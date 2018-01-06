Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 01.05.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 46, BERRY 23
Ardrey Kell 8 12 13 13 -- 46
Berry 5 8 4 6 -- 23
Ardrey Kell: Journey Muhammad 11 points & 8 rebounds; Niyah Lutz 9 pts 5 rebounds; Michelle Ojo 8 points 10 rebounds; Shy Booker 8 points 11 rebounds; Meghan Rogers 3, Evan Miller 3, Nia Griffin 2, Lucy Vanderbeck 2
Berry: Williams 11; McLaughlin 7; Hackett 3; Terry 2
Records: AK: 15-1 (5-0)
NO. 2 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 52, BUTLER 27
Hickory Ridge 15 14 13 10
Butler 8 12 2 5
Hickory Ridge Gabby Smith 15, Nia Daniel 14, Reigan Richardson 11, Ruggerio 2, Neal 2, Green 4, Calhoun 4
Butler Destiny Lewis 12, Lane 4, Sutton 5, Dixon 6
Record: Hickory Ridge 12 - 1, 5 - 0; Butler 11-5, 3-2
Notable: Hickory Ridge Gabby Smith with 15 point, 10 rebounds and 1 steal. Nia Daniel 14 points, ( 8 of 8 from the line) 12 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals. Reigan Richardson 11 points, 11
rebounds, 3 steals and 5 blocks.
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 78, NO. 13 NORTH MECK 64
Mallard Creek 20 20 19 19-- 78
North Meck 9 12 17 26-- 64
MALLARD CREEK 78-- Janay Sanders 20, Caldwell 5, Ahlana Smith 20, Dazia Lawrence 11, Price 8, Hunter 3
North Meck 64 - - C. Lewis 17, Wilson 2, Jessica Timmons 27, Hayes 6, Taylor 7, Dunlap 4
Records: Mallard Creek 13-2
NO. 5 EAST BURKE 72, LENOIR HIBRITEN 23
East Burke 17 16 26 13. 72
Hibriten. 6. 5. 9. 3. 23
East Burke Brooke Arney 28, Arianna Hawkins 12, Josie Hise 10, Riley Haas 7, Graleigh Hildebran 7, Gracie Ruff 4, Ashlyn stilwell 2 Allie Cooke 2
Hibriten K Warren 6, M. Pres two of 4, A. Littlejohn 3, D. Muniz 3, M. Lee 3, S. Shuffler 2
Records: East Burke 15-1, 4-0
NO. 6 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 58, HARDING 29
Harding 7 3 10 9 29
SM 16 15 17 10 58
SM- A'lea Gilbert 11, Jadin Gladden 13, Naomi Gilbert 8, Gaddy 6, McDuffie 5 Harley 5, Sharper 4, Blair-Young 6
Harding - Trinity Thompson 11, Imoni Corton 10, Russell 8, White 1
MONROE 51, NO. 7 MONROE PARKWOOD 40
Monroe 9 9 9 24 - 51
Parkwood 14 5 14 7 - 40
Monroe 51 – I. Knotts 14, J. Reddick 12, A. Roland 10, A. Rorie 8; K. Clark 5; K. Parker 2
Parkwood 40 – C. Fik 13; A. Laney 11; G. Belinazzi 10; K. Goff 2; P. Yetter 2; D. Hardy 1
Records: Monroe 5-7; Parkwood 12-2
NO. 8 PROVIDENCE DAY 60, YORK PREP 46
PDS 12-11-16-21-60
York Prep 8-6-14-18—46
PDS Kennedy Boyd 22 Nina- Simone Clark 14 Andi Levitz 13 Smith 7 Naod 2 Ferguson 2
York Prep Jermany Mapp 16 Destiny Benjamin 10 Shylin Hemphil 16 Brown 4
Record 13-4
Highlight: Career High Sophomore Nina-Simone Clark 14 pts 5 steals
NO. 15 MORGANTON FREEDOM 38, SOUTH CALDWELL 27
Freedom 10 5 9 14 -- 38
South Caldwell 8 7 0 12 -- 27
Freedom - Williams 2, Bailey 3, Adair Garrison 13, Moore 5, Blakely Crooks 10, Davenport 5, Short, Tate, McGinnis
South Caldwell – Propst 2, Evans 1, Austin 6, Starnes 8, Heavner 6, Kale 2, Everhart 2, Cotter, Huggins, Pittman, Hanson, Martin
Record: South Caldwell (5-7, 2-2)
Others
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 56, CHRIST THE KING 16
Christ The King 8 4 2 2
Carmel Christian School - 12 19 17 8
Christ The King - Kylie Panizza 10, Kocher 4, Fisher 2
Carmel Christian School- Christiana McLean 16, Sherise Jones 17, Chloe Williams 10, Ashlynn Dotson 11, DeJesse 2
Records: Carmel Christian School 10-9
CATAWBA BANDYS 56, WEST LINCOLN 31
BHS - 8 10 17 21 = 56
WLHS - 10 8 9 4 = 31
BHS: Leigh Thompson 16, McKenzie Deal 16, Laci Paul 11, Caroline Mirman 6, Sydney Wilson 6, Toni Laney 1
WLHS: K. Gilmore 14, M. Wyant 5, S. Baucom 4, A. Bieberich 4, K. Grant 2, K. Odom 2
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 9 - 5, Conf. 2 - 3
Notes: BHS Lady Trojans next game will be at Lake Norman Charter (6:30 pm) on Tuesday, 1/9.
