More Videos

Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener 0:34

Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener

Pause
Charlotte Hornets home opener at Spectrum Center 0:58

Charlotte Hornets home opener at Spectrum Center

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks 0:40

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win

    Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8 of 11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds during the team's season home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91.

Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8 of 11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds during the team's season home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com