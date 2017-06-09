To prove the haters wrong, Danica Patrick goes ‘raw’ with photo used for book cover

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has said she wants to show the “purely joyful things” in her life on her social media accounts, and her Instagram account reflects that.
There one is far more likely to find photos of her boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr., her friends, workouts, yoga poses, her kitchen and samples of her creative cooking skills than images that might cater to hard-core racing fans.
This week, Patrick might have strayed a bit from the pure joy theme with a plug on Instagram for her new book,“Pretty Intense,” due out in December. Still, the book, which promises “a 90-day program to sculpt your body, calm your mind, and achieve your greatest goals,” dovetails nicely with her other posts.
On the cover, Patrick, 35, appears in a black two-piece outfit that – suitably for a book focused on fitness and goals – shows her well-toned physique.
Cover! My book is available for preorder. I have worked my ass off on it. There is 3 parts mental/physical (with 12 week workout program that I wrote and tested)/food (along with 50 recipes written and photographed by me). The more I think about it the more I think that this is just the first phase of what I hope to continue for many books to come. It's all the things I have learned though growth in the mind and body.
While most of the comments on the Instagram post were positive, apparently some people – also not sticking with the pure joy motif – managed to let Patrick know that they thought the photo for the book cover has been heavily retouched to present a misleading image of her muscle tone.
Patrick responded to that negative feedback by posting “the raw image” of the photo that was used for the book cover.
.......because minimal retouching has been important to me with ALL the pictures, from lifestyle to fitness to food for @prettyintensebydanica ...... I wanted to show you the raw image from when I was deciding which one to use for the cover. Many of you thought it was highly retouched and the main thing they do is even out the skin tone, mostly on the legs. I worked very hard. Anyone can be lean and muscular if they want to.....but you have to put in the work and learn how to eat right. It's all possible, believe in yourself.
With the second Instagram post, Patrick wrote “minimal retouching has been important to me . ... I wanted to show you the raw image. ... Many of you thought it was highly retouched and the main thing they do is even out the skin tone, mostly on the legs.
“I worked very hard. Anyone can be lean and muscular if they want to.....but you have to put in the work and learn how to eat right. It's all possible, believe in yourself.”
In other words, yes, those muscles are real, and they don’t need Photoshop to look spectacular.
Both on her main Instagram account and the @prettyintensebydanica account, apparently a companion to the book, Patrick has posted many other photos and videos in which one can check out her muscle tone and fitness level.
Here’s an example. See any need for a touchup?
