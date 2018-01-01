This week’s Charlotte Observer-area high school basketball schedule

Monday, January 1
New Year’s Day
Tuesday, January 2
Albemarle at South Davidson
Andrew Jackson at Cheraw
Bandys at East Lincoln
Burns at Forestview
Central Pageland at Chesterfield
East Rutherford at Covenant Day
Freedom at West Caldwell
Gaston Christian at United Faith
Gray Stone Day at North Rowan
Hickory at South Caldwell
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Hunter Huss at Crest
Kings Mountain at Ashbrook
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
Metrolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Monroe at Cuthbertson
Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter
North Gaston at Stuart Cramer
North Moore at North Stanly
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Parkwood at Piedmont
St. Stephen’s at Alexander Central
South Caldwell at McDowell
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
Statesville Christian at Triad Math and Science
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
Wednesday, January 3
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Avery County at Mitchell
Draughn at Hibriten
East Burke at Bunker Hill
East Montgomery at Anson County
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Great Falls at Buford
Harding at Myers Park
Hopewell at Ardrey Kell
Hough at Providence
Hunter Huss at East Gaston
Jay M. Robinson at Mooresville
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Lancaster at Fort Mill
McDowell at Watauga
Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
Nation Ford at Central Pageland
Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Latin
Porter Ridge at Monroe
Shelby at Chase
Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at East Lincoln
South Rowan at West Rowan
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
West Iredell at Patton
West Stanly at Forest Hills
Thursday, January 4
Australian National Team at Pine Lake Prep (Boys’ only)
Bible Baptist at Shining Light Christian
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy
Clover at Ashbrook
Community School of Davidson at Davidson Day
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Comenius at Arborbrook Christian
Covenant Classical at Langtree Charter
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Hickory Christian at Pine Lake Prep (Girls’ only)
Piedmont Classical at Cannon School
South Stanly at Bradford Prep
Sugar Creek Charter at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Girls’ only)
Friday, January 5
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Australian National Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only)
Broadmeadows (Australia) at Patton (Boys’ only)
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Burns at Kings Mountain
Camden Military at Great Falls
Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep
Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin
Central Academy at West Stanly
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Cheraw at North Central
Chesterfield at Buford
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Crest at North Gaston
Cuthbertson at Weddington
East Burke at Hibriten
East Gaston at South Point
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Rowan at South Iredell
East Rutherford at R.S. Central
Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
Fred T. Foard at Draughn Freedom at South Caldwell
Garinger at Independence
Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Guilford Home Educators
Greensboro Day at Covenant Day
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory at West Caldwell
Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Hickory Ridge at Butler
Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter
Hough at West Charlotte
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Indian Land at Chester
Lancaster at York
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
Lee Central at Central Pageland
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Madison at Avery County
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
McDowell at Alexander Central
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
North Lincoln at Newton Conover
North Rowan at South Davidson
North Stanly at West Montgomery
Northwestern at Gaffney
Olympic at Providence
Parkwood at Monroe
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian
Ridgeview at South Pointe (SC)
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
St. Stephen’s at Watauga
Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at Clover (Boys’ only)
South Rowan at Salisbury
South Stanly at North Moore
Statesville at Carson
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep
United Faith at Statesville Christian Vance at Lake Norman
Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at North Iredell
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
York Prep at Providence Day
Saturday, January 6
Burlington School at Statesville Christian
Carson at A.L. Brown
Cary Academy at Covenant Day
Faith Christian at Gaston Christian
Greensboro Day at Carmel Christian
Independence vs. R.J. Reynolds in Border Challenge at Winston Salem Prep (Boys’ only), 7
Piedmont at Forest Hills
Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee (at Christ School) (Girls’ only), 11:30 a.m.
Providence Day at Christ School (Boys’ only), 1
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day
Salisbury vs. North Rowan (at Catawba College)
Spartanburg Day at York Prep (Boys’ only), 3:30
Vance at Winston-Salem Prep in Hoop Cities’ Invitational (Boys’ only), 5:30
Wake Christian at Charlotte Christian
Westminster Catawba at Westchester Country Day
Westridge Academy at Comenius
--JAY EDWARDS
