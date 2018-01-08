Independence High senior Jamarius Burton is this week’s overall Charlotte Observer high school basketball players of the week
Independence High senior Jamarius Burton is this week’s overall Charlotte Observer high school basketball players of the week Jonathan Aguallo

Independence star Jamarius Burton among Charlotte Observer HS players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 08, 2018 01:27 PM

Jamarius Burton, Independence: 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 71-62 win over Winston-Salem Reynolds for the 6-foot-5 unsigned senior. Burton made the Hoop Cities All-Invitational team in a special one-day tournament at Winston-Salem Prep.

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: 36 points, 16 rebounds, nine blocks in a 66-52 win over North Lincoln Friday.

Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists in a 51-46 win over nationally ranked Greensboro Day. Pierre, a 6-foot-3 junior, was 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final minutes and was 8-of-8 from the line all game.

Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg: 15 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block in a 58-29 win over Harding Friday.

Tyler Nelson, Metrolina Christian: 23 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocks for Nelson in a 87-59 win over Arborbrook Christian last Tuesday.

Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: top 40 national recruit signed to UCLA had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in a 78-64 win over North Meck Friday in a battle of Sweet 16 teams.

