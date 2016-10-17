Cam Newton’s post-game exit draws national attention as Panthers’ season unravels

Sports Illustrated
Cam Newton didn’t feel like talking following the Panthers’ 41–38 loss to the Saints on Sunday, deciding to cut his postgame press conference short after just over a minute. Newton replied to six questions with very brief answers before saying, “next question,” in response to a reporter asking about his frustration level. After one more, he was asked again about his level of frustration, and said, “next question” again before leaving in the middle of the next question.
Cam's press conference lasted 90 seconds (no mood to talk about team's 1-5 start), but it doesn't need over analysis. It's just... whatever.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 16, 2016
USA Today
Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers are having more than just a Super Bowl hangover. The Panthers fell to 1-5 after a 41-38 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
But Newton brought back some Super Bowl postgame memories with his response.
The quarterback offered a few short responses — including "just trying to find a way to win the football game" and "next question" — before departing just an estimated 90 seconds into the session.
By unofficial estimates, that is 59 seconds shorter than his Super Bowl 50 postgame press conference.
Nola.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was visibly frustrated in his post game press conference after his team suffered a 41-38 loss to the New Orleans Saints following a 52-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 11 seconds to play.
Newton's postgame media session lasted all of 90-seconds with the All-Pro quarterback declining to answer several questions and giving short and direct answers to other.
porous offensive line play or drops in his career, but it’s the worst that he’s looked with them.
Guerry Smith, Associated Press
It took Cam Newton nearly an hour to show up for his postgame interview after the Carolina Panthers’ fourth straight loss Sunday. He was in a much bigger hurry once he got there, walking out after 90 seconds of terse, sullen responses.
If there was any good news for the defending NFC champion Panthers (1-5), Newton resembled his old self during – and after – a 41-38 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Back from a concussion that sidelined him for a week, he rallied Carolina from a 21-0 deficit to tie the score in the fourth quarter. But he had a hard time handling the frustration of another tough defeat.
Comments