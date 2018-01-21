Ardrey Kell still rules in Observer girls Sweet 16 poll

There’s not much change to the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 this week. A snowstorm and exams limited the schedule for many teams.
Ardrey Kell is still No. 1 and no new teams are in this week’s poll.
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs
1
Ardrey Kell (4A)
16-1
1
2
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)
15-1
2
3
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
16-0
3
4
Mallard Creek (4A)
15-2
4
5
South Mecklenburg (4A)
14-3
5
6
East Burke (2A)
17-1
7
7
Providence Day (IND)
18-5
6
8
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
17-2
8
9
Berry (4A)
13-3
9
10
Rock Hill (5A)
13-3
10
11
East Rutherford (2A)
14-2
11
12
North Iredell (3A)
14-3
12
13
China Grove Carson (3A)
15-2
13
14
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)
15-3
14
15
Boone Watauga (3A)
11-2
15
16
Morganton Freedom (3A)
13-4
16
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving votes: Vance (4A, 12-4); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 15-3); West Rowan (3A, 12-4); Statesville (3A, 13-2); Union Academy (1A, 15-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 12-4).
Comments