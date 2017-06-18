Joey Logano finished third Sunday in a race he won last year. So why he was so happy?

Despite a third-place finish in a race he won last year, Joey Logano is bound to remember how happy he was Sunday – Father’s Day – for the rest of his life.
Turns out, Logano had two reasons to feel joy after his third-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
First, Logano hasn’t had a top-10 finish in a points race since winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond in late April, though the Team Penske driver did finish eighth in the All-Star Race in Charlotte in May. Wrecks in the next two points races started a run of frustrating finishes.
Sunday, Logano traded paint with Denny Hamlin after a restart with five laps left to grab the third-place finish in the FireKeepers Casino 400.
“We had a 10th-place car. We finished third with it. Proud of that,” Logano told reporters after the race. “We had a rough month and a half. We stopped the bleeding today.”
Still, if Logano had won, Victory Lane might have been the perfect place to celebrate the other cause for joy.
The driver and his wife, Brittany, tweeted after the race that they were expecting their first baby.
Wanted to announce this in Victory lane. Thrilled to say Brittany and I are expecting a Little Logano on 1/11/18 pic.twitter.com/Nu3neBjqov— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 18, 2017
As of late Sunday, the announcement had generated almost 6,000 likes and 700 comments. No one can respond to that many, but Logano managed a few replies Sunday night.
Your so right! It would have been bad ass to announce it in victory lane though. Love you guys. https://t.co/gEeS1luWLr— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 19, 2017
CONGRATS!!!!! This is so much bigger than a trip to victory lane. Morgan and I love y'all. https://t.co/M6uef1EsOM— Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) June 18, 2017
Learning quick and eating words over here. https://t.co/lvoKScrH5w— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 19, 2017
Congrats! Now you'll really see who wears the fire suit in the family. https://t.co/mo5088EbFp— DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) June 18, 2017
Many people, including drivers, NASCAR family members and fans, expressed their congratulations and urged the couple to get some sleep ... now.
OH MY GOD!!! Congratulations!!!! It's about time lol. I've been waiting for this tweet for awhile! AHH BABY LOGANO Coming Soon!!! pic.twitter.com/bYYq8xXbem— William Anderson (@WilliamAndersn) June 18, 2017
Congrats you guys! Better catch up on your sleep while you can.— David Ragan (@DavidRagan) June 18, 2017
Congratulations, to you both, you'll both be great parents! "Joey what a great father to be announcement on fathers Day !!!!— Shirley McClanahan (@AtchisonFan22) June 18, 2017
