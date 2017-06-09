NASCAR driver Danica Patrick answers five questions in forearm balance pose. Nature's Bakery
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick answers five questions in forearm balance pose. Nature's Bakery

ThatsRacin

June 09, 2017 7:27 PM

To prove the haters wrong, Danica Patrick goes ‘raw’ with photo used for book cover

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has said she wants to show the “purely joyful things” in her life on her social media accounts, and her Instagram account reflects that.

There one is far more likely to find photos of her boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr., her friends, workouts, yoga poses, her kitchen and samples of her creative cooking skills than images that might cater to hard-core racing fans.

This week, Patrick might have strayed a bit from the pure joy theme with a plug on Instagram for her new book,“Pretty Intense,” due out in December. Still, the book, which promises “a 90-day program to sculpt your body, calm your mind, and achieve your greatest goals,” dovetails nicely with her other posts.

On the cover, Patrick, 35, appears in a black two-piece outfit that – suitably for a book focused on fitness and goals – shows her well-toned physique.

While most of the comments on the Instagram post were positive, apparently some people – also not sticking with the pure joy motif – managed to let Patrick know that they thought the photo for the book cover has been heavily retouched to present a misleading image of her muscle tone.

Patrick responded to that negative feedback by posting “the raw image” of the photo that was used for the book cover.

With the second Instagram post, Patrick wrote “minimal retouching has been important to me . ... I wanted to show you the raw image. ... Many of you thought it was highly retouched and the main thing they do is even out the skin tone, mostly on the legs.

“I worked very hard. Anyone can be lean and muscular if they want to.....but you have to put in the work and learn how to eat right. It's all possible, believe in yourself.”

In other words, yes, those muscles are real, and they don’t need Photoshop to look spectacular.

Both on her main Instagram account and the @prettyintensebydanica account, apparently a companion to the book, Patrick has posted many other photos and videos in which one can check out her muscle tone and fitness level.

Here’s an example. See any need for a touchup?

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Danica Patrick rock climbs at U.S. National Whitewater Center

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Danica Patrick rock climbs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Concert and military tributes before NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

View More Video

Sports Videos