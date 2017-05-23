The 20 nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame, Class of 2018. From the list of 20 nominees, five Hall inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com:
Roger Penske: Combined for four car-owner championships in Cup and XFINITY series.
Davey Allison: Won 19 times in NASCAR’s top series, including the 1992 Daytona 500; died after a helicopter accident in 1993.
Buddy Baker: Won 19 times in NASCAR’s Cup series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500.
Red Byron: First NASCAR Cup series champion, in 1949.
Ray Evernham: Three-time NASCAR Cup series championship crew chief.
Red Farmer: Three-time Late Model Sportsman champion and the 1956 Modified champion.
Ray Fox: Engine builder, crew chief and car owner.
Joe Gibbs: Combined for nine car-owner championships in the Cup and XFINITY series.
Ron Hornaday Jr.: Four-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion.
Harry Hyde: 1970 NASCAR Cup series championship crew chief.
Alan Kulwicki: 1992 NASCAR Cup series champion; killed in a private plane crash in 1993.
Bobby Labonte: Won a championship in both the Cup series (2000) and XFINITY Series.
Hershel McGriff: 1986 NASCAR West series champion.
Larry Phillips: Only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion.
Jack Roush: Five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series.
Ricky Rudd: Won 23 times in NASCAR’s Cup series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400.
Ken Squier: Radio and television broadcaster, namesake of Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.
Mike Stefanik: Winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships.
Waddell Wilson: Won three NASCAR Cup series championships as an engine builder.
Robert Yates: Won NASCAR Cup series championship as both an engine builder and owner.
