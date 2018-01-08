Independence star Jamarius Burton among Charlotte Observer HS players of the week

Jamarius Burton, Independence: 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 71-62 win over Winston-Salem Reynolds for the 6-foot-5 unsigned senior. Burton made the Hoop Cities All-Invitational team in a special one-day tournament at Winston-Salem Prep.
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: 36 points, 16 rebounds, nine blocks in a 66-52 win over North Lincoln Friday.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists in a 51-46 win over nationally ranked Greensboro Day. Pierre, a 6-foot-3 junior, was 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final minutes and was 8-of-8 from the line all game.
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg: 15 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block in a 58-29 win over Harding Friday.
Tyler Nelson, Metrolina Christian: 23 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocks for Nelson in a 87-59 win over Arborbrook Christian last Tuesday.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: top 40 national recruit signed to UCLA had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in a 78-64 win over North Meck Friday in a battle of Sweet 16 teams.
