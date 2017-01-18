Carolina Panthers

January 18, 2017 3:41 PM

2017 Senior Bowl rosters announced

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

General manager Dave Gettleman and the Carolina Panthers staff (and the Observer) will be in Mobile, Ala. next week for the 2017 Senior Bowl, which invites top NFL Draft prospects to a week of practices and evaluations by scouts.

On Wednesday, the official rosters were announced. The Cleveland Browns’ first-year head coach Hue Jackson, will coach the South team, while John Fox, in his second year as head coach of the Bears, will coach the North.

North Team

Sefo Liufau QB - Colorado, Pac-12

Chidobe Awuzie DC - Colorado, Pac-12

Nate Peterman QB - Pittsburgh, ACC

Trent Taylor WR - Louisiana Tech, C-USA

Zane Gonzalez PK - Arizona State, Pac-12

Corey Clement RB - Wisconsin, Big Ten

Zay Jones WR - East Carolina, AAC

John Johnson S - Boston College, ACC

Cooper Kupp WR - Eastern Washington, FCS

Jamari Staples WR - Louisville, ACC

Rasul Douglas DC - West Virginia, Big 12

Desmond King DC - Iowa, Big Ten

C.J. Beathard QB - Iowa, Big Ten

Connor Harris ILB - Lindenwood, Division II

Amba Etta-Tawo WR - Syracuse, ACC

Obi Melifonwu S - Connecticut, AAC

Jamaal Williams RB - Brigham Young, IND

Nate Gerry S - Nebraska, Big Ten

Josh Harvey-Clemons S - Louisville, ACC

Jourdan Lewis DC - Michigan, Big Ten

Brendan Langley DC - Lamar, FCS

Kareem Hunt RB - Toledo, MAC

Toby Baker PT - Arkansas, SEC

Ben Gedeon ILB - Michigan, Big Ten

Chris Wormley DE - Michigan, Big Ten

Sam Rogers FB - Virginia Tech, ACC

Vince Biegel OLB - Wisconsin, Big Ten

Colin Holba LS - Louisville, ACC

Harvey Langi ILB - Brigham Young, IND

Dorian Johnson OG - Pittsburgh, ACC

Kyle Fuller OC - Baylor, Big 12

Carroll Phillips OLB - Illinois, Big Ten

Haason Reddick ILB - Temple, AAC

Tyler Orlosky OC - West Virginia, Big 12

Dion Dawkins OG - Temple, AAC

Dan Feeney OG - Indiana, Big Ten

Adam Bisnowaty OT - Pittsburgh, ACC

Julién Davenport OT - Bucknell, FCS

Taylor Moton OT - Western Michigan, MAC

Zach Banner OT - USC, Pac-12

Jordan Morgan OG - Kutztown, Division II

Mike Roberts TE - Toledo, MAC

Amara Darboh WR - Michigan , Big Ten

Jeremy Sprinkle TE - Arkansas, SEC

Jonnu Smith TE - Florida International, C-USA

Isaac Rochell DE - Notre Dame, IND

Dawuane Smoot DE - Illinois, Big Ten

Tarell Basham DE - Ohio, MAC

Derek Rivers OLB - Youngstown State, FCS

Larry Ogunjobi DT - Charlotte, C-USA

Ryan Glasgow DT - Michigan, Big Ten

Jaleel Johnson DT - Iowa, Big Ten

Stevie Tu'ikolovatu DT - USC, Pac-12

South Team

Duke Riley ILB - LSU, SEC

Montravius Adams DT - Auburn, SEC

Antonio Pipkin QB - Tiffin, Division II

Artavis Scott WR - Clemson, ACC

Justin Vogel PT - Miami, ACC

Davis Webb QB - California, Pac-12

Fred Ross WR - Mississippi State, SEC

Ben Boulware ILB - Clemson, ACC

Josh Dobbs QB - Tennessee, SEC

Gerald Everett TE - South Alabama, Sun Belt

Ryan Switzer WR - North Carolina, ACC

Justin Evans S - Texas A&M, SEC

Evan Engram TE - Ole Miss, SEC

Tre'Davious White DC - LSU, SEC

Donnel Pumphrey RB - San Diego State, MW

Matt Dayes RB - North Carolina State, ACC

Ryan Anderson OLB - Alabama, SEC

Johnathan Ford S - Auburn, SEC

Damontae Kazee DC - San Diego State, MW

Rayshawn Jenkins S - Miami, ACC

Marquez White DC - Florida State, ACC

Corn Elder DC - Miami, ACC

Jordan Sterns S - Oklahoma State, Big 12

Ezra Robinson DC - Tennessee St., FCS

Cameron Sutton DC - Tennessee, SEC

Alex Anzalone ILB - Florida, SEC

Freddie Stevenson FB - Florida State, ACC

Jake Elliott PK - Memphis, AAC

Eddie Vanderdoes DT - UCLA, Pac-12

Josh Carraway DE - TCU, Big 12

Antonio Garcia OT - Troy, Sun Belt

Dalvin Tomlinson DT - Alabama, SEC

Isaac Asiata OG - Utah, Pac-12

Cole Mazza LS - Alabama, SEC

Nico Siragusa OG - San Diego State, MW

Justin Senior OT - Mississippi State, SEC

Danny Isidora OG - Miami, ACC

Jessamen Dunker OG - Tennessee St., FCS

Conor McDermott OT - UCLA, Pac-12

Jon Toth OC - Kentucky, SEC

Jordan Willis DE - Kansas State, Big 12

Forrest Lamp OT - Western Kentucky, C-USA

Ethan Pocic OC - LSU, SEC

Josh Reynolds WR - Texas A&M, SEC

Taywan Taylor WR - Western Kentucky, C-USA

Travin Dural WR - LSU, SEC

O.J. Howard TE - Alabama, SEC

Daeshon Hall DE - Texas A&M, SEC

Tyus Bowser OLB - Houston, AAC

Tanoh Kpassagnon DE - Villanova, FCS

Keionta Davis DE - UT-Chattanooga, FCS

Carlos Watkins DT - Clemson, ACC

Tanzel Smart DT - Tulane, AAC

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

View more video

Sports Videos