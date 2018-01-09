Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 01.09.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 52, OLYMPIC 18
Ardrey Kell 14 17 9 12 -- 52
Olympic 0 7 4 7 -- 18
Never miss a local story.
Ardrey Kell: Journey Muhammad 17, Deniyah Lutz 10, Michelle Ojo 8, D'Shara Booker 7, Kennedy Cash 3, Meghan Rogers 3, Nia Griffin 2, Evan Miller 2
Olympic: Terry 7
AK 16-1 (6-0)
NO. 2 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 88, EAST MECK 16
Hickory Ridge 29 29 18 12 88
East Meck 6 1 3 6 16
Hickory Ridge Reigan Richardson 18, Rinnah Green 12, Randi Neal 10, Ji. Shears 3, Calhoun 6, Ja. Shears 8, Daniel 9, Aardema 6, Wagner 8, Smith 8
East Meck. Stayley 9, Kelson 4, Stamford 3,
Record: Hickory Ridge 13 - 1, 6-0; East Meck. 3-11, 2-5;
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 65, HOUGH 19
Mallard Creek 12 18 25 10-- 65
Hough 7 3 3 6-- 19
MALLARD CREEK 65-- Janay Sanders 14, Caldwell 2, Ahlana Smith 14, Lawrence 9, Hortman 2, Price 2, Mitchell 5, Hunter 5, Walker 8, Alexander 4
Hough 19 - - A. Mros 10, Swartz 4, Sutton 3, Alquiza 2
Records: Mallard Creek 14-2
Notable: The Mavericks defense held the Huskies to just 19 points for the game. Senior, Janay Sanders, scored 14 points and dished out 4 assists. Senior, Ahlana Smith, also scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Sophomore, Lauren Walker, scored 8 points.
NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 71, WEST MECK 16
West Meck 0 7 3 6 16
SM 22 23 11 15 71
SM- Naomi Gilbert 11, Shariah Gaddy 12, Gladden 8, A’lea Gilbert 7,McDuffie 6, Harley 4, Sharper 5, Blair-Young 2, Olmeda 6, Hand 4, Sidey 2, Blair-Young 2, Diggs 4
West Meck - Brooks 7, Harris 5, McMillan 4
NO. 6 PROVIDENCE DAY 47, CHARLOTTE LATIN 26
PDS 19-12-8-8—-47
Latin 7-8-3-8—26
PDS Kennedy Boyd 23 Levitz 9 Ferguson 6 Smith 3 Godwin 2 Owens 2 McGuirt 2
Latin- Claudia Dickey 11 Tye 3 Rose 3 Jones 3 Vandiver 6
Records: PDS 15-4
NO. 8 EAST BURKE 72, NEWTON FOARD 38
East Burke 25 15 18 15. 72
Foard. 4. 5. 18 11. 38
East Burke scoring
Josie Hise 23, Graleigh Hildebran 10, Riley Haas 10, Arianna Hawkins 9, Gracie Ruff 7, Brooke Arney 6, Jadyn Hicks 3, Allie Cooke 2, Paige Houston 2
Foard Scoring
Ekonomon 12, Setzer 9, Parrish 8, Garvin 5, Dula 4,
East Burke 16-1, 5-0
VANCE 55, NO. 15 NORTH MECKLENBURG 47
VANCE : 3 17 18 17 = 55
NM: 6 6 17 19 = 47
VANCE: M’Kaylah Marshall 4, Tanajah Hayes 22, Kyanna Morgan 16, Amhyia Moreland 4, Tori Reid 6, Alexia Rodriguez 2, Beyoncé Johnson 1.
