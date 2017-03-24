Basketball

March 24, 2017 10:07 AM

Colin Cowherd: LeBron is the first real threat to Michael’s throne, and it’s why we nitpick him so much

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd thinks people aren’t giving LeBron James enough credit as potentially the best NBA player who ever lived.

He thinks, as many do, that the general thinking is that Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is the NBA GOAT (greatest of all time) and that because LeBron is really, really close, people want to nitpick James’ game and career choices.

Cowherd said people tend to romanticize the greats they grew up with and want to remember them a certain way, but he says he’s old enough to remember when Jordan struggled and couldn’t make deep runs in the playoffs, and says that Jordan won his six titles in eight years against a watered down league. Do you agree? Watch.

Basketball