CHARLOTTE LATIN 65, CARY ACADEMY 23
CLS - 19 21 15 10 = 65
CA - 5 8 6 4 = 23
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 9, Caitlin Ahearn 2, Elizabeth Rose 8, Grace Armstrong 1, Anna Barnhardt 4, Ruthie Jones 24, Forrest Williams 1,, Claudia Dickey 16
CA: Ellie McMahon 2, Abby Pompeo 8, Oyinlola Lawal 4, Maya Aginhotri 6, Princess Bernard-Oti 3
Records: CLS 8 – 6, 0 – 0, CA 1 – 8, 0 – 0
Notes: Latin start conference play at Providence Day on Tuesday, January 9th at 6; Claudia Dickey returns and double double: 16pts., 11rebs.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 56, GASTON DAY 50
GDS - 13 14 12 11 = 50
CFA - 17 18 13 8 = 56
GDS: Olivia King (Jr., F) 19 points, 8 rebounds; Zaria Clark (F, G) 13 points, 6 rebounds; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 13 points; Portia Shouse (So., F) 10 rebounds
RECORDS: GDS Lady Spartans: Overall 6-10, Conf. 1-1
NOTES: GDS Lady Spartans next game will be at HOME (5:30 pm) on Tuesday, 01/09 when they host the Westminster Catawba Christian Indians (Rock Hill, SC); Katherine Heilig scored her first 3 pointer. Wilson was 7 of 9 and King was 7 of 10 for free throws.
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 65, GASTONIA HUSS 49
Forestview 12 20 14 19 65
Huss 14 5 14 16 49
Forestview O'Marri Holland 18 pts 3 asst 3 rebs, Sydney Bowen 14 pts 6 rebs 5 asst, Kenzley Dunlap 15 pts 6 rebs 4 asst 3 stls, Love 8 and 13 rebs, Cherry 4 pts 17 rebs, Floyd 4, Duff 2
Records: Forestview 13-3 overall 5-1 Big South host Stuart Cramer 1/12/18.
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 57, GASTON CHRISTIAN 46
HGCS 15 18 8 16 -- 57
GCS 7 13 18 8 -- 46
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 57, Ellie Johnson 27 Imani Cherry 19 Wray 6 Jennings 3 Bowers 2
GASTON CHRISTIAN 46, Hannah Bonisa 19 Julianne Denham 12 K.Hill 9 M.Hill 4 Mcewen 2
Records: HGCS (12-5) GCS (2-4)
*Notable* Ellie Johnson had 27 points including 6 3-pointers to lead Hickory Grove Christian to a 57-46 Conference Win
HOPEWELL 57, MOORESVILLE 35
Mooresville - 8 4 9 14 -- 35
Hopewell - 13 16 12 16 -- 57
Mooresville: Bootkamp 6, Allen 5, Cullen 10, Zaleplea 3, Davis 2, Harrell 3, Marshall 1, Abdullah 2, McLeod 3
Hopewell: Cannon 6, Harrison 9, McManus 2, Hoston 2, Finger 21, Chambers 9, Duncan 8
Record: Hopewell 8-7 Conf 3-2
HOUGH 48, WEST CHARLOTTE 47
Hough 8 17 12 11 = 48
West Charlotte 14 10 2 21 = 47
Hough (48) : H.Gipson 7 , J. Pearce 4 , A.Mroz 2 , C.Swartz 10 , N.Bell 6 , M.Sutton 4 , R.Alguiza 15.
West Charlotte (47) : DaNya Hamilton 9 , Kamiah Hamilton 16 , Mary Morrissette 2 , Qyaitaishia Champy 8 , Jeremeya Mercer 1 , Tykema Nesbit 11 .
