Nine area seniors among top 20 in latest Phenom Hoops N.C. rankings

The lastest Phenom Hoop Report rankings for the N.C. class of 2018 features nine Observer-area players in the top 20.
Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee, is No. 2. Dotson ranks behind Wilson Greenfield School’s Coby White, a UNC signee. White is ranked in the top 20 of the latest Big Shots national rankings. Greenfield is not in the Observer’s coverage area
Big Shots national rankings of top 300 high school basketball chock full of NC recruits, led by #UNC recruit Coby White ()https://t.co/hsManRS3C1#clthsbb #NCHSAA #NCISAA @BigShotsNation— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 7, 2018
After Dotson, Concord Cox Mill’s Rechon Black, a UNC signee, is No. 6; Concord Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton, undecided for college, is No. 7; Unionville Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson, a Clemson signee, is No. 8.
Charlotte Liberty Heights’ Mike Wynn, an ECU signee, is No. 9, two spots ahead of Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton, signed to Houston. Providence Day’s Trey Wertz, signed to Santa Clara, is No. 13. Kings Mountain’s Adrian Delph, heading to Appalachian State, is No. 16, and Charlotte Christian’s Blake Preston, a Liberty signee, is No. 19.
Phenom Hoop Report Updated NC Class of 2018 Rankings
1
Coby White
6'5
Wilson
Greenfield
UNC
2
Devon Dotson
6'2
Charlotte
Providence Day
Kansas
3
Jaylan Hoard
6'8
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
Wake Forest
4
Aaron Wiggins
6'6
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
Maryland
5
John Newman
6'6
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
Clemson
6
Rechon Black
6'8
Concord
Cox Mill
UNC
7
Jarius Hamilton
6'8
Concord
Cannon School
8
Hunter Tyson
6'8
Monroe
Piedmont HS
Clemson
9
Michael Wynn
6'6
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
East Carolina
10
Kris Monroe
6'8
Raleigh
St David's
Providence
11
Nate Hinton
6'4
Gastonia
Gaston Day
Houston
12
Immanuel Bates
6'10
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
NC State
13
Trey Wertz
6'5
Charlotte
Providence Day
Santa Clara
14
Ian Steere
6'9
Fayetteville
Wesleyan Christian
NC State
15
Isaiah Bigelow
6'6
Greensboro
Ben L Smith
Charlotte
16
Adrian Delph
6'3
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
Appalachian State
17
Elijah McCadden
6'6
Rocky Mount
Greenfield
Georgia Southern
18
Jarron McAllister
6'3
Wake Forest
Heritage
Virginia Tech
19
Blake Preston
6'9
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
Liberty
20
Will Dillard
6'2
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
Georgia Southern
21
Jayden Gardner
6'6
Wake Forest
Heritage
East Carolina
22
Stephen Edoka
6'5
Concord
Concord First Assembly
23
Malik Johnson
6'1
Fayetteville
Terry Sanford
24
Milos Stajcic
6'9
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
25
Kevin Obanor
6'8
Houston
Mt. Zion
Oral Roberts
26
Qon Murphy
6'6
Concord
Cannon School
27
Trey Murphy
6'5
Cary
Cary Academy
Rice
28
Isaac Sufferen
6'2
Charlotte
Providence Day
29
KC Hankton
6'8
Charlotte
United Faith
30
Jomarius Burton
6'4
Charlotte
Independence
31
Quan McCluney
6'5
Gastonia
Gaston Day
College of Charleston
32
Jaylen Alston
6'3
Mcleansville
Eastern Guilford
