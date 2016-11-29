Worn-out Charlotte Hornets fall to Detroit Pistons

The schedule-makers got the Charlotte Hornets nearly as much as the Detroit Pistons did Tuesday.
Playing their fourth game in five nights, and having to fly home from Memphis on Monday, the Hornets looked flat during the second half of a 112-89 loss at Spectrum Center.
The Pistons won despite their star center, Andre Drummond, being ejected during the first half after elbowing the Hornets’ Roy Hibbert in the back of the head.
The loss dropped the Hornets to 10-8. The Pistons, who had won only one of their previous nine road games, improved to 9-10.
Three who mattered
Kemba Walker: This was his 15th game of 20 points or more and he reached that point midway through the third quarter.
Tobias Harris: He was a constant matchup problem for the Hornets’ forwards to guard.
Ish Smith: He’s playing well for the Pistons with starting point guard Reggie Jackson out.
Observations
▪ This was the fourth game in five nights for the Hornets. Meanwhile, the Pistons hadn’t played since Saturday.
▪ Power forward Marvin Williams (hyperextended left knee) missed his third consecutive game. He’ll be re-evaluated sometime during the weekend.
▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s mid-range jump shot is looking more solid. He made two Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies and a third during the first half Tuesday.
▪ Jeremy Lamb left the game early in the fourth quarter with a right knee bruise.
▪ Drummond was charged with a Flagrant foul 2 – an automatic ejection – late in the first half.
Worth mentioning
▪ Frank Kaminsky, who is starting in place of Williams, missed 10 of 11 shots.
▪ The Pistons made six of 11 first-half 3-pointers.
▪ Pistons point guard Smith, who was born in Charlotte, had three strong drives to the rim during the first half.
Report card
C OFFENSE: Other than Walker, no one really challenged the Pistons’ defense, even after Drummond was ejected.
D DEFENSE: The Pistons had so many open 3-pointers, and made about half of them.
C COACHING: This looked like a team playing a fourth game in five nights, that had to fly home from Memphis on Monday night.
