Charlotte Hornets

March 19, 2017 5:54 PM

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: What you need to know about Monday’s game

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Hawks

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.4

F, T. Sefolosha

7.3

4.3

F, M. Williams

11.5

6.3

F, P. Millsap

18.1

7.7

C, C. Zeller

10.5

6.6

C, D. Howard

13.1

12.8

G, N. Batum

15.3

6.8

G, K. Bazemore

11.0

3.1

G, K. Walker

22.8

5.5 apg

G, D. Schroder

17.6

6.3 apg

Matchup to Watch

Cody Zeller vs. Dwight Howard: Zeller’s not a stellar rebounder and Howard has 11 consecutive games with 10 rebounds or more.

Observations

▪ The Hornets did the expected Sunday, signing backup point guard Briante Weber to a long-term contract. Weber completed the second of two 10-day contracts Sunday. His aggressive style has impressed coach Steve Clifford.

▪ The Hornets might be struggling to make the playoffs, but they’re 8-3 against Southeast Division teams and get another one Monday in the Hawks.

Tap-ins

▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the Hornets’ leading rebounder, had a career-high four blocks Saturday against the Wizards.

▪ Hawks forward and leading scorer Paul Millsap didn’t play Saturday against Portland because of tightness in his knee.

Did you know?

The first 487 games of Marvin Williams’ career were with the Hawks, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2005 draft.

David Scott

Charlotte Hornets

