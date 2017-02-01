NFL’s suggestion for speeding up games: Fewer trips to the bathroom, among other things

NFL fans may have fewer chances to get up for a beer and a bathroom break next season.
After seeing TV ratings decrease this season, NFL officials are looking at ways to speed up the pace of games and keep viewers interested.
Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined several ideas Wednesday during his annual “state of the league” press conference during Super Bowl week.
Goodell mentioned reducing dead periods by:
▪ Having referees view plays on tablets rather than ducking “under the hood” during replay reviews.
▪ Implementing a play clock spanning the time between an extra point or field goal and the ensuing kickoff. A play clock would potentially cut out the sequence of commercial-kickoff-commercial that has been an annoying staple of NFL telecasts for years.
▪ Cutting the number of commercial breaks from five to four per quarter, an idea the league tested during Week 16 games this season.
“There are a number of things we think we can shorten the management of the game,” Goodell said. “To focus less on stoppages and more on action.”
The first two ideas would go before the competition committee this offseason, but the reduction of commercial breaks is something the league would have to work out with its broadcast partners.
“We think less is more in this area,” Goodell said, “and we can do it with the right balance that will improve the quality and experience either in the stadium or also on television.”
One thing that won’t be changing is the league’s Thursday night football package, which is disliked by players because of the strain and increased injury risk that comes with a short week.
Goodell said he remains “very committed” to Thursday night games, adding the league’s research found no evidence of increased injuries during Thursday games.
Goodell indicated the league might tweak its policy of having every team play at least one Thursday game per season, which presumably would mean some teams would play multiple Thursday night games.
Joseph Person
