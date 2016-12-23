Panthers get veteran defensive help back in time for game vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that veteran defensive end Charles Johnson will be back and start against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
Johnson missed the two previous games with a hamstring injury.
Tight end Greg Olsen (elbow) will also be active for Carolina. Olsen is 8 yards away from becoming the first tight end in NFL history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in three consecutive seasons.
Tackle Daryl Williams, (high ankle sprain), returns as well.
In a rare healthy streak for the Panthers, the only player who has been ruled out for Saturday’s game is defensive end Ryan Delaire, who spent the first part of the season on injured reserve before returning for two games. He injured the knee opposite the one on which he had surgery, said Rivera.
Rivera said he will continue to err on the side of caution with linebacker Luke Kuechly, who exited the concussion protocol after three weeks but was withheld from the Panthers’ game against Washington on Monday night. He has not been ruled as inactive, but Rivera would not say he will play, either.
On the Falcons’ side, starting receiver Julio Jones (turf toe) returns. Jones had 300 receiving yards, sixth-best in NFL history, against the Panthers in Week 4.
Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and tight end Austin Hooper will be inactive for Atlanta.
