Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

Following practice, Carolina Panthers players were asked for their thoughts on playing former Panthers cornerback Josh Norman. Norman, who plays for Washington this season, will face his former team on Monday night.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in full Santa cam mode at Barringer Academic Center. During his third annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh, Newton distributed a total of $100,000 in funds, food and gifts for children and families in need at stops at Barringer Academic Center, Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center and SouthPark mall.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton understands that his numbers are down for the season. The offensive line has faced injuries and players playing out of position. On Thursday, Newton was asked why he thinks his numbers are down during a press conference.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke with the media on Thursday and reiterated that he supports head coach Ron Rivera's decision to bench him for the first series against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Newton violated the team's dress code.