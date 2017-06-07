EBay buyer beware: Dale Earnhardt Jr says this is NOT his Corvette

Update: A 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 listed on eBay this week does not belong to Dale Earnhardt Jr., according to a tweet posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
The driver’s official Twitter account on Thursday afternoon carried this statement:
“Not my car. Never drove it. Never did it once spend a minute in my driveway. Buyer beware.”
Not my car. Never drove it. Never did it once spend a minute in my driveway. Buyer beware. https://t.co/XDh6G3GIUH— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017
According to the listing on the auction website, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick ordered the custom Corvette, just the 23rd ZR1 built for 2009, in a color combo not available from the factory. The “Buy It Now” price is just under $98,000, though bids can be taken for the next three days.
An image included with the listing promised the winning bidder would get “a treasure chest of documentation including the original window sticker.” The listing also states that the NASCAR driver autographed the center console and a photo of what appears to be the signature appears with the listing.
Though the listing states that “this was in fact his personal car,” its mileage is given at just 1,523 miles. A photo of a promotional poster states that “this Corvette was used as a demonstrator by the NASCAR driver and sports his signature on the car as well as that of his Hall of Fame car owner.”
A Corvette ZR1 boasts a 6.2 liter supercharged V8 SFI engine that cranks out 638 horsepower and has been clocked in a test car at 192 miles per hour, though it’s engineered to hit 205 miles per hour.
The car features a slew of high-tech (for 2009), safety, convenience and comfort features that “leave the rest of the supercar world wishing they were born a ZR1,” according to a photo of a promotional poster included with the listing.
These include an advanced suspension with “active handling, traction control system and magnetic select ride control to keep this rocket aimed.”
Comments