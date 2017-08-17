Here’s how NASCAR plans to let Cup fans watch playoff races like a true insider

Ever wonder what the scenery looks like from inside a race car going about 200 mile per hour? NASCAR has you covered.
Perhaps looking for a way to connect with a younger audience, NASCAR disclosed Thursday that it plans to stream live video on Twitter from a race car for all 10 postseason NASCAR Cup Series races. The streaming video will be accessible from NASCAR’s official Twitter handle and NASCAR.twitter.com.
Still to be disclosed: Which driver’s car will get the streaming treatment on Twitter for next month’s first race.
Strap in for the #NASCARPlayoffs like never before.#GoLive: https://t.co/a2aIA9aWHN pic.twitter.com/1D0MZ8Rp85— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 17, 2017
The videos offer “another compelling vantage point of the NASCAR Playoffs, where the energy and intensity of stage racing will be elevated to a whole new level,” said Steve Phelps, a vice president and marketing executive with NASCAR, said at the announcement.
NASCAR’s playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400. Sixteen drivers will be competing for the Cup Series championships over the 10 races.
NASCAR also plans two more Twitter-related enhancements.
Viewers watching the live stream will also see a real-time curated timeline of Twitter posts that NASCAR promises will feature the best tweets about each race.
And NASCAR plans individual Twitter emojis and hashtags for all 16 playoffs drivers that will stay active until the drivers get eliminated from the playoffs.
Anthony Noto, Twitter COO, praised NASCAR for seeking ways to be innovative on the social media platform, “where their passionate fans discuss what’s happening before, during and after every race.”
With just three races remaining in NASCAR’s regular season, just three spots remain in the 16-driver playoffs field. A win gets a driver an automatic ticket to the postseason.
The Cup Series picks up Saturday night in Bristol, Tenn., with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Three drivers with previous wins at Bristol have yet to secure a playoff spot: Matt Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Joey Logano.
The full broadcast of the playoff races will air on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
