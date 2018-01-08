Change is the word in the Observer’s girls Sweet 16. Except at the top

There’s a whole lot of change in this week’s girls basketball team and a whole lot of pushing to get in.
With eight contenders battling to get into the poll, Ardrey Kell is still No. 1. The Knights hvae won 12 straight games to improve to 15-1. No. 2 Hickory Ridge (12-1) has won 10 straight games. No. 3 Gastonia Ashbrook is unbeaten (14-0). Regional power Mallard Creek remains at No. 4.
Below that quartet, there’s a good bit of movement, with Rock Hill South Pointe rejoining the poll. South Pointe (12-4) has won six straight games.
▪ No. 15 North Meck dropped two spots after Friday’s loss to No. 4 Mallard Creek. The Vikings (10-4, 3-1 I-MECK) will try to protect that ranking in a big game Tuesday with Vance (10-4, 3-2). The Cougars have made a huge turnaround from the 2016-17 season, when they finished 7-17.
▪ Independence (10-5) also received some consideration this week. The Patriots had not won 10 games in the four seasons combined prior to this one.
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
15-1
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (4A)
12-1
2
3.
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
14-0
3
4.
Mallard Creek (4A)
13-2
4
5.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
12-3
6
6.
Providence Day (IND)
14-4
8
7.
Rock Hill (5A)
10-2
9
8.
East Burke (2A)
15-1
5
9.
North Iredell (3A)
13-2
10
10.
China Grove Carson (3A)
14-1
12
11.
Morganton Freedom (3A)
10-3
15
12.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)
12-2
16
13.
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
12-2
7
14.
Berry (4A)
11-3
11
15.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
10-4
13
16.
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
12-4
NR
Dropped Out: Salisbury (2A, 11-2). Also receiving consideration: Vance (4A, 10-4); Independence (4A, 10-5); North Gaston (3A, 11-2); Watauga (3A, 9-2); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 13-3); Maiden (2A, 12-1); East Rutherford (2A, 12-2); Union Academy (1A, 11-2)
Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. The Sweet 16 poll considers a team’s strength of schedule and the strength of the classification the teams plays, in but does consider head-to-head play, unless the teams actually meet.
