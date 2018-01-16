Tuesday’s girls roundup: Christian girls top Cannon, get first CISAA win

Elevator
↑Concord First Assembly: Won its seventh straight game after Tuesday’s 56-33 win over Hickory Grove. First Assembly (14-6) got 11 points, four rebounds and four assists from Georgetown recruit Courtney Meadows and nine points, five rebounds and three steals from Jessyka Leak.
↑Courtney Fink, Monroe Parkwood: made five first half 3-point shots in a 47-38 win over Indian Trail Sun Valley. She finished with 17 points, seven rebounds.
↑Statesville Christian: beat Salisbury’s North Hills Christian 85-11, allowing no points in the third quarter, to improve to 21-0. Mallory Sherrill had 23 for Statesville Christian.
Never miss a local story.
↑Charlotte Christian: rallied from an 11-6 first quarter deficit to beat Concord Cannon 34-31 and get its first CISAA conference win. Lindsay Noonan had 14 points for the Knights (2-15, 1-2 CISAA). Teammate Kaitlin Walker had her eighth straight double-double: 12 points, 10 rebounds.
↑Anna Riley Gutierrez, Grace Godwin, Providence Day: Gutierrez, a freshman, had a career-high nine points in a 57-25 win over Covenant Day. Godwin, a sophomore, had a career-high nine rebounds plus seven points. UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd led the Chargers (17-5, 3-0 CISAA) with 19 points.
↑Chloe Williams, Carmel Christian: 24 points, 12 rebounds in a 78-38 win over Forsyth Country Day. Teammates Kayla Harry (15 points, five steals) and Christiana McLean (10 points, 10 steals) had strong games.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Rikoya Anderson, Makenna Thompson, Rock Hill: Anderson had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists in a 81-30 win over Fairfield Central. Thompson had 17 points, five steals, five assists and three rebounds.
Breya Busby, United Faith: freshman had 30 points, seven steals, two rebounds and an assist in a 58-52 loss to York Prep. Eighth grader Ryan Swilling (14 points, three rebounds) and freshman Kennedy Robinson (six points, 14 rebounds, three steals) had strong games.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: UNC recruit had 20 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds in a 59-45 win over Forsyth Country Day. Teammates Kathryn Vandiver (17 points, seven rebounds) and Ruthie Jones (14 points, three steals) had strong games. Dickey is three points away from 1,000 for her career.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly: 24 points, three steals, three assists, block in a 56-33 win over Hickory Grove
Mackenzie Starnes, South Caldwell: 37 points, on 12-for-22 shooting, in a 58-30 win over Alexander Central. Starnes made 4-of-8 3-point attempts, 9-of-10 free throw attempts and had six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Comments