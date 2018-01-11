Observer exclusive: Charlotte Hornets’ Steve Clifford cleared to coach again

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been cleared to return to the bench next week, the Observer has learned.
Clifford has been out since early December with what had been an undisclosed medical condition. The Observer has learned Clifford has been suffering from severe headaches -- a condition that started before this season -- and has been working with doctors to establish the best course of preventive treatment going forward.
In his absence, associate head coach Stephen Silas has been in charge of the team. Clifford has been going through a battery of medical tests, and received clearance Thursday to go back to work, a team source told the Observer. Since Clifford’s departure, the Hornets have gone 7-11.
Clifford is expected to return for practice at Spectrum Center Tuesday in preparation for the Wednesday’s home game against the Wizards. The Hornets (15-24) have three more games between now and then — at home Friday against the Utah Jazz and Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder – and Monday afternoon in Detroit against the Pistons.
Silas took over the team unexpectedly before morning shootaround going into the Dec. 4 home game against the Orlando Magic. Two days later, before a home game against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced Clifford would be out for an undetermined period to address a personal health issue.
