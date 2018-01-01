North Meck’s Tristan Maxwell was named MVP of the Arby’s Classic
High School Sports

North Meck’s Tristan Maxwell among Observer players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 01, 2018 05:21 PM

North Mecklenburg sophomore Tristan Maxwell is the Observer’s high school basketball player of the week.

Maxwell, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 25 points over four games to lead the Vikings to the championship of the Arby’s Classic Saturday in Tennessee. North Meck became the first team in 17 years to win a second Arby’s Classic championship in Tennessee. The Vikings, who also won in 2014, joined Louisville Male, which won in 1986 and 2000.

Other picks

▪ Jamia Blake, Rock Hill South Pointe: 18 points, six rebounds, three steals in a 59-44 win over Fort Mill Nation Ford in the Myers Park Holiday Tournament championship game Saturday.

▪ D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell girls: Named MVP of the Leon Brogden Holiday tournament in Wilmington Saturday. The Knights ended Wilmington Hoggard’s eight-game win streak with a 50-40 win in the final.

▪ Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day girls: named MVP of the Carolina Invitational championship in Charleston, S.C. Boyd, who is signed to UNC, led her team to a 51-47 win over First Baptist (SC). Providence Day won its fifth straight game.

▪ D.J. Little, Butler: Named MVP of the Hoodie’s House local/regional tournament bracket after leading his team to a 52-45 win over Lincoln Charter in the championship game. Butler scored eight points in a key fourth quarter stretch to hold off a Lincoln Charter rally. He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

▪ Raja Milton, Independence: 22 points, five rebounds, two assists in an 81-46 win over Fayetteville Village Christian in the championship game of the Phenom Hoops tournament Saturday.