RECORD : Vance overall 11-4
Conference 4-2
OTHERS
BUTLER 74, GARINGER 16
Butler 32 16 11 15 -- 74
Garinger 5 4 3 3 -- 16
Butler: Payton Sutton 15, Renee Kennedy 14, Michaela Lane 14, Destiny Lewis 10, Nelson 8, Dixon 6, Flemming 4, Talant 3
Garinger: Burch 3, Alexander 3, Carelock 6, Baker 2, Washington 2
Notable: Payton Sutton had 8 Assist and 7 Steals and 15 points while Michaela Lane had 12 Rebounds 5 Blocks and 6 Steals and 14 points.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 43, MONROE 34
Monroe 19 2 8 5 - 34
Charlotte Catholic 7 14 10 12 - 43
Monroe 34 – J. Reddick 12, I. Knotts 8, J. Parsons 5; A. Roland 4; K. Clark 5
Charlotte Catholic 43 – D. Bertolina 14; E. Ullius 8; L. Christmas 5; C. Flat 5; M. Dupre’ 5; K. Coleman 4; C. Dymock 2
Records: Monroe 5-8; Charlotte Catholic 7-7
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 21
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 9 3 4 5 = 21
CHARLOTTE CONTRY DAY - 6 12 14 10 = 42
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY: Katie Batten 12, L. Batten 8, McLawhorn 7, Lostetter 6, Ocho 5, Riddell 2, Kosmicki 2
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Noonan 9, Rowe 7, Martin 3, Thompson 2
Records: Charlotte Country Day 6-8 (1-0), Charlotte Christian 1-14 (0-1)
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 58, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 19
cfa Academy 21 13 17 7- 58
Northside Christian 3 5 4 7-19
cfa Academy- 58 Shamani Stafford 10, Jessy Leak 7, Camille Small 10, Demi Case 11, Veronika Brooks 3, Sarah White 2, Bailey Stinson 2, Kylie Stinson 2, Jackie King 2, Courtney Meadows 9
Northside Christian- 19 Phillips 7, Guffin 5, Miller 5, Gozz 2
Notable: Demi Case-11 points, 3 steals; Shamani Stafford- 10 points, 5 steals, 2 assists, 4 rebounds; Camille Small- 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals; Courtney Meadows- 9 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists
Notable: CFA Academy (11-6) hosts Greater Cabarrus Stallions for a 6:30 tip-off on Thursday January 11, 2018.
COVENANT DAY 49, CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 33
Cannon School 7 11 9 6-33
Covenant Day 12 14 18 5-49
Cannon School 33 –Davis 5, Livingston 6, Castor 2, Wood 7, Galloway 4, Holloway 7
Covenant Day 49 – Taylor Weber 21, Coggins 1, Klohr 7, Crumpler 6, Barclay 8, Mccque 4, Ashley 2
Records: Cannon School 3-7
EAST LINCOLN 60, WEST LINCOLN 27
WLHS: 6 6 12 3- 27
ELHS: 16 15 16 13- 60
WLHS: Kinsley Gilmore 11, S. Baucom 4, C. Elmore 3, K. Odom 3, M. Wyant 2, M. Chapman 2, A. Bieberich 2
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 19, Brianna Tadlock 16, Sara Rhoney 11, C. McClain 6, A. Robinette 4, A. Painter 2, T. Begley 2
Noteables: WLHS: (1-10, 0-5) Next Game vs Lake Norman Charter @ WLHS 1/12/18; ELHS: (9-6, 4-2) Next Game @ Newton Conover 1/12/18
GASTON DAY 63, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 27
GDS- 21 17 22 3 = 63
WCCS- 7 6 5 9 = 27
GDS: Olivia King ( Jr., F) 14 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks; Zaria Clark (F, G) 12 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 13 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Portia Shouse (So., F) 9 points, 7 rebounds
RECORDS: GDS Lady Spartans: Overall 7-10, Conf. 2-1
NOTES: GDS Lady Spartans next game will be AWAY at Metrolina Christian Academy (5:30 pm) on Friday, 01/12.
