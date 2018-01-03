More Videos

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame 1:11

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Pause
Man breaks into Opa-locka police car and takes weapons found inside 1:31

Man breaks into Opa-locka police car and takes weapons found inside

Martin Truex Jr. embraces longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex for first time after winning first NASCAR title 0:23

Martin Truex Jr. embraces longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex for first time after winning first NASCAR title

Race fans select their gifts from NASCAR 0:55

Race fans select their gifts from NASCAR

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance 1:04

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Panthers WR Russell Shepard: Cam Newton looks forward to the big games 0:44

Panthers WR Russell Shepard: Cam Newton looks forward to the big games

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

  • Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

    With the inevitable sale of the Carolina Panthers, here's who could be the next owner of the team.

With the inevitable sale of the Carolina Panthers, here's who could be the next owner of the team. Eric Garland McClatchy
With the inevitable sale of the Carolina Panthers, here's who could be the next owner of the team. Eric Garland McClatchy

ThatsRacin

A potential new owner for the Carolina Panthers? Conflicting reports surround a major name

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 07:07 PM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

In the weeks since Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he would sell the team after this season, there has been much speculation as to who the new owner might be.

At first the rapper Diddy emerged and revealed his interest, and a handful of other notable names – including Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, who grew up in Charlotte – joined him. But as of Wednesday, Charlotte television station WCNC reported that there may be another notable Charlotte name interested in purchasing the team.

According to the WCNC report, Brian France, the current CEO of NASCAR, is involved with a group to purchase the Panthers and make France the next majority owner of the team. Richardson had previously said he would not discuss the sale of the team or entertain any offers until the Panthers’ season concludes. Carolina will travel to New Orleans this weekend for a wild card playoff game.

France has been the CEO of NASCAR since 2003, when he took over for his father. France got his start and made his fortune operating and managing various race tracks across the country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But almost as soon as France’s name came out as a potential buyer for the Panthers, NASCAR shot down WCNC’s report.

“NASCAR denies the accuracy of the WCNC report,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Brian France is not involved in any way with Panthers bidding process.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame 1:11

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Pause
Man breaks into Opa-locka police car and takes weapons found inside 1:31

Man breaks into Opa-locka police car and takes weapons found inside

Martin Truex Jr. embraces longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex for first time after winning first NASCAR title 0:23

Martin Truex Jr. embraces longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex for first time after winning first NASCAR title

Race fans select their gifts from NASCAR 0:55

Race fans select their gifts from NASCAR

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance 1:04

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Panthers WR Russell Shepard: Cam Newton looks forward to the big games 0:44

Panthers WR Russell Shepard: Cam Newton looks forward to the big games

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

  • Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame

    Race fans attend the annual "Undeck the Hall" event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Each fan could select a gift from one of the many trees decorated with souvenirs, tickets and other items.

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame

View More Video