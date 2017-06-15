Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and his wife Ayesha wave at fans during a parade and rally Thursday in Oakland, Calif., celebrating the team’s 2017 NBA championship.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and his wife Ayesha wave at fans during a parade and rally Thursday in Oakland, Calif., celebrating the team’s 2017 NBA championship. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and his wife Ayesha wave at fans during a parade and rally Thursday in Oakland, Calif., celebrating the team’s 2017 NBA championship. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Basketball

June 15, 2017 8:01 PM

Family tattoo night: See how the Currys celebrated the Warriors’ 2017 NBA title

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

The Curry family celebrated the latest Golden State Warriors world championship this week with a “house call” from a Bay Area tattoo artist.

At least four members of the Curry family got new tattoos from Nino Lapid, according to TMZ.

@zappyzip posted several photos Wednesday on Instagram, including Warriors star Stephen Curry, brother Seth Curry and his dad, former Charlotte Hornets star Dell Curry.

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha, chose some body art, according to TMZ. Curry’s sister Sydel Curry and his mother, Sonya Curry were also at Stephen Curry’s home that night, though there was no word if they got tattoos.

Warriors Parade Basketball (3)
Stephen and Ayesha Curry, seen above at Thursday’s parade, reportedly have matching tattoos with a Hebrew phrase that means “Love never fails.”
Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

The Mercury News reported that Curry’s teammate, Andre Iguodala, also got a tattoo that night.

In the first Instagram photo, two-time NBA MVP and former Davidson star Stephen Curry can be seen looking down while Lapid works on the art on his arm.

Next, brother Seth Curry, a former Duke star currently with the Dallas Mavericks, proudly showed off his tattoo – three Hebrew letters that when read aloud would sound like “Curry” – on his right arm.

The family has at least one family member, Sonya Curry, who has studied Hebrew for at least four years, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry reportedly have matching tattoos with a Hebrew phrase that means “Love never fails.” The verse comes from First Corinthians 13:8.

 

Seth Curry @zebratattoos #zapbyzip

A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on

Dell Curry’s tattoo reads “BoYaNek,” also included in the hashtag. The meaning of “BoYaNek” is unknown.

 

I gave him his first tattoo... at the end of the night, i gave hime his second... #boyanek

A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ferguson: Skip college, go pro after high school

Ferguson: Skip college, go pro after high school 1:29

Ferguson: Skip college, go pro after high school
Jack Gibbs and Przemek Karnowski at Hornets workout 2:22

Jack Gibbs and Przemek Karnowski at Hornets workout
Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 1:01

Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season

View More Video

Sports Videos