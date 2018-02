Bubba Wallace's take on Denny Hamlin claiming a flat tire at the line

Following the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin had quite a postrace back-and-forth. During a TV interview, Wallace commented that Hamlin should have probably taken some adderall as Hamlin had claimed 70 percent of the drivers did during a podcast earlier in the week. Officials spoke to Hamlin in the NASCAR trailer following that comment but it still ruffled driver's emotions. At the finish line on Sunday night, Hamlin claimed that he had a flat tire racing against Wallace.