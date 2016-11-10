Hornets Gameday: vs. the Toronto Raptors

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Raptors
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.3
2.7
G K. Lowry
17
4.2
G N. Batum
13.3
6.3
G D. DeRozan
33.7
4.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.7
7.8
F D. Carroll
6.2
4.2
F M. Williams
9.7
6.7
F P. Siakam
5.3
4.7
C C. Zeller
11.3
4.5
C J. Valanciunas
13.8
11
Matchup to Watch
DeMar DeRozan vs. Nic Batum: DeRozan leads the NBA in scoring at 33.7 points per game. Batum’s size could be useful on defense in this matchup. The alternative would be having Michael Kidd-Gilchrist guard DeRozan.
Observations
▪ Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (knee contusion) and forward-guard Terrence Ross (sprained finger) both missed Toronto’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday.
▪ The Raptors lost Jared Sullinger to surgery on his left foot. Sullinger signed with the Raptors after previously playing with the Boston Celtics.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets hope to get back center Roy Hibbert, who missed the last five games with a sore right knee.
▪ Four of the Hornets’ six victories so far have come via overcoming double-digit deficits.
Did you know?
The Hornets and Raptors are both top 10 in defensive efficiency. The Hornets rank second, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions. The Raptors are seventh at 99 points per 100 possessions.
