Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton, a Houston signee, is one of nine Observer-area players ranked top 20 in the state’s senior class Ed Addie, Gaston Day
High School Sports

Nine area seniors among top 20 in latest Phenom Hoops N.C. rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 01:49 PM

The lastest Phenom Hoop Report rankings for the N.C. class of 2018 features nine Observer-area players in the top 20.

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee, is No. 2. Dotson ranks behind Wilson Greenfield School’s Coby White, a UNC signee. White is ranked in the top 20 of the latest Big Shots national rankings. Greenfield is not in the Observer’s coverage area

After Dotson, Concord Cox Mill’s Rechon Black, a UNC signee, is No. 6; Concord Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton, undecided for college, is No. 7; Unionville Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson, a Clemson signee, is No. 8.

Charlotte Liberty Heights’ Mike Wynn, an ECU signee, is No. 9, two spots ahead of Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton, signed to Houston. Providence Day’s Trey Wertz, signed to Santa Clara, is No. 13. Kings Mountain’s Adrian Delph, heading to Appalachian State, is No. 16, and Charlotte Christian’s Blake Preston, a Liberty signee, is No. 19.

Phenom Hoop Report Updated NC Class of 2018 Rankings

1

Coby White

6'5

Wilson

Greenfield

UNC

2

Devon Dotson

6'2

Charlotte

Providence Day

Kansas

3

Jaylan Hoard

6'8

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

Wake Forest

4

Aaron Wiggins

6'6

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

Maryland

5

John Newman

6'6

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

Clemson

6

Rechon Black

6'8

Concord

Cox Mill

UNC

7

Jarius Hamilton

6'8

Concord

Cannon School

　

8

Hunter Tyson

6'8

Monroe

Piedmont HS

Clemson

9

Michael Wynn

6'6

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

East Carolina

10

Kris Monroe

6'8

Raleigh

St David's

Providence

11

Nate Hinton

6'4

Gastonia

Gaston Day

Houston

12

Immanuel Bates

6'10

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

NC State

13

Trey Wertz

6'5

Charlotte

Providence Day

Santa Clara

14

Ian Steere

6'9

Fayetteville

Wesleyan Christian

NC State

15

Isaiah Bigelow

6'6

Greensboro

Ben L Smith

Charlotte

16

Adrian Delph

6'3

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

Appalachian State

17

Elijah McCadden

6'6

Rocky Mount

Greenfield

Georgia Southern

18

Jarron McAllister

6'3

Wake Forest

Heritage

Virginia Tech

19

Blake Preston

6'9

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

Liberty

20

Will Dillard

6'2

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

Georgia Southern

21

Jayden Gardner

6'6

Wake Forest

Heritage

East Carolina

22

Stephen Edoka

6'5

Concord

Concord First Assembly

　

23

Malik Johnson

6'1

Fayetteville

Terry Sanford

　

24

Milos Stajcic

6'9

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

　

25

Kevin Obanor

6'8

Houston

Mt. Zion

Oral Roberts

26

Qon Murphy

6'6

Concord

Cannon School

　

27

Trey Murphy

6'5

Cary

Cary Academy

Rice

28

Isaac Sufferen

6'2

Charlotte

Providence Day

　

29

KC Hankton

6'8

Charlotte

United Faith

　

30

Jomarius Burton

6'4

Charlotte

Independence

　

31

Quan McCluney

6'5

Gastonia

Gaston Day

College of Charleston

32

Jaylen Alston

6'3

Mcleansville

Eastern Guilford

Gardner Webb

33

Corey Boyd

6'8

St. Louis

Mt. Zion

　

34

Jomaru Brown

6'0

Durham

Southern Durham

Evansville

35

Jaylen Sims

6'5

Charlotte

United Faith Christian

UNC-Wilmington

36

Dravon Mangum

6'7

Roxboro

Person

Charlotte

37

Jack Hemphill

6'9

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

Boston University

38

Kody Shubert

5'11

Denver

Lincoln Charter

Presbyterian

39

Andy Pack

6'5

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

Elon

40

MJ Armstrong

6'3

Gastonia

Gaston Day

　

41

Daivien Williamson

6'1

Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Prep

ETSU

42

Torey James

6'5

Hickory

Hickory

　

43

Marque Maultby

6'1

Garner

Garner

　

