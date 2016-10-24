Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (foot strain) ‘making lots of progress’

Charlotte Hornets power forward Frank Kaminsky, who suffered a right foot strain in Friday’s exhibition loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was well enough Monday to be walking in sneakers, rather than the protective boot he wore over the weekend.
“He said he felt a lot better,” coach Steve Clifford said of Kaminsky.
“He did a ton (of rehabilitation) Sunday and then he was back in here this morning. I guess you’d call him questionable (for the season-opener), but he’s making lots of progress.”
Comments