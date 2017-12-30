Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, shares a laugh with coach Doc Rivers Friday in a game against the Lakers.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Blake Griffin will bring Hornets back down to earth Sunday

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 30, 2017 05:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers:

1. Sunday won’t be as good a day as Friday (cuz it can’t be)

Beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland Friday is the high point of this Hornets season by a 100 zillion miles. Can’t be matched.

2. Clippers bench will be a major factor

Lou Williams scored 25 points off the Clippers bench in the previous meeting between these teams this season. Two out of every three games, the Hornets’ second unit is less than reliable.

3. ‘Magic’ Howard probably won’t shine the same way Sunday

Hornets center Dwight Howard had a career-high seven assists versus the Warriors, who double-teamed the post more than most Hornets opponents have lately. With the Clippers having DeAndre Jordan, giving help in the post isn’t usually necessary.

4. Lots of Hornets free throws

The Clippers are one of only six NBA teams whose opponents average 23 or more free throws this season. The Hornets average nearly 28 free throws per game, an NBA high.

5. Clippers 102, Hornets 96

Blake Griffin will have a big game in a building that will likely be pretty much empty on both New Year’s Eve and an NFL Sunday.

Hornets at Clippers

Where:

Staples Center

When:

Sunday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

