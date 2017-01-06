Charlotte Hornets

January 6, 2017 4:51 PM

Hornets Gameday: at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m., AT&T Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Spurs

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.3

4.3

G T. Parker

11.1

1.9

G G TBD

G D. Green

7.9

2.9

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.1

F K. Leonard

24

5.9

F M. Williams

10.5

5.3

F L. Aldridge

17.5

7.3

C R. Hibbert

5.1

3.6

C P. Gasol

12.2

7.9

Matchup to Watch

Kawhi Leonard vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: These are two of the most physical small forwards in the NBA, as demonstrated by their superior rebounding numbers.

Observations

▪  The Hornets will likely be without shooting guard Nic Batum for a while, after he suffered a hyper-extended knee in Wednesday’s road loss to the Detroit Pistons.

▪  The 40 free throws made and 49 free throws taken by the Hornets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder were both season highs in any one game in the NBA.

Tap-ins

▪  The Spurs lead the NBA in free-throw percentage (.821) and 3-point percentage (.411).

▪  The Hornets have lost 11 of the past 12 meetings with the Spurs.

Did you know?

Four Hornets opposing players have been ejected this season. No Hornets player or coach has been ejected so far this season.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kemba Walker discusses Hornets win over Heat, joining 7,000-point club

View more video

Sports Videos