
Saint Pius X Christmas Classic
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)
Girls’ seventh place – Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 53, Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle 33
Boys’ seventh place – Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 68, Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot 43
Girls’ fifth place – Cincinnati Mother of Mercy 55, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 45
Boys’ fifth place – Tampa Jesuit 52, Miami Belen Jesuit 42
Girls’ third place – Bladensburg (MD) Mother Seton 70, Charlotte Catholic 37
Boys’ third place – Memphis Christian Brothers 46, Charlotte Catholic 44
Girls’ championship – Bel Air (MD) John Carroll 73, Atlanta St. Pius X 65
Boys’ championship – Atlanta St. Pius X 58, Buffalo Canisius 38
