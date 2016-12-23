Cam Newton not fined for taunting after taking questionable hit, non-call

Cam Newton once again took a hit in a game that left many scratching their heads when the whistle didn’t come.
Against Washington, Newton slid on a keeper and linebacker Trent Murphy grazed over the top of him, appearing to draw helmet to helmet contact.
Newton lost his temper, especially when the play was not flagged, and threw the ball at Murphy - drawing a “taunting” penalty.
The non-call looked worse later in the game, when Panthers defensive tackle/end Kawann Short pushed quarterback Kirk Cousins out of bounds. Cousins fell and collided with a cheerleader on the sideline, and the flag flew.
But on Friday, a league source confirmed that none of the above were fined for the penalties or the hits.
Washington tight end Jordan Reed was fined $9,115 for throwing a punch at Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, while Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis was fined $18,231 for unnecessary roughness late in the game, the source confirmed.
It is Davis’ second unnecessary roughness penalty this season, which is likely the reason for the heavier fine.
