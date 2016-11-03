Ex-Hornets guard Jeremy Lin to miss Friday’s game with hamstring strain

It appears the Charlotte Hornets won’t face Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin Friday night
Lin, who played a big role for the Charlotte Hornets last season, suffered a strained left hamstring in Wednesday’s victory against the Detroit Pistons. The Nets project he will miss at least two weeks with the injury.
Lin signed a three-year contract with the Nets in July worth about $38 million. That provided him the opportunity to be a starter at point guard, after he backed up Kemba Walker in Charlotte last season. Lin opted out of this season on the contract he signed with the Hornets to become an unrestricted free agent.
Lin is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Nets.
Comments