44

Josiah Jeffers

6'1

Burlington

Burlington School

Longwood

45

Isaiah Wilkins

6'5

Winston-Salem

Mt. Tabor

　

46

Chris Barnette

6'0

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

　

47

Kenyon Burt

6'6

Garner

Garner

　

48

Anthony Hicks

6'5

Winston-Salem

North Forsyth

　

49

Tripp Greene

6'1

Lewisville

Greensboro Day

　

50

Nate Springs

6'10

Charlotte

Myers Park

Ohio

51

Aaron Cash

6'7

Raleigh

Word of God

　

52

Ahmad Jeffries

6'4

Greensboro

New Garden Friends

　

53

Jaylen Gainey

6'9

Greensboro

Ben L Smith

Brown

54

Ben Uloko

6'8

Clemmons

West Forsyth

　

55

Adafe Price

6'7

Albemarle

West Stanly

　

56

Chris Martin

5'10

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

　

57

Jonathan Hicklin

6'4

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

58

Elochukwu Eze

6'10

Asheville

Asheville Christian

　

59

Ody Oguama

6'9

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

　

60

Tyler Nelson

6'5

Charlotte

Metrolina Christian

　

61

Jalin Thorne

6'8

Fayetteville

Westover

Fayetteville State

62

Gerrale Gates

6'5

Charlotte

Butler

New Orleans

63

Josh Price

6'3

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

Liberty

64

Josh Cottrell

6'1

Hayesvile

Hayesville

Western Carolina

65

Tomos Butkus

6'3

Rabun Gap (GA)

Rabun Gap

　

66

Kenny Dye

6'0

Jacksonville

Northside

　

67

Jaylin Gamble

6'8

High Point

Ben L Smith

Fayetteville State

68

David Kasanganay

6'2

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

Navy

69

Ricky Clemmons

6'2

Rolesville

Rolesville

　

70

Justice Goodloe

6'2

Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Prep

　

71

Jalen Johnson

5'11

Durham

Northern Durham

　

72

Silas Love

6'7

Raeford

Hoke County

UNC-Pembroke

73

Dakari Johnson

5'10

Fayetteville

Village Christian

　

74

Madison Monroe

6'2

Huntersville

Southlake Christian

Army

75

DJ Little

6'2

Matthews

Butler

Queens

76

Satchel Hester

6'7

Lexington

North Davidson

　

77

Vaud Worthy

6'2

Charlotte

North Mecklenburg

　

78

Kris Wooten

6'2

New Bern

Wooten Parrott Academy

　

79

Jordan Love

6'4

Durham

Voyager Academy

　

80

Milos Galogaza

6'9

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

　

81

Cameron Whiteside

6'5

Thomasville

Thomasville

　

82

Tre Harvey

6'4

Burlington

Western Alamance

　

83

Steven Randle

6'8

Winston Salem

West Ridge Academy

　

84

Justin Tene

6'9

Asheville

Asheville Christian

　

85

Bailey Benham

6'6

Concord

Concord First Assembly

　

86

Jordan Campbell

5'11

Charlotte

Rocky River

　

87

John Jones

6'2

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

88

Blake Wilson

6'7

Gastonia

Hunter Huss

　

89

Maverick LaRue

6'6

Lewisville

West Forsyth

　

90

Jackson Bell

6'6

Hickory

Hickory

　

91

Brett Swilling

6'6

Charlotte

United Faith

　

92

Andrew Gordon

6'8

High Point

High Point Christian

　

93

Jacob Graham

6'8

Durham

Faith Assembly

　

94

Yancey Hairston

6'6

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

　

95

Myles Washington

6'5

Cornelius

Hough

　

96

Strah Rajic

6'4

Concord

Concord First Assembly

　

97

London England

6'5

Denver

Lincoln Charter

Lees McRae

98

Deacon Heath

6'0

Banner Elk

Avery County

UNC Asheville

99

Jehlon Johnson

6'8

Denver

Lincoln Charter

　

100

Zach Newkirk

6'0

Apex

Word of God

　

101

Trevon Mayo

6'5

Greensboro

Piedmont Classical

　

102

Rafael Jenkins

6'0

Charlotte

United Faith

　

103

Elijah Lockhart

6'6

Charlotte

West Mecklenburg

　

104

Hayden Mann

6'4

Mebane

Eastern Alamance

Furman (football)

105

Josh Searcy

6'4

Rutherfordton

East Rutherfordton

　

