North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, left, strips the ball from West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, right, during North Meck’s win on Friday, December 8, 2017. The teams meet again Tuesday
North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, left, strips the ball from West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, right, during North Meck’s win on Friday, December 8, 2017. The teams meet again Tuesday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, left, strips the ball from West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, right, during North Meck’s win on Friday, December 8, 2017. The teams meet again Tuesday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

This week’s games to watch, full Observer-area schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 21, 2018 09:06 PM

Charlotte Country Day (15-8, 2-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (9-9, 1-2), Mon, 7 p.m.: An important couple of days for the Bucs, who are just one game out of second place in the CISAA. After Latin, Country Day plays at second place Providence Day Tuesday. Latin looks to get into the league title race. A loss all but eliminates the Hawks.

Charlotte Country Day (15-8, 2-1 CISAA) at Providence Day (18-9, 3-1), Tues, 7:30: Both teams are chasing Charlotte Christian (16-6, 4-0) in the league standings. A loss by either team would severely damage its title hopes.

Hickory (14-2, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) at Morganton Freedom (16-1, 7-1), Tues, 7:30: Freedom has won 11 straight games and faces its rival for first place in the league. Hickory beat Freedom 85-74 in December.

North Mecklenburg (16-1, 7-0 I-MECK) at West Charlotte (13-5, 6-2), Tues, 7:30: North Meck hasn’t played since Jan. 12 and goes to visit its arch rival in a game between the two top teams in the league. The Lions look to avenge a 78-60 loss to North Meck in December -- and to get back into the league title chase.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lincolnton (14-2, 7-1 South Fork) at East Lincoln (14-4, 7-1), Tuesday, 7:30: Old rivals are tied for first place in conference and both riding long win streaks: seven games for East Lincoln and nine for Lincolnton

Butler (16-2, 6-2 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (12-4, 5-2), Thurs, 7:30: With Independence (16-1, 7-0) trying to run away with the conference title, this game becomes a must-win for both teams. Butler -- which hosts Myers Park (12-5, 5-2) has won 10 straight games. Rocky River is seeking a rare big win in a big game.

South Meck (14-3, 5-1 SoMeck) at Ardrey Kell girls (16-1 6-0), Fri, 6: It’s still really early but this game feels like it could decide the league title. Ardrey Kell has won 13 straight games and could get a commanding two-game conference lead -- or South Meck could upset the No. 1 ranked team in the Sweet 16 and tie for first.

This week’s schedule

Monday, January 22

Burns at Ashbrook

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Christ School at Cannon School (Boys’ only)

Christ the King at Covenant Day

Comenius at Carolina Christian East Montgomery at Anson County Hibriten at Bunker Hill

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer Lake Norman Christian at Tri-City Christian

North Hills Christian at United Faith

R.S. Central at Shelby

Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson

York Prep at Lake Pointe Academy

Tuesday, January 23

Albemarle at North Moore

Alexander Central at Watauga Anson County at Mount Pleasant Arborbrook Christian at Comenius

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Forestview

Avery County at Madison

Bandys at Newton Conover

Bessemer City at Highland Tech

Bible Baptist at Community Christian

Boiling Springs at Clover

Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson Central Pageland at Andrew Jackson

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter

Cheraw at Buford

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Community School of Davidson at Carolina International Concord at A.L. Brown Concord First Assembly at Gaston Christian

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Crest at Stuart Cramer

Davidson Day at Calvary Baptist Day East Gaston at East Rutherford East Mecklenburg at Independence Elkin at Ashe County

Fairfield Central at Indian Land Fort Mill at Nation Ford

Governor’s School at Great Falls

Grace Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Harding at Providence Hickory at Freedom

Hickory Grove at Gaston Day

Hickory Ridge at Garinger

Hopewell at Vance

Hunter Huss at Burns Kings Mountain at North Gaston

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln

Lake Norman Christian at The John Crosland School

Lee Central at Chesterfield

Lincoln Academy at York Prep (Boys’ only)

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Lincolnton at East Lincoln McBee at Lewisville

Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba

North Iredell at East Rowan

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

North Rowan at North Stanly

Northwestern at Rock Hill

Oak Grove at South Rowan

Patton at Draughn

Queens Grant at Bradford Prep

Rocky River at Myers Park R.S. Central at Chase

St. Stephens at McDowell

Salisbury at Central Davidson

Shelby at South Point

South Caldwell at West Caldwell

South Davidson at Gray Stone Day

SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian

South Mecklenburg at Olympic South Pointe (SC) at Berry

Statesville at West Rowan

Uwharrie Charter at South Stanly

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep United Faith at Hickory Christian

Victory Christian at Woodlawn School

West Lincoln at Maiden

West Iredell at East Burke

Wednesday, January 24

Bessemer City at Hibriten

Cabarrus Charter at Langtree Charter

Carson at South Iredell Central Cabarrus at West Rowan Christ the King at Sugar Creek Charter

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Forest Hills at East Montgomery Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Lee Central at Central Pageland

Monroe at Anson County

North Davidson at South Rowan

North Rowan at South Stanly

North Stanly at West Stanly Providence at Ardrey Kell

Statesville Christian vs. Greenville Christian in BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC) (Boys), 12:30 Thomas Jefferson Academy at T.C. Roberson

Watauga at Ashe County

Thursday, January 25

Butler at Rocky River

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian Charlotte Learning Center at Charlotte Secondary Davidson Day at Pine Lake Prep

Fort Mill at Indian Land

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Mallard Creek at Vance

Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Richmond Senior at Pinecrest

South Charlotte Thunder at Grace Academy

Statesville Christian in BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC) (Boys)

Sugar Creek Charter at Cherryville

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Walnut Grove at Arborbrook Christian

Woodlawn School at Liberty Prep Christian (Boys’ only)

York Prep at Comenius

Friday, January 26

Albemarle at West Montgomery A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus Alexander Central at St. Stephens Anson County at East Montgomery Arborbrook Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Ashbrook at Crest

Ashe County at North Wilkes Avery County at Polk County

Berry at Harding

Burns at Stuart Cramer

Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Carolina International at Union Academy

Chase at Shelby Cheraw at Andrew Jackson

Cherryville at Piedmont Charter

Chester at Indian Land

Chesterfield at Central Pageland

Clover at Northwestern

Comenius at Word of God

Concord First Assembly at Westminster Catawba

Cox Mill at Concord

Cuthbertson at Piedmont Draughn at Bunker Hill

East Burke at Patton

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

East Rowan at West Rowan

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Forsyth Homeschoolers at Hickory Christian Fred T. Foard at Hibriten

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Governor’s School at McBee

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain

Jack Britt at Richmond Senior

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Lake Norman at Hough Lamar at Great Falls

Lewisville at Timmonsville Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City Lincolnton at Bandys

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Monroe at Sun Valley

Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant Myers Park at Butler

Nation Ford at Rock Hill

North Gaston at Forestview

North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School

North Iredell at Carson

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

North Moore at North Rowan

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Oak Grove at Salisbury

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Charlotte Christian

R.S. Central at East Rutherford

South Caldwell at Hickory

South Davidson at South Stanly

South Iredell at Statesville

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell South Point at East Gaston

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

Statesville Christian in BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC) (Boys)

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

University Christian at United Faith Uwharrie Charter at North Stanly

Vance at Mooresville

Watauga at McDowell

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

West Caldwell at Freedom

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Davidson at South Rowan

West Lincoln at Newton Conover

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

York at Lancaster

Saturday, January 27

Charlotte Country Day at SouthLake Christian (2:15, Girls; 3:30, Boys) Christ the King at Northside Christian

Monroe at Forest Hills

New Life Christian at Richmond Senior

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Oak Hill Academy Red at York Prep (Boys’ only), 3

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Hickory Grove

Salisbury vs. North Rowan (at Catawba College)

--JAY EDWARDS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

    Sun Valley beat Weddington Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on a game-winner from Raheem Howard.

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 0:47

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington
UNC signee scores her 1,000th point 0:20

UNC signee scores her 1,000th point
First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move 0:19

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move

View More Video