HOPEWELL 52, LAKE NORMAN 45
Lake Norman - 4 12 19 10 — 45
Hopewell - 12 17 11 18 — 52
Lake Norman - Schneider 9, Kennedy 5, Dancy 5, Yates 8, Sullivan 13, McWilliams 2, Poteat 3
Hopewell - Piercy 3, Cannon 11, Harrison 1, McManus 2, Finger 27, Chambers 6, Duncan 2
Hopewell: 9-7 Conf: 4-2
Lake Norman: 6-10 Conf: 1-5
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 54, CATAWBA BANDYS 34
NC-HS - 11 - 13 - 10 - 20 — 54
Bandy’s - 11 - 12 - 9 - 3 — 34
LNC — Alex Behnke 16; Kezia Johnson 12; Destiny Benson 10; Seifert 5; Moody 4; Villanti 4; Jones 2; Bissinger 2
BHS — McKenzie Deal 11; Kaitlyn Britton 11; Paul 7; Thompson 3; Wilson 2
Records
LN Charter 9-6 overall (4-2 conference)
Bandy’s 9-6 overall (2-4 conference)
MARION MCDOWELL 44, SOUTH CALDWELL 23
South Caldwell 5 10 6 2 -- 23
McDowell 13 12 14 5 -- 44
South Caldwell – Propst 2, Evans 6, Austin 2, Huggins 2, Pittman 6, Starnes 2, Heavner 3, Cotter, Kale, Hanson, Martin, Everhart
McDowell - Williams 6, Miller 3, Banks 2, Buchanan 1, McKinney 9, Cooper 2, Creasman5, Smith 4, Makayla Brewer 12
Record: South Caldwell (5-8, 2-3)
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 74, GASTON CHRISTIAN 40
MCA 17 24 16 17 -- 74
GCS 7 14 8 11 -- 40
MCA 74 -- Emily Walters 27, Liz Neyens 13, Sheprow 10, McGee 9, McClain 4, Cranford 4, Bjorson 4, Strange 3
GCS 40 -- Hannah Bonisa 26, M Hill 8, McEown 4, K Hill 2
MYERS PARK 61, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 19
Myers Park - 15 13 16 17 61
Porter Ridge - 04 02 04 09 19
Myers Park - Ari Brown 10, Taylor Henderson 17, Dunn 4, Proctor 5, Zuyus 4, Schrimsher 2, Funderburk 5, Shire 7, Xerras 5, Harrell 2
Porter Ridge - McKinney 3, Walker 4, Goodman 5, Warren 7
Records: Myers Park 10-6 (5-1)
ROCKY RIVER 47, INDEPENDENCE 46
Independence 6 24 7 9 – 46
Rocky River 16 6 9 16 – 47
Ind - Braylyn Milton 25, McManus 8, Anderson 8, Smith 3, Flynn 2
RR – Andrasia Alexander 12, Eva Powell 11, Erial Chambers 10, Scott 7, Harris 4, Barrett 3
RECORDS: Independence 10-6, 3-3 Rocky River 4-10, 3-3
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 94, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 21
SCS - 28 33 14 19 = 94
HCA - 8 8 3 2 = 21
SCS: Jordan Ellis 19, Amy Holchin 17, Mallory Sherrill 17, Brenna Rae Bentley 12, Aasia McNeill 11, Jordan Peters 9, Anna Blue Bentley 7, Meeka Snider 2 (Entire roster scored)
HCA: Courtney Howard 12, Grace McGrath 3, Izzie Ledford 2, Julia Robinson 2, Emma Ledford 2
SCS Lady Lions: Overall 19-0, SPAA Conf. 4-0
SCS Lady Lions will play next at Woodlawn School on Friday night when they take on another SPAA opponent, The Woodlawn School. Game time is 5:30 pm.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 63, UNITED FAITH 26
UFCA. 4. 12. 6. 4 = 26
Victory. 17. 17. 10. 19. = 63
UFCA 26 -- Busby 12, Swillng 8, K. McDowell 2, Robinson 2, Sorrentino 2
WEDDINGTON 74, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 61
Weddington - 10 23 16 25 - 74
Piedmont - 8 15 23 15 - 61
Weddington: Erin Addison 18, Karrah Katzbach 26, Blaire Brown 5, Maggie Snyder 8, Anna James 12, Celeste Howard 5
Piedmont: Griffin 18, Tripp 12, Fogala 10, Jordan 9, Simpson 3, Atwell 3, Helms 2
Records: Weddington: 8-9 Overall, 2-5 Conference
Piedmont : 9-6 Overall. 3-3 Conference
Comments