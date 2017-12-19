Fearless predictions: Old-school DeMar DeRozan leads Raptors into road game vs. Hornets

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Toronto Raptors:
1. The mid-range shot matters more
Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan breaks the NBA’s trend toward 3 point-centric scorers. He is a throwback to a time when the optimum NBA shot was the mid-range jump shot.
2. Kemba Walker makes a 3.
Never miss a local story.
Doesn’t sound like a bold prediction, except Walker is 0-of-13 from 3-point range in his past two games. Looks like that left wrist injury might be a factor.
3. Heads up, no hangdog
Center Dwight Howard correctly observed the Hornets were hanging their heads when things got tough lately. A blowout of the Knicks should lift some moods.
4. It’s on Howard
The Raptors are top-10 in scoring and field-goal percentage, without being strong from the 3-point line. That puts extra focus on Howard being a rim protector Wednesday.
5. The final score
Containing Toronto’s offense might be too much to ask right now of these Hornets, but a winning streak would be nice for the holidays. Raptors 114, Hornets 105
Raptors at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments