This week’s games to watch, full Observer-area schedule

Charlotte Country Day (15-8, 2-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (9-9, 1-2), Mon, 7 p.m.: An important couple of days for the Bucs, who are just one game out of second place in the CISAA. After Latin, Country Day plays at second place Providence Day Tuesday. Latin looks to get into the league title race. A loss all but eliminates the Hawks.
Charlotte Country Day (15-8, 2-1 CISAA) at Providence Day (18-9, 3-1), Tues, 7:30: Both teams are chasing Charlotte Christian (16-6, 4-0) in the league standings. A loss by either team would severely damage its title hopes.
Hickory (14-2, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) at Morganton Freedom (16-1, 7-1), Tues, 7:30: Freedom has won 11 straight games and faces its rival for first place in the league. Hickory beat Freedom 85-74 in December.
North Mecklenburg (16-1, 7-0 I-MECK) at West Charlotte (13-5, 6-2), Tues, 7:30: North Meck hasn’t played since Jan. 12 and goes to visit its arch rival in a game between the two top teams in the league. The Lions look to avenge a 78-60 loss to North Meck in December -- and to get back into the league title chase.
Lincolnton (14-2, 7-1 South Fork) at East Lincoln (14-4, 7-1), Tuesday, 7:30: Old rivals are tied for first place in conference and both riding long win streaks: seven games for East Lincoln and nine for Lincolnton
Butler (16-2, 6-2 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (12-4, 5-2), Thurs, 7:30: With Independence (16-1, 7-0) trying to run away with the conference title, this game becomes a must-win for both teams. Butler -- which hosts Myers Park (12-5, 5-2) has won 10 straight games. Rocky River is seeking a rare big win in a big game.
South Meck (14-3, 5-1 SoMeck) at Ardrey Kell girls (16-1 6-0), Fri, 6: It’s still really early but this game feels like it could decide the league title. Ardrey Kell has won 13 straight games and could get a commanding two-game conference lead -- or South Meck could upset the No. 1 ranked team in the Sweet 16 and tie for first.
This week’s schedule
Monday, January 22
Burns at Ashbrook
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Christ School at Cannon School (Boys’ only)
Christ the King at Covenant Day
Comenius at Carolina Christian East Montgomery at Anson County Hibriten at Bunker Hill
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer Lake Norman Christian at Tri-City Christian
North Hills Christian at United Faith
R.S. Central at Shelby
Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson
York Prep at Lake Pointe Academy
Tuesday, January 23
Albemarle at North Moore
Alexander Central at Watauga Anson County at Mount Pleasant Arborbrook Christian at Comenius
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Forestview
Avery County at Madison
Bandys at Newton Conover
Bessemer City at Highland Tech
Bible Baptist at Community Christian
Boiling Springs at Clover
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson Central Pageland at Andrew Jackson
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter
Cheraw at Buford
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Community School of Davidson at Carolina International Concord at A.L. Brown Concord First Assembly at Gaston Christian
Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus
Crest at Stuart Cramer
Davidson Day at Calvary Baptist Day East Gaston at East Rutherford East Mecklenburg at Independence Elkin at Ashe County
Fairfield Central at Indian Land Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Governor’s School at Great Falls
Grace Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Harding at Providence Hickory at Freedom
Hickory Grove at Gaston Day
Hickory Ridge at Garinger
Hopewell at Vance
Hunter Huss at Burns Kings Mountain at North Gaston
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln
Lake Norman Christian at The John Crosland School
Lee Central at Chesterfield
Lincoln Academy at York Prep (Boys’ only)
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter
Lincolnton at East Lincoln McBee at Lewisville
Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba
North Iredell at East Rowan
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
North Rowan at North Stanly
Northwestern at Rock Hill
Oak Grove at South Rowan
Patton at Draughn
Queens Grant at Bradford Prep
Rocky River at Myers Park R.S. Central at Chase
St. Stephens at McDowell
Salisbury at Central Davidson
Shelby at South Point
South Caldwell at West Caldwell
South Davidson at Gray Stone Day
SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian
South Mecklenburg at Olympic South Pointe (SC) at Berry
Statesville at West Rowan
Uwharrie Charter at South Stanly
Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep United Faith at Hickory Christian
Victory Christian at Woodlawn School
West Lincoln at Maiden
West Iredell at East Burke
Wednesday, January 24
Bessemer City at Hibriten
Cabarrus Charter at Langtree Charter
Carson at South Iredell Central Cabarrus at West Rowan Christ the King at Sugar Creek Charter
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Forest Hills at East Montgomery Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens
Garinger at Myers Park
Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at Hickory Ridge
Lee Central at Central Pageland
Monroe at Anson County
North Davidson at South Rowan
North Rowan at South Stanly
North Stanly at West Stanly Providence at Ardrey Kell
Statesville Christian vs. Greenville Christian in BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC) (Boys), 12:30 Thomas Jefferson Academy at T.C. Roberson
Watauga at Ashe County
Thursday, January 25
Butler at Rocky River
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian Charlotte Learning Center at Charlotte Secondary Davidson Day at Pine Lake Prep
Fort Mill at Indian Land
Harding at West Mecklenburg
Mallard Creek at Vance
Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Richmond Senior at Pinecrest
South Charlotte Thunder at Grace Academy
Statesville Christian in BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC) (Boys)
Sugar Creek Charter at Cherryville
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
Walnut Grove at Arborbrook Christian
Woodlawn School at Liberty Prep Christian (Boys’ only)
York Prep at Comenius
Friday, January 26
Albemarle at West Montgomery A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus Alexander Central at St. Stephens Anson County at East Montgomery Arborbrook Christian at Lake Norman Christian
Ashbrook at Crest
Ashe County at North Wilkes Avery County at Polk County
Berry at Harding
Burns at Stuart Cramer
Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Carolina International at Union Academy
Chase at Shelby Cheraw at Andrew Jackson
Cherryville at Piedmont Charter
Chester at Indian Land
Chesterfield at Central Pageland
Clover at Northwestern
Comenius at Word of God
Concord First Assembly at Westminster Catawba
Cox Mill at Concord
Cuthbertson at Piedmont Draughn at Bunker Hill
East Burke at Patton
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
East Rowan at West Rowan
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Forsyth Homeschoolers at Hickory Christian Fred T. Foard at Hibriten
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Governor’s School at McBee
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain
Jack Britt at Richmond Senior
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus
Lake Norman at Hough Lamar at Great Falls
Lewisville at Timmonsville Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City Lincolnton at Bandys
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Monroe at Sun Valley
Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant Myers Park at Butler
Nation Ford at Rock Hill
North Gaston at Forestview
North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School
North Iredell at Carson
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
North Moore at North Rowan
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
Oak Grove at Salisbury
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Charlotte Christian
R.S. Central at East Rutherford
South Caldwell at Hickory
South Davidson at South Stanly
South Iredell at Statesville
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell South Point at East Gaston
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View
Statesville Christian in BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC) (Boys)
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
University Christian at United Faith Uwharrie Charter at North Stanly
Vance at Mooresville
Watauga at McDowell
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
West Caldwell at Freedom
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
West Davidson at South Rowan
West Lincoln at Newton Conover
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
York at Lancaster
Saturday, January 27
Charlotte Country Day at SouthLake Christian (2:15, Girls; 3:30, Boys) Christ the King at Northside Christian
Monroe at Forest Hills
New Life Christian at Richmond Senior
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Oak Hill Academy Red at York Prep (Boys’ only), 3
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Hickory Grove
Salisbury vs. North Rowan (at Catawba College)
--JAY EDWARDS