Gardner Webb
33
Corey Boyd
6'8
St. Louis
Mt. Zion
34
Jomaru Brown
6'0
Durham
Southern Durham
Evansville
35
Jaylen Sims
6'5
Charlotte
United Faith Christian
UNC-Wilmington
36
Dravon Mangum
6'7
Roxboro
Person
Charlotte
37
Jack Hemphill
6'9
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
Boston University
38
Kody Shubert
5'11
Denver
Lincoln Charter
Presbyterian
39
Andy Pack
6'5
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
Elon
40
MJ Armstrong
6'3
Gastonia
Gaston Day
41
Daivien Williamson
6'1
Winston-Salem
Winston Salem Prep
ETSU
42
Torey James
6'5
Hickory
Hickory
43
Marque Maultby
6'1
Garner
Garner
44
Josiah Jeffers
6'1
Burlington
Burlington School
Longwood
45
Isaiah Wilkins
6'5
Winston-Salem
Mt. Tabor
46
Chris Barnette
6'0
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
47
Kenyon Burt
6'6
Garner
Garner
48
Anthony Hicks
6'5
Winston-Salem
North Forsyth
49
Tripp Greene
6'1
Lewisville
Greensboro Day
50
Nate Springs
6'10
Charlotte
Myers Park
Ohio
51
Aaron Cash
6'7
Raleigh
Word of God
52
Ahmad Jeffries
6'4
Greensboro
New Garden Friends
53
Jaylen Gainey
6'9
Greensboro
Ben L Smith
Brown
54
Ben Uloko
6'8
Clemmons
West Forsyth
55
Adafe Price
6'7
Albemarle
West Stanly
56
Chris Martin
5'10
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
57
Jonathan Hicklin
6'4
Charlotte
Northside Christian
58
Elochukwu Eze
6'10
Asheville
Asheville Christian
59
Ody Oguama
6'9
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
60
Tyler Nelson
6'5
Charlotte
Metrolina Christian
61
Jalin Thorne
6'8
Fayetteville
Westover
Fayetteville State
62
Gerrale Gates
6'5
Charlotte
Butler
New Orleans
63
Josh Price
6'3
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
Liberty
64
Josh Cottrell
6'1
Hayesvile
Hayesville
Western Carolina
65
Tomos Butkus
6'3
Rabun Gap (GA)
Rabun Gap
66
Kenny Dye
6'0
Jacksonville
Northside
67
Jaylin Gamble
6'8
High Point
Ben L Smith
Fayetteville State
68
David Kasanganay
6'2
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
Navy
69
Ricky Clemmons
6'2
Rolesville
Rolesville
70
Justice Goodloe
6'2
Winston-Salem
Winston Salem Prep
71
Jalen Johnson
5'11
Durham
Northern Durham
72
Silas Love
6'7
Raeford
Hoke County
UNC-Pembroke
73
Dakari Johnson
5'10
Fayetteville
Village Christian
74
Madison Monroe
6'2
Huntersville
Southlake Christian
Army
75
DJ Little
6'2
Matthews
Butler
Queens
76
Satchel Hester
6'7
Lexington
North Davidson
77
Vaud Worthy
6'2
Charlotte
North Mecklenburg
78
Kris Wooten
6'2
New Bern
Wooten Parrott Academy
79
Jordan Love
6'4
Durham
Voyager Academy
80
Milos Galogaza
6'9
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
81
Cameron Whiteside
6'5
Thomasville
Thomasville
82
Tre Harvey
6'4
Burlington
Western Alamance
83
Steven Randle
6'8
Winston Salem
West Ridge Academy
84
Justin Tene
6'9
Asheville
Asheville Christian
85
Bailey Benham
6'6
Concord
Concord First Assembly
86
Jordan Campbell
5'11
Charlotte
Rocky River
87
John Jones
6'2
Charlotte
Northside Christian
88
Blake Wilson
6'7
Gastonia
Hunter Huss
89
Maverick LaRue
6'6
Lewisville
West Forsyth
90
Jackson Bell
6'6
Hickory
Hickory
91
Brett Swilling
6'6
Charlotte
United Faith
92
Andrew Gordon
6'8
High Point
High Point Christian
93
Jacob Graham
6'8
Durham
Faith Assembly
94
Yancey Hairston
6'6
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
95
Myles Washington