106

Bob Manuel

6'9

Charlotte

Victory Christian

　

107

Caleb Maulden

6'8

Salisbury

West Rowan

　

108

Deante Petree

6'4

Winston Salem

North Forsyth

　

109

Jordan Roberson

6'1

Kernersville

High Point Christian

　

110

Isaiah Tatum

6'0

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

　

111

Marquis Jordan

6'4

Lexington

Lexington

　

112

Elijah Joyner

6'5

Greensboro

Piedmont Classical

　

113

Camron McNeil

6'3

Raleigh

St David's

　

114

Ben Bowen

6'9

Stokesdale

South Stokes

　

115

Derek Brandon

6'3

Greensboro

New Garden Friends

　

116

Blake Buchanan

6'5

Durham

Voyager Academy

　

117

Tai Giger

6'1`

Asheville

Carolian Day School

　

118

Demetric Horton

6'5

Garner

Garner

　

119

Jahlen King

6'0

Yanceyville

Page

　

120

John Kirkpatrick

6'2

Garner

Wake Christian Academy

　

121

Dewon Lecesne

6'2

Clinton

Clinton

　

122

Tyren Clark

6'3

Charlotte

North Mecklenburg

　

123

Jonathan McFall

6'4

Rabun Gap (GA)

Rabun Gap

　

124

Taji Moore

5'11

Kinston

Kinston

　

125

Alex Michael

6'5

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

　

126

Augustine Ominu

6'9

Durham

Mt. Zion

　

127

Micale Harris

6'8

Charlotte

Hopewell

　

128

Jordan Twyman

5'10

High Point

Quality Education

　

129

Brendan Palmer

6'6

Winston Salem

Calvary Day

　

130

Bryson Price

6'8

Morganton

Draughn

　

131

Tyzhaun Claude

6'8

Goldsboro

Cox Mill

　

132

Quatravis Reddick

6'0

Windsor

Bertie

　

133

Darius Robinson

6'8

Durham

Southern Durham

　

134

Makiah Fox

6'5

Liberty

The Burlington School

　

135

Freddie Taylor

5'9

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

136

Kellen Hodge

6'6

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

　

137

Ramello Williams

6'2

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

138

Heratio Carr

6'10

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

　

139

Richard Ables

6'3

Hickory

Tabernacle Christian

　

140

Josh Aldrich

6'5

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

141

Greyson Collins

6'0

Greensboro

Caldwell Academy

　

142

Kareem Randolph

6'2

Bolivia

South Brunswick

　

143

Zion Autry

6'5

Fayetteville

Fayetteville 71st

　

144

Jake Brownee

6'6

Cerra Gordo

West Columbus

　

145

Malcolm Wade

6'0

Indian Trail

United Faith

　

146

Jimmie Sanders

5'8

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

　

147

Nico Barnes

6'8

Tarboro

NE Carolina Prep

　

148

Leon Williams

6'9

Charlotte

Myers Park

　

149

Shyheed Williams

6'5

Charlotte

Garinger

　

150

Tyriq Burris

6'6

Durham

Southern Durham

　

151

Konrad Christian

6'8

Mooresville

Community School of Davidson

　

152

Jalen Ellerbe

6'2

Garner

Garner

　

153

Gage Pearsall

6'7

Kinston

Kinston

　

154

Andreas Wilson

6'1

Henderson

Kerr Vance

　

155

Jalen Finch

6'1

Raleigh

Broughton

　

156

Brian Free

5'7

Greensboro

Piedmont Classical

　

157

AJ Gallagher

6'7

Concord

JM Robinson

　

158

Carlos Nuttry

6'3

Kernersville

West Ridge Academy

　

159

D'Elliot Greenwade

6'7

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

　

160

Daniel Gross

6'2

High Point

Calvary Day

　

161

Jamarius Hairston

6'4

Salisbury

Carson

　

162

Jaiden Hunt

6'2

Shelby

Shelby

　

163

Jalen Harris

6'3

Charlotte

Olympic

　

164

Deon Haughton

6'2

Charlotte

Southlake Christian

　

165

John Ingram

6'3

Charlotte

Myers Park

　

166

Ricky Council

5'11

Durham

Northern Durham

　

167

Chris Jackson

6'0

Charlotte

Combine Academy

　

168

Darrien Oates

6'1

Goldsboro

Wayne Christian

　

