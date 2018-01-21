Charlotte Observer HS basketball players of the week

Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: UNC recruit had 20 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds in a 59-45 win over Forsyth Country Day. She also scored her 1,000th career point in a win over Charlotte Christian.
Devon Dotson, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Dotson, named a McDonald’s All-American, averaged 31.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in three games. Wertz, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, scored his 1,500th career point and averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: 34 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in a 83-82 triple-overtime win over Mountain Island Charter.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 22 points, 12 rebounds in a 70-66 win at Asheville School.
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: 32 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists in a 90-84 win over Rock Hill Northwestern.
Blake Preston, JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian: Preston had 13 points, a school-record 23 rebounds and seven assists in a win over Cannon last week. He nearly had a triple double in a win over Latin (12 points, 11 blocks, eight rebounds). Tharrington had 25 points, seven assists, four rebounds against regional power High Point Wesleyan Saturday.
Mackenzie Starnes, South Caldwell: 37 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists in a 58-30 win over Alexander Central.