6'5
Cornelius
Hough
96
Strah Rajic
6'4
Concord
Concord First Assembly
97
London England
6'5
Denver
Lincoln Charter
Lees McRae
98
Deacon Heath
6'0
Banner Elk
Avery County
UNC Asheville
99
Jehlon Johnson
6'8
Denver
Lincoln Charter
100
Zach Newkirk
6'0
Apex
Word of God
101
Trevon Mayo
6'5
Greensboro
Piedmont Classical
102
Rafael Jenkins
6'0
Charlotte
United Faith
103
Elijah Lockhart
6'6
Charlotte
West Mecklenburg
104
Hayden Mann
6'4
Mebane
Eastern Alamance
Furman (football)
105
Josh Searcy
6'4
Rutherfordton
East Rutherfordton
106
Bob Manuel
6'9
Charlotte
Victory Christian
107
Caleb Maulden
6'8
Salisbury
West Rowan
108
Deante Petree
6'4
Winston Salem
North Forsyth
109
Jordan Roberson
6'1
Kernersville
High Point Christian
110
Isaiah Tatum
6'0
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
111
Marquis Jordan
6'4
Lexington
Lexington
112
Elijah Joyner
6'5
Greensboro
Piedmont Classical
113
Camron McNeil
6'3
Raleigh
St David's
114
Ben Bowen
6'9
Stokesdale
South Stokes
115
Derek Brandon
6'3
Greensboro
New Garden Friends
116
Blake Buchanan
6'5
Durham
Voyager Academy
117
Tai Giger
6'1`
Asheville
Carolian Day School
118
Demetric Horton
6'5
Garner
Garner
119
Jahlen King
6'0
Yanceyville
Page
120
John Kirkpatrick
6'2
Garner
Wake Christian Academy
121
Dewon Lecesne
6'2
Clinton
Clinton
122
Tyren Clark
6'3
Charlotte
North Mecklenburg
123
Jonathan McFall
6'4
Rabun Gap (GA)
Rabun Gap
124
Taji Moore
5'11
Kinston
Kinston
125
Alex Michael
6'5
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
126
Augustine Ominu
6'9
Durham
Mt. Zion
127
Micale Harris
6'8
Charlotte
Hopewell
128
Jordan Twyman
5'10
High Point
Quality Education
129
Brendan Palmer
6'6
Winston Salem
Calvary Day
130
Bryson Price
6'8
Morganton
Draughn
131
Tyzhaun Claude
6'8
Goldsboro
Cox Mill
132
Quatravis Reddick
6'0
Windsor
Bertie
133
Darius Robinson
6'8
Durham
Southern Durham
134
Makiah Fox
6'5
Liberty
The Burlington School
135
Freddie Taylor
5'9
Wilmington
New Hanover
136
Kellen Hodge
6'6
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
137
Ramello Williams
6'2
Wilmington
New Hanover
138
Heratio Carr
6'10
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
139
Richard Ables
6'3
Hickory
Tabernacle Christian
140
Josh Aldrich
6'5
Wilmington
New Hanover
141
Greyson Collins
6'0
Greensboro
Caldwell Academy
142
Kareem Randolph
6'2
Bolivia
South Brunswick
143
Zion Autry
6'5
Fayetteville
Fayetteville 71st
144
Jake Brownee
6'6
Cerra Gordo
West Columbus
145
Malcolm Wade
6'0
Indian Trail
United Faith
146
Jimmie Sanders
5'8
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
147
Nico Barnes
6'8
Tarboro
NE Carolina Prep
148
Leon Williams
6'9
Charlotte
Myers Park
149
Shyheed Williams
6'5
Charlotte
Garinger
150
Tyriq Burris
6'6
Durham
Southern Durham
151
Konrad Christian
6'8
Mooresville
Community School of Davidson
152
Jalen Ellerbe
6'2
Garner
Garner
153
Gage Pearsall
6'7
Kinston
Kinston
154
Andreas Wilson
6'1
Henderson
Kerr Vance
155
Jalen Finch
6'1
Raleigh
Broughton
156
Brian Free
5'7
Greensboro
Piedmont Classical
157
AJ Gallagher
6'7
Concord
JM Robinson
158
Carlos Nuttry
6'3
Kernersville
West Ridge Academy
159
D'Elliot Greenwade
6'7
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
160
Daniel Gross
6'2
High Point
Calvary Day
161
Jamarius Hairston
6'4
Salisbury
Carson
162
Jaiden Hunt
