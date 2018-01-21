Journey Muhammad (right) and Ardrey Kell’s girls are No. 1, still, in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
High School Sports

Ardrey Kell still rules in Observer girls Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 21, 2018 08:22 PM

There’s not much change to the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 this week. A snowstorm and exams limited the schedule for many teams.

Ardrey Kell is still No. 1 and no new teams are in this week’s poll.

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs

1

Ardrey Kell (4A)

16-1

1

2

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)

15-1

2

3

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

16-0

3

4

Mallard Creek (4A)

15-2

4

5

South Mecklenburg (4A)

14-3

5

6

East Burke (2A)

17-1

7

7

Providence Day (IND)

18-5

6

8

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

17-2

8

9

Berry (4A)

13-3

9

10

Rock Hill (5A)

13-3

10

11

East Rutherford (2A)

14-2

11

12

North Iredell (3A)

14-3

12

13

China Grove Carson (3A)

15-2

13

14

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)

15-3

14

15

Boone Watauga (3A)

11-2

15

16

Morganton Freedom (3A)

13-4

16

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving votes: Vance (4A, 12-4); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 15-3); West Rowan (3A, 12-4); Statesville (3A, 13-2); Union Academy (1A, 15-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 12-4).