INDEPENDENCE 56, GARINGER 12
Indy 14 16 14 12 56
Garinger 0 7 4 1 12
Indy: Braylyn Milton 13, Brianna McManus 12, Ayanna Anderson 11, Barrino 6, Flynn 5, Perry 5, Smith 2, Picon 2
LINCOLNTON 60, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 31
LNC-HS - 0 - 12 - 10 - 9 — 31
L-HS - 20 - 4 - 17 - 19 — 60
LNC — Kezia Johnson 12; Moody 5; Bissinger 4; Benson 4; Villanti 3; Behnke 2; Siefert 1
L — Kayla Smith 17; Mica Dyson 15; Serenity Finger 10; Rhyne 8; A. Rhyne 4; Bryant 4; Killian 2
Records
LN Charter 8-6 overall (3-2 conference)
MAIDEN 72, EAST LINCOLN 58
ELHS: 18 11 19 10- 58
MHS: 15 18 16 23- 72
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 18, Brianna Tadlock 18, C. McClain 9, A. Robinette 6, S. Rhoney 4, T. Begley 3
MHS: Cree Bass 29, Zoe Huffman 13, Laney Beard 10, G. Herman 6, E. Propst 5, N. Glover 4, G. Arrowood 3, D. Spring 2
Noteables: Destiny Johnson 18 pts. 12 rebounds 7 assists, 2 steals. Brianna Tadlock 18 pts, 2 steals, 2 blocks 4 rebs
Records: ELHS: (8-6, 3-2) Next Game vs West Lincoln @ ELHS 1/9//18; MHS: (12-1, 4-0) Next Game vs Newton Conover @ MHS 1/9/18
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 68, SOUTHLAKE 33
SLC 5 5 13 10 -- 33
MCA 18 19 19 12 -- 68
MCA 67 -- Emily Walters 22, Bella Sheprow 19, Logan Bjorson 14, Stokey 2, McClain 2, Neyens 2, McGee 2, Maynard 2, Johnson 2, Cranford 1
SLC 33 -- Stahl 24, Johnson 4, Woods 2, Thomas 2, Carter 1
Notable: Emily Walters, MCA: 22 points (16 in 1st half); Bella Sheprow, MCA: 19 pts 8 asts 6 stls
MYERS PARK 57, EAST MECKLENBURG 21
Myers Park - 19 11 09 18 57
East Meck - 07 10 10 01 21
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 12, Brown 8, Dunn 7, Proctor 6, Schrimsher 3, Funderburk 8, Shire 7, Xerras 2, Harris 2, Harrell 2
NEWTON-CONOVER 66, NORTH LINCOLN 52
NLHS: 13-9-15-15
NCHS: 23-11-14-18
NLHS: ADDIE MCGINNIS-17, AVERY SIGMON-11, KATIE KLEIN-9, DYLAN AMBROSE-6, HOLLI WOOD-5, ALLIE WHITE-2, LAUREN BRUCE-2
NCHS: CHYNA CORNWELL-34, IVY ELLER-13, ALEXIS DOCKERY-7, TAMIYA ARTIS-6, JAHLEA PETERS-5, AALEIGH WATSON-1
NLHS RECORD-6-6 OVERALL, 1-4 CONFERENCE
NLHS NOTES: LADY KNIGHTS ARE AT HOME ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 9TH VS LINCOLNTON, AWAY AT CHASE HIGH SCHOOL ON JANUARY 10TH AND AWAY AT BANDYS HIGH SCHOOL ON JANUARY 12TH.
PROVIDENCE 42 OLYMPIC 29
PROVIDENCE - 13 8 13 8 = 42
OLYMPIC - 4 5 11 9 = 29
PHS: Jaylynn Askew 2, Nyla McGill 10, Lili Bowen 12, Marlow Chapman 8, Cameron Mulkey 2, Audrey Lytle 6, Grace Shires 2
OHS: Hutchison 2, Grier 4, Leflore 2, M. Terry 6, McGill 9, Radio 5, Barn 1
Records: Providence: Overall: 9-6, conference: 3-1
RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 61, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 25
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 4 9 8 4 = 25
RAVENSCROFT SCHOOL - 10 15 17 19 = 61
RAVENSCROFT: Madison Taylor 23, Lauren Harrison 13, Baker 8, Winston 8, Hankins 4, Richmond 1
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Kaitlin Walker 12, Thompson 5, Noonan 4, Rowe 4
Records: Stratford 7-4 (0-0), Charlotte Christian 1-13 (0-0)
Notes: Kaitlin Walker posted her 7th consecutive double-double for Charlotte Christian. She had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 74, UNITED FAITH 39
SCHS - 74
UFCA - 39
SCHS - 25 19 14 16 = 74
UFCA - 11 2 12 14 = 39
SCHS: Mallory Sherrill 22, Jordan Peters 16, Anna Blue Bentley 16, Jordan Ellis 12, Brenna Rae Bentley 6, Amy Holchin 2
UFCA: Ryan Swilling 23, Breya Busby 14, Ava Sorrentino 2
SCHS Lady Lions: Overall 17-0, SPAA Conf. 3-0; SCS Lady Lions will play next at home on Saturday afternoon when they take on The Burlington School. Game time is 3:30 pm.
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 65, WEDDINGTON 53
Weddington - 10 10 10 23 - 60
Cuthbertson - 16 14 16 19 - 65
Weddington: Erin Addison 23, Karrah Katzbach 15, Blaire Brown 2, Lindsay Aaron 3, Anna James 2, Celeste Howard 6, Samantha Millendorf 2
Cuthbertson: Dillinger 29, Anderson 13, Hardimon 8, Young 7, McKinney 6, Cherry-Brown 2
Weddington: 7-9 Overall, 1-5 Conference
Cuthbertson : 12-2 Overall. 5-0 Conference
Comments