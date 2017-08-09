Race car driver Matt Bell has a Camaro that goes 170 mph. But he’s the slowest driver on the road.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 A look inside the exclusive Chase Sapphire Cardmember Tent at the PGA Championship Pause 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 0:46 Darius Rucker joins John Daly to sing Bob Dylan's classic "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" 1:47 Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp 1:21 Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:15 Shelby High hunts fifth straight state football championship 1:28 Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality 1:12 Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email North Carolina-based professional race car driver Matt Bell talks about his Chevrolet Camaro and the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Aug. 25-27 at Virginia International Raceway. The headlining race will last nearly 3 hours and some drivers will reach top speeds of 190 miles per hour in some of the most technologically-advanced GT cars available today. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina-based professional race car driver Matt Bell talks about his Chevrolet Camaro and the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Aug. 25-27 at Virginia International Raceway. The headlining race will last nearly 3 hours and some drivers will reach top speeds of 190 miles per hour in some of the most technologically-advanced GT cars available today. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com