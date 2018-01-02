Cox Mill No. 1 in first NC Preps statewide media polls; other state rankings released

Four Charlotte Observer-area basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the first N.C. Preps statewide media poll.
Eight media members throughout the state, including the Observer, voted on the poll. First place votes are listed in parentheses.
For girls, Gastonia Ashbrook is No. 1 in 3A, and East Burke is No. 1 in 2A. Concond Cox Mill’s boys, the reigning N.C. 3A state champs, are No. 1 in the boys 3A poll, and reigning N.C. 1A state champion Lincoln Charter is No. 1 in 1A.
▪ Also below, find the latest statewide boys rankings from Phenom Hoop Report and 8 Balla Hoop Insider
Never miss a local story.
▪ The Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings of the area’s top boys and girls teams are here and here.
NC Preps Media Basketball Polls
Here are the 2018 NCPreps.com/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of January 2nd.
1A BOYS
1. Lincoln Charter (6) 11-3 – 72
2. Rocky Mount Prep (1) 9-0 - 63
3. Winston-Salem Prep (1) 7-3 – 54
4. Bishop McGuinness 12-1 – 51
5. Hayesville 9-1 – 30
6. Starmount 9-1 – 29
7. West Columbus 9-1 - 24
8. Community School of Davidson 9-1 - 20
9. North Stokes 10-1 - 16
10. Avery County 8-3 – 15
HONORABLE MENTION: Pamlico (9-3) – 12; Plymouth (7-1) – 11; South Stokes (11-3) – 11; Northside-Pinetown (8-2) – 10; North Rowan (6-3) – 10; Albemarle (9-3) – 6; Mountain Island Charter (8-2) – 4; Mount Airy (5-3) – 3;
2A BOYS
1. Goldsboro (3) 10-0 – 69
2. Kinston (2) 7-2 – 46
2. Clinton (1) 10-1 - 46
4. Forest Hills (1) 9-1 – 44
5. Salisbury 10-1 - 43
6. Fairmont 10-1 – 40
7. South Point 11-2 – 29
8. Mountain Heritage (1) 6-1 – 27
9. Greene Central 7-3 - 22
10. Trask 10-1 – 21
HONORABLE MENTION: Northeastern (7-2) – 17; Trinity (10-2) – 10; Red Springs (9-2) - 6; Lincolnton (8-2) – 6; East Rutherford (8-4) – 5; Wheatmore (9-3) – 5; First Flight (8-2) – 4;
3A BOYS
1. Cox Mill (5) 11-3 – 67
2. Northside-Jax (3) 11-0 - 66
3. Eastern Guilford 14-1 - 47
4. Mount Tabor 11-1 – 42
5. Carson 12-0 – 41
6. Northern Durham 9-1 - 33
7. Charlotte Catholic 8-3 – 30
8. Ben Smith 11-3 - 21
9. Freedom 10-1 – 20
10. Northern Nash 13-1 - 18
HONORABLE MENTION: New Hanover (7-2) – 17; Rocky Mount (9-2) – 12; Person (11-1) – 8; West Carteret (9-0) – 8; Hickory (7-1) – 5; Westover (9-1) – 3; Southern Lee (10-2) – 2;
4A BOYS
1. Garner (3) 10-1 – 65
2. Broughton (1) 12-1 – 57
3. South Central (2) 11-0 - 55
4. Independence 12-1 – 54
5. North Meck (2) 12-1 - 50
6. Leesville Road 12-1 – 48
7. Hoke County 12-1 – 30
8. Butler 12-2 – 28
9. Pinecrest 11-1 – 22
10. Heritage 8-4 – 14
HONORABLE MENTION: Ardrey Kell (12-2) – 8; Rocky River (9-3) – 6; Athens Drive (12-2) – 3;
1A GIRLS
1. Mount Airy (5) 7-1 -68
2. Mitchell 10-1 - 61
3. Pamlico 11-1 - 57
4. Murphy 10-1 - 53
5. Cape Hatteras (2) 10-0 – 49
6. East Wilkes 10-2 - 31
7. Roxboro Community 11-2 – 30
8. Riverside-Martin 8-2 – 29
9. Weldon 5-0 – 19
10. Avery County 8-3 – 17
HONORABLE MENTION: Union Academy (10-2) - 16; Vance Charter (8-1); Gray Stone Day (6-2) – 2; Northampton (7-2) – 1;
2A GIRLS
1. East Burke (6) 13-0 – 75
2. Smoky Mountain (1) 10-0 - 60
2. Mountain Heritage 10-0 – 60
4. North Johnston (1) 11-0 – 51
5. Midway 11-0 – 46
6. Kinston 12-1 - 40
7. East Duplin 7-0 – 25
8. North Wilkes 12-2 – 19
9. Salisbury 9-1 - 18
