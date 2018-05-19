NASCAR driver Austin Dillon arrives with Panthers in tow for All-Star Race

Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Harvick says that all the kids think the trophy is Lightning McQueen's Piston Cup from the "Cars" movies.
Following the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin had quite a postrace back-and-forth. During a TV interview, Wallace commented that Hamlin should have probably take
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was asked by a reporter following the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 if he is always so emotional. Wallace responded understandably that when you have family and run a good race it tugs at your heartstrings. Walla
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon and driver Aric Almirola battled each other down the backstretch at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Dillon locked bumpers with Almirola as they neared Turn 3 causing Almirola to wreck. After the
After Sunday's Daytona 500, NASCAR team owner Richard Childress was asked about his decision to let driver Austin Dillon drive the famous No. 3 car. Sunday the decision placed him back in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway 20 years aft
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway. Dillon driving the No. 3 was happy to return his grandfather Richard Childress to Victory Lane. Dillon says that Childress has given him ev
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon says that he has fought with his grandfather, Richard Childress and his father, Mike Dillon about his driving. Dillon says that he tries to not let his confidence wane but it happens and admits to having struggled. On S
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says that he made peace with Daytona International Speedway a long time ago. Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away 17 years ago in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr recognizes how special Daytona Internationa
Richard Petty won an amazing seven Daytona 500 races -- in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, the NASCAR Hall of Fame member took a moment to reminisce. Petty is the only seven-time winner of the Daytona 500. Am