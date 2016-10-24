Charlotte Hornets

October 24, 2016 4:55 PM

Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (foot strain) ‘making lots of progress’

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets power forward Frank Kaminsky, who suffered a right foot strain in Friday’s exhibition loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was well enough Monday to be walking in sneakers, rather than the protective boot he wore over the weekend.

“He said he felt a lot better,” coach Steve Clifford said of Kaminsky.

“He did a ton (of rehabilitation) Sunday and then he was back in here this morning. I guess you’d call him questionable (for the season-opener), but he’s making lots of progress.”

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Comments

Videos

Steve Clifford on Cody Zeller

View more video

Sports Videos