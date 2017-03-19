Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: What you need to know about Monday’s game

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Hawks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.4
F, T. Sefolosha
7.3
4.3
F, M. Williams
11.5
6.3
F, P. Millsap
18.1
7.7
C, C. Zeller
10.5
6.6
C, D. Howard
13.1
12.8
G, N. Batum
15.3
6.8
G, K. Bazemore
11.0
3.1
G, K. Walker
22.8
5.5 apg
G, D. Schroder
17.6
6.3 apg
Matchup to Watch
Cody Zeller vs. Dwight Howard: Zeller’s not a stellar rebounder and Howard has 11 consecutive games with 10 rebounds or more.
Observations
▪ The Hornets did the expected Sunday, signing backup point guard Briante Weber to a long-term contract. Weber completed the second of two 10-day contracts Sunday. His aggressive style has impressed coach Steve Clifford.
▪ The Hornets might be struggling to make the playoffs, but they’re 8-3 against Southeast Division teams and get another one Monday in the Hawks.
Tap-ins
▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the Hornets’ leading rebounder, had a career-high four blocks Saturday against the Wizards.
▪ Hawks forward and leading scorer Paul Millsap didn’t play Saturday against Portland because of tightness in his knee.
Did you know?
The first 487 games of Marvin Williams’ career were with the Hawks, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2005 draft.
David Scott