10. East Bladen 9-1 – 13
HONORABLE MENTION: East Rutherford (10-2) – 10; Maiden (10-1) – 5; East Davidson (12-2) – 4; East Henderson (11-1) – 4; Richlands (8-1) – 3; Ledford (9-2) – 3; Croatan (9-1) – 2; Surry Central (9-2) – 2 ;
3A GIRLS
1. Ashbrook (4) 10-0 – 61
2. Parkwood (1) 12-0 – 56
3. Carson (3) 11-1 – 54
4. Western Alamance 10-0 - 50
5. Rockingham 13-1 – 49
6. Eastern Guilford 11-2 – 47
7. EE Smith 10-1 – 28
8. SW Randolph 12-1 – 21
9. North Iredell 12-2 – 20
10. Havelock 6-0 – 19
HONORABLE MENTION: Terry Sanford (8-1) – 18; Freedom (8-3) – 5; Jacksonville (7-2) – 4; West Rowan (8-1) – 3; West Carteret (8-2) – 3; New Hanover (9-2) – 2;
4A GIRLS
1. Southeast Raleigh (7) 13-0 – 79
2. Ardrey Kell 13-1 – 65
3. Northwest Guilford (1) 12-2 – 61
4. Mallard Creek 12-2 – 46
5. Hickory Ridge 10-1 - 44
6. Leesville Road 12-1 – 39
7. Laney 11-1 – 31
8. Green Hope 11-2 – 25
9. West Forsyth 10-2 - 17
10. Heritage 11-2 – 15
HONORABLE MENTION: Pinecrest (11-1) – 11; South Central (11-2) – 6; Reagan (8-3) – 1;
8 Balla Hoop Insider Boys Rankings
1A
1. Lincoln Charter 11-3
2. Bishop Mcguiness 12-1
3. Rocky Mount Prep 9-0
4. Starmount 9-1
5. North Stokes 10-1
6. West Columbus 9-1
7. Hayesville 9-1
8. Research Triangle 9-0
9. Community School of Davidson 9-1
10. Mount Island Charter 8-2
2A
1. Goldsboro 10-0
2. Clinton 10-1
3. Salisbury 10-1
4. Fairmont 10-1
5. Forest Hill 9-1
6. Kinston 7-2
7. Red Springs 9-2
8. Heide Trask 10-1
9. Lincolnton 9-2
10. Northeastern 7-2
3A
1. Cox Mill 11-2
2. Northside Jacksonville 11-0
3. Jesse Carson 12-0
4. Eastern Guilford 14-1
5. West Carteret 9-0
6. Northern Nash 13-1
7. Person 11-1
8. Mount Tabor 11-1
9. Freedom 10-1
10. Hickory 7-1
10. Northern 9-1
4A
1. South Central 10-0
2. North Mecklenburg 13-1
3. Independence 12-1
4. Hoke County 12-1
5. Leesville Road 12-1
6. Broughton 12-1
7. Pinecrest 11-1
8. Garner 10-1
9. Butler 12-2
10. Ardey Kell 12-2
IND
1. Wesleyan Christian Academy 15-5
2. Greensboro Day 18-2
3. Providence Day 14-5
4. Statesville Christian 15-1
5. Gaston Day 13-3
6. Carmel Christian 16-2
7. Word of God 13-5
8. Cannon 10-8
9. Charlotte Christian 11-4
10. Durham Academy 12-2
10. Ravenscroft 9-3
Phenom Hoop Report NCHSAA Sweet 16
(Best boys public school teams, regardless of class)
1 North Mecklenburg Huntersville 4A 12-1
2 Cox Mill Concord 3A 11-2
3 Independence Charlotte 4A 12-1
4 Leesville Road Raleigh 4A 12-1
5 South Central Wintersville 4A 10-0
6 Garner Garner 4A 10-1
7 Northside Jacksonville 3A 11-0
8 Butler Matthews 4A 12-2
9 Lincoln Charter Denver 1A 11-3
10 Broughton Raleigh 4A 12-1
11 Kinston Kinston 2A 7-2
12 Athens Drive Raleigh 4A 11-2
13 Eastern Guilford Gibsonville 3A 14-1
14 Mt. Tabor Winston-Salem 3A 11-1
15 Northern Nash Rocky Mount 3A 13-1
16 Greene Central Snow Hill 2A
16 Ben L. Smith Greensboro
Phenom Hoop Report NCISAA Sweet 16
(Best private school boys teams, regardless of class)
1 Greensboro Day Greensboro 3A 18-2
2 Wesleyan Christian High Point 3A 14-4
3 Providence Day Charlotte 3A 14-5
4 Carmel Christian Matthews 2A 16-2
5 Gaston Day Gastonia 2A 13-3
6 Ravenscroft Raleigh 3A 9-3
7 Statesville Christian Statesville 1A 15-1
8 Charlotte Christian Charlotte 3A 10-4
9 Trinity Christian Fayetteville 1A 8-4
10 Durham Academy Durham 3A 12-2
11 Cannon Concord 3A 10-7
12 Christ School Arden 3A 9-7
13 Asheville Christian Asheville 2A 8-4
14 Greenfield School Wilson 1A 10-6
15 Concord First Assembly Concord 2A 9-5
16 Village Christian Fayetteville 2A 8-5
Comments