A potential new owner for the Carolina Panthers? Conflicting reports surround a major name

In the weeks since Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he would sell the team after this season, there has been much speculation as to who the new owner might be.

At first the rapper Diddy emerged and revealed his interest, and a handful of other notable names – including Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, who grew up in Charlotte – joined him. But as of Wednesday, Charlotte television station WCNC reported that there may be another notable Charlotte name interested in purchasing the team.

According to the WCNC report, Brian France, the current CEO of NASCAR, is involved with a group to purchase the Panthers and make France the next majority owner of the team. Richardson had previously said he would not discuss the sale of the team or entertain any offers until the Panthers’ season concludes. Carolina will travel to New Orleans this weekend for a wild card playoff game.

France has been the CEO of NASCAR since 2003, when he took over for his father. France got his start and made his fortune operating and managing various race tracks across the country.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But almost as soon as France’s name came out as a potential buyer for the Panthers, NASCAR shot down WCNC’s report.

“NASCAR denies the accuracy of the WCNC report,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Brian France is not involved in any way with Panthers bidding process.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.