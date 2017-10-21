Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8 of 11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds during the team's season home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91.
Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com
More Videos
1:28
Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win
0:34
Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener
0:58
Charlotte Hornets home opener at Spectrum Center
0:40
Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks
2:15
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team
1:11
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte
1:51
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard still a big kid at heart
0:41
Charlotte Hornets rookie Dwayne Bacon to start Wednesday
0:23
Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?
1:07
Michael Jordan on connecting to the community
0:41
Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain'
1:01
Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford and the team are looking forward to Friday's home opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Clifford is also looking to see forward Johnny O'Bryant building off his preseason performance.