169

Arshon King

6'5

Fayetteville

EE Smith

　

170

Adama Kpaan

6'1

Rabun Gap (GA)

Rabun Gap

　

171

Octavius Lacey

6'4

Wilson

Greenfield School

　

172

Jalen Love

6'7

Fayetteville

Hoke County

　

173

Isaiah McLean

5'11

Creedmoor

South Granville

　

174

King Medley

6'1

Albemarle

Albemarle

　

175

Timothee Murashi

6'8

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

　

176

Josh Orugboh-Kershaw

6'4

Midland

Victory Christian

　

177

Wes Zemokek

6'2

Raleigh

Leesville Road

　

178

Chase Praeger

5'9

Cornelius

Hough

　

179

Connor Reed

6'2

Huntersville

Lake Norman Charter

　

180

Ryan Shaffer

6'4

Cary

Green Hope

　

181

DaMar Sutton

6'4

Elizabeth City

Northeastern

　

182

Tavion Taylor

6'8

Knightdale

Knightdale

　

183

Andrew Tuanzma

6'5

Raleigh

Knightdale

　

184

Justin Tucker

6'5

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

　

185

Adrian Scarborough

6'5

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

186

Montez Venable

5'11

Gibsonvolle

Eastern Guilford

　

187

KJ Walton

6'4

Winston Salem

Winston Salem Prep

　

188

Seth Welch

6'

Mooresville

Mooresville

　

189

Scott Harvey

6'8

Statesville

Statesville Christian

　

190

Ari Williams

6'3

Brevard

Brevard

　

191

Justin McRae

6'2

Laurinburg

Scotland County

　

192

Daniel Atwood

6'3

Mt Olive

Wayne Country Day

　

193

Issac Bonds

5'11

Fayetteville

EE Smith

　

194

Russell Bradley

5'11

Winston-Salem

Carver

　

195

Jabari Brown

5'10

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

196

Brennan Settle

6'1

Statesville

Statesville Christian

　

197

DaJuan Waters

5'9

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

　

198

CJ Cappuccio

6'2

Greensboro

Bishop McGuiness

　

199

Andrik Cole

6'3

Angier

West Johnston

　

200

Kristien Cuthbertson

6'0

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

　

201

Andrew Dalton

6'6

Reidsville

Piedmont Classical

　

202

Nick DeCapite

6'3

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

　

203

Hayden Edgar

6'6

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

204

Deuce Franklin

6'5

Charlotte

Porter Ridge

　

205

Kyle Freeman

6'1

Charlotte

Hickory Grove Christian

　

206

Darion Green

6'2

Franklinville

St. Davids

　

207

Bryant Greene

6'1

Boone

Watauga

　

208

James Gunnings

5'10

Mooresville

Mooresville

　

209

Zion Hendrix

5'10

Concord

Cannon School

　

210

Blan Hodges

6'1

Hiddnite

Alexander Central

　

211

Kyle Watkins

6'2

Jamestown

High Point Christian

　

212

Jordan Jessup

6'0

Winston-Salem

Carver

　

213

Jermaine Jones

6'3

Charlotte

Charlotte Secondary

　

214

Justin Lucas

6'1

Gastonia

Ashbrook

　

215

Kevon Meertins

6'1

Charlotte

Hickory Ridge

　

216

Jaden Nesbitt

6'3

Whitsett

Eastern Guilford

　

217

Chandler Norris

6'2

Raleigh

Sanderson

　

218

Abe Omar

6'2

Durham

Northwood

　

219

Messiah Pankey

6'0

Raleigh

Grace Christian

　

220

Alon Parker

5'9

Concord

Cannon

　

221

Niem Ratliffe

5'8

Laurinburg

Scotland County

　

222

Jackson Reid

6'3

Morrisville

Panther Creek

　

223

Josh Reid

6'2

Winston Salem

North Davidson

　

224

Shandrea Roland

6'5

Southside

Southside

　

225

Corey Rutherford

6'3

Winston Salem

Atkins

　

226

Patrick Scott II

6'4

Charlotte

East Meck

　

227

Treasure Smith

5'9

Apex

Apex Friendship

　

228

Antonio Stovall Jr.

5'10

Toano

Warhill

　

229

Corban Strother

6'6

Charlotte

North Mecklenburg

　

230

Chance Townsend

6'2

Reidsville

Reidsville

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

