NASCAR driver Austin Dillon arrives with Panthers in tow for All-Star Race

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon arrives with members of the Carolina Panthers in tow during driver introductions on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Jeff Siner
Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

ThatsRacin

Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says that he made peace with Daytona International Speedway a long time ago. Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away 17 years ago in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr recognizes how special Daytona Internationa