6'2
Shelby
Shelby
163
Jalen Harris
6'3
Charlotte
Olympic
164
Deon Haughton
6'2
Charlotte
Southlake Christian
165
John Ingram
6'3
Charlotte
Myers Park
166
Ricky Council
5'11
Durham
Northern Durham
167
Chris Jackson
6'0
Charlotte
Combine Academy
168
Darrien Oates
6'1
Goldsboro
Wayne Christian
169
Arshon King
6'5
Fayetteville
EE Smith
170
Adama Kpaan
6'1
Rabun Gap (GA)
Rabun Gap
171
Octavius Lacey
6'4
Wilson
Greenfield School
172
Jalen Love
6'7
Fayetteville
Hoke County
173
Isaiah McLean
5'11
Creedmoor
South Granville
174
King Medley
6'1
Albemarle
Albemarle
175
Timothee Murashi
6'8
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
176
Josh Orugboh-Kershaw
6'4
Midland
Victory Christian
177
Wes Zemokek
6'2
Raleigh
Leesville Road
178
Chase Praeger
5'9
Cornelius
Hough
179
Connor Reed
6'2
Huntersville
Lake Norman Charter
180
Ryan Shaffer
6'4
Cary
Green Hope
181
DaMar Sutton
6'4
Elizabeth City
Northeastern
182
Tavion Taylor
6'8
Knightdale
Knightdale
183
Andrew Tuanzma
6'5
Raleigh
Knightdale
184
Justin Tucker
6'5
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
185
Adrian Scarborough
6'5
Raleigh
Millbrook
186
Montez Venable
5'11
Gibsonvolle
Eastern Guilford
187
KJ Walton
6'4
Winston Salem
Winston Salem Prep
188
Seth Welch
6'
Mooresville
Mooresville
189
Scott Harvey
6'8
Statesville
Statesville Christian
190
Ari Williams
6'3
Brevard
Brevard
191
Justin McRae
6'2
Laurinburg
Scotland County
192
Daniel Atwood
6'3
Mt Olive
Wayne Country Day
193
Issac Bonds
5'11
Fayetteville
EE Smith
194
Russell Bradley
5'11
Winston-Salem
Carver
195
Jabari Brown
5'10
Raleigh
Millbrook
196
Brennan Settle
6'1
Statesville
Statesville Christian
197
DaJuan Waters
5'9
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
198
CJ Cappuccio
6'2
Greensboro
Bishop McGuiness
199
Andrik Cole
6'3
Angier
West Johnston
200
Kristien Cuthbertson
6'0
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
201
Andrew Dalton
6'6
Reidsville
Piedmont Classical
202
Nick DeCapite
6'3
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
203
Hayden Edgar
6'6
Wilmington
New Hanover
204
Deuce Franklin
6'5
Charlotte
Porter Ridge
205
Kyle Freeman
6'1
Charlotte
Hickory Grove Christian
206
Darion Green
6'2
Franklinville
St. Davids
207
Bryant Greene
6'1
Boone
Watauga
208
James Gunnings
5'10
Mooresville
Mooresville
209
Zion Hendrix
5'10
Concord
Cannon School
210
Blan Hodges
6'1
Hiddnite
Alexander Central
211
Kyle Watkins
6'2
Jamestown
High Point Christian
212
Jordan Jessup
6'0
Winston-Salem
Carver
213
Jermaine Jones
6'3
Charlotte
Charlotte Secondary
214
Justin Lucas
6'1
Gastonia
Ashbrook
215
Kevon Meertins
6'1
Charlotte
Hickory Ridge
216
Jaden Nesbitt
6'3
Whitsett
Eastern Guilford
217
Chandler Norris
6'2
Raleigh
Sanderson
218
Abe Omar
6'2
Durham
Northwood
219
Messiah Pankey
6'0
Raleigh
Grace Christian
220
Alon Parker
5'9
Concord
Cannon
221
Niem Ratliffe
5'8
Laurinburg
Scotland County
222
Jackson Reid
6'3
Morrisville
Panther Creek
223
Josh Reid
6'2
Winston Salem
North Davidson
224
Shandrea Roland
6'5
Southside
Southside
225
Corey Rutherford
6'3
Winston Salem
Atkins
226
Patrick Scott II
6'4
Charlotte
East Meck
227
Treasure Smith
5'9
Apex
Apex Friendship
228
Antonio Stovall Jr.
5'10
Toano
Warhill
229
Corban Strother
6'6
Charlotte
North Mecklenburg
230
Chance Townsend
6'2
Reidsville
Reidsville
