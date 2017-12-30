Mallard Creek repeated as champions of the East Lincoln Winter Jam Saturday
High School Sports

Saturday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball scores

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 30, 2017 11:20 PM

Saturday

Arby’s Classic

(boys only)

(at Bristol, Tenn.)

Ninth place – Greeneville (TN) 61, Bristol (TN) Tennessee 53

Seventh place – Gate City (VA) 66, Lakota (OH) East 54

Fifth place – Dobyns-Bennett (TN) 80, Columbia (GA) 68

Third place – Knoxville (TN) Bearden 49, Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School 45

Championship – North Mecklenburg 62, Columbus (MS) 53

Beach Ball Classic

(boys division)

(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)

Seventh place – Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 47, Cincinnati Moeller 44

Fifth place – Scott County (KY) 71, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 62

Third place – Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha 64, Cox Mill 63

Championship – Montverde Academy (FL) 70, Long Island (NY) Lutheran 42

East Lincoln Winter Jam

(at East Lincoln High)

Girls’ seventh place – Jay M. Robinson 60, Davidson Day 52

Boys’ seventh place – Cuthbertson 63, Garinger 41

Girls’ fifth place – Vance 67, East Lincoln 41

Boys’ fifth place – Davidson Day 68, Forestview 54

Girls’ third place – Forestview 74, Northwest Cabarrus 59

Boys’ third place – Jay M. Robinson 73, Northwest Cabarrus 69

Girls’ championship – Hickory Ridge 70, North Mecklenburg 43

Boys’ championship – Mallard Creek 65, East Lincoln 60

John Wall Holiday Invitational

Girls’ Championship -- SE Raleigh 44, Wake Forest Heritage 27

Girls third place -- Mallard Creek 67, Durham Hillside 17

Boys Championship -- University School (Fla.) 71, Hillcrest Prep (AZ) 66

Boys third place -- High Point Wesleyan 82, IMG (Fla.) 61

Boys fifth place -- Raleigh Word of God 68, Concord Cannon 64, 2 OT

Boys seventh place -- Wake Forest Heritage 76, Cary Panther Creek 32

Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

(girls bracket)

(at Wilmington Laney High)

Seventh place – Wilmington Ashley 61, Clinton 40

Fifth place – Wilmington New Hanover 45, Raleigh Millbrook 42

Third place – Wilmington Laney 55, Clover 41

Championship – Ardrey Kell 50, Wilmington Hoggard 40

Lewisville Lions Tournament

(boys only)

(at Lewisville, SC, High)

Seventh place – Northside Academy 71, Conway Christian 33

Fifth place – York Prep "B" 63, Great Falls 57

Third place – Spring Valley 78, Lewisville 63

Championship – Fort Mill Comenius 83, Elevation Prep 41

Lowe’s Roundball Classic

(at Chesnee, SC, High)

Girls’ seventh place – Chapman 63, Chesnee 38

Boys’ seventh place – Spartanburg Broom 67, Pjckens 26

Girls’ fifth place – Laurens Academy 53, Pickens 22

Boys’ fifth place – East Rutherford 61, Fort Mill 54

Girls’ third place – Fort Mill 44, Berea 30

Boys’ third place – Berea 81, Chesnee 65

Girls’ championship – East Rutherford 56, Gaffney 53

Boys’ championship – Anderson Westside 68, Anderson Christian 49

Myers Park Holiday Classic

(at Myers Park High)

Girls’ seventh place – Central Cabarrus 62, Northside Christian 12

Boys’ seventh place – South Pointe vs. Providence, score NA

Girls’ fifth place – Hough 63, Weddington 52

Boys’ fifth place – Hough 58, Weddington 42

Girls’ third place – Providence vs. Myers Park, score NA

Boys’ third place – Myers Park 46, Charlotte Country Day 44

Girls’ championship – South Pointe 59, Nation Ford 44

Boys’ championship – Northside Christian 63, Charlotte Latin 54

North Charleston Roundball Classic

(boys only – Bracket 2)

(at North Charleston High)

Seventh place – Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 50, Summerville Northwood Academy 46

Fifth place – Goose Creek 47, James Island Charter 34

Third place – Charlotte Christian 61, Leonardstown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken 39

Championship – Porter-Gaud School 58, Linden (NJ) 40

Palmetto Winter Classic

(boys only)

(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)

Seventh place – Freedom Christian 64, Columbia Ben Lippen 55

Fifth place – West Charlotte 48, Myrtle Beach Christian 40

Third place – Miller School (VA) 65, United Faith 52

Championship – Independence 81, Fayetteville Village Christian 46

Sam Moir Christmas Classic

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

Girls’ seventh place – Davie County 54, North Stanly 30

Boys’ seventh place – West Rowan 56, South Rowan 45

Girls’ fifth place – East Rowan 28, North Rowan 25

Boys’ fifth place – North Stanly 50, East Rowan 35

Girls’ third place – Salisbury 69, West Rowan 57

Boys’ third place – Davie County 53, North Rowan 45

Girls’ championship – Jesse Carson 54, South Rowan 40

Boys’ championship – Jesse Carson 67, Salisbury 65

Saint Pius X Christmas Classic

(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)

Girls’ seventh place – Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 53, Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle 33

Boys’ seventh place – Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 68, Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot 43

Girls’ fifth place – Cincinnati Mother of Mercy 55, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 45

Boys’ fifth place – Tampa Jesuit 52, Miami Belen Jesuit 42

Girls’ third place – Bladensburg (MD) Mother Seton 70, Charlotte Catholic 37

Boys’ third place – Memphis Christian Brothers 46, Charlotte Catholic 44

Girls’ championship – Bel Air (MD) John Carroll 73, Atlanta St. Pius X 65

Boys’ championship – Atlanta St. Pius X 58, Buffalo Canisius 38

