Charlotte Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams was cleared for contact drills Friday for the first time this preseason.
Charlotte Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams was cleared for contact drills Friday for the first time this preseason. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams was cleared for contact drills Friday for the first time this preseason. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

How was Michael Carter-Williams’ first live scrimmage as a Charlotte Hornet?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 07, 2017 5:23 PM

Friday was a big practice for new Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams: His first live 5-on-5 scrimmage since last spring.

Carter-Williams, signed by the Hornets in July, had not been cleared prior to Friday for contact. He had platelet-rich plasma treatments on both knees over the summer to help heal patella tendon tears. Carter-Williams had last scrimmaged during the playoffs as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Friday was only a half-court scrimmage, but Carter-Williams found it productive, as he catches up.

“Today I forgot a few plays, but I’ll get there,” said Carter-Williams, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract.

“I felt great. It’s great to compete out there; it’s what I missed the most,” Carter-Williams said. “My timing is a little bit off. I need to get back to playing at the pace of this team. My knees have been fine.”

Carter-Williams was signed to back up Kemba Walker. In his absence, third-stringer Julyan Stone has gotten the minutes when Walker sits.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell　

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:07

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park
Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain' 0:41

Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain'
Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs 1:17

Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs

View More Video