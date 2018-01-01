A hot Mallard Creek boys team, coming off a second straight East Lincoln Winter Jam title, plays at No. 1 North Meck this week
A hot Mallard Creek boys team, coming off a second straight East Lincoln Winter Jam title, plays at No. 1 North Meck this week Special to the Observer
A hot Mallard Creek boys team, coming off a second straight East Lincoln Winter Jam title, plays at No. 1 North Meck this week Special to the Observer

High School Sports

This week’s Charlotte Observer-area high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 01, 2018 02:14 PM

Monday, January 1

New Year’s Day

Tuesday, January 2

Albemarle at South Davidson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andrew Jackson at Cheraw

Bandys at East Lincoln

Burns at Forestview

Central Pageland at Chesterfield

East Rutherford at Covenant Day

Freedom at West Caldwell

Gaston Christian at United Faith

Gray Stone Day at North Rowan

Hickory at South Caldwell

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Hunter Huss at Crest

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

Metrolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Monroe at Cuthbertson

Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter

North Gaston at Stuart Cramer

North Moore at North Stanly

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Parkwood at Piedmont

St. Stephen’s at Alexander Central

South Caldwell at McDowell

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove

Statesville Christian at Triad Math and Science

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

Wednesday, January 3

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Avery County at Mitchell

Draughn at Hibriten

East Burke at Bunker Hill

East Montgomery at Anson County

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Great Falls at Buford

Harding at Myers Park

Hopewell at Ardrey Kell

Hough at Providence

Hunter Huss at East Gaston

Jay M. Robinson at Mooresville

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lancaster at Fort Mill

McDowell at Watauga

Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

Nation Ford at Central Pageland

Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Latin

Porter Ridge at Monroe

Shelby at Chase

Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at East Lincoln

South Rowan at West Rowan

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

West Iredell at Patton

West Stanly at Forest Hills

Thursday, January 4

Australian National Team at Pine Lake Prep (Boys’ only)

Bible Baptist at Shining Light Christian

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy

Clover at Ashbrook

Community School of Davidson at Davidson Day

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian

Covenant Classical at Langtree Charter

Forestview at Kings Mountain

Hickory Christian at Pine Lake Prep (Girls’ only)

Piedmont Classical at Cannon School

South Stanly at Bradford Prep

Sugar Creek Charter at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Girls’ only)

Friday, January 5

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Australian National Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only)

Broadmeadows (Australia) at Patton (Boys’ only)

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Burns at Kings Mountain

Camden Military at Great Falls

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin

Central Academy at West Stanly

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Cheraw at North Central

Chesterfield at Buford

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Crest at North Gaston

Cuthbertson at Weddington

East Burke at Hibriten

East Gaston at South Point

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Rowan at South Iredell

East Rutherford at R.S. Central

Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba

Forest Hills at East Montgomery

Fred T. Foard at Draughn Freedom at South Caldwell

Garinger at Independence

Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Guilford Home Educators

Greensboro Day at Covenant Day

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory at West Caldwell

Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter

Hough at West Charlotte

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Indian Land at Chester

Lancaster at York

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Lee Central at Central Pageland

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Madison at Avery County

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

McDowell at Alexander Central

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

North Lincoln at Newton Conover

North Rowan at South Davidson

North Stanly at West Montgomery

Northwestern at Gaffney

Olympic at Providence

Parkwood at Monroe

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian

Ridgeview at South Pointe (SC)

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

St. Stephen’s at Watauga

Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at Clover (Boys’ only)

South Rowan at Salisbury

South Stanly at North Moore

Statesville at Carson

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep

United Faith at Statesville Christian Vance at Lake Norman

Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at North Iredell

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

York Prep at Providence Day

Saturday, January 6

Burlington School at Statesville Christian

Carson at A.L. Brown

Cary Academy at Covenant Day

Faith Christian at Gaston Christian

Greensboro Day at Carmel Christian

Independence vs. R.J. Reynolds in Border Challenge at Winston Salem Prep (Boys’ only), 7

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee (at Christ School) (Girls’ only), 11:30 a.m.

Providence Day at Christ School (Boys’ only), 1

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day

Salisbury vs. North Rowan (at Catawba College)

Spartanburg Day at York Prep (Boys’ only), 3:30

Vance at Winston-Salem Prep in Hoop Cities’ Invitational (Boys’ only), 5:30

Wake Christian at Charlotte Christian

Westminster Catawba at Westchester Country Day

Westridge Academy at Comenius

--JAY EDWARDS

　

　

　

　

　

